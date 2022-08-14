Members of a church built in 1844 expressed their shock and disbelief in the wake of a fire that destroyed a majority of the historic Mississippi church Saturday night. The College Hill Presbyterian Church , located at 339 Co Rd 102, burned for more than three hours, according to reports. Crews from the Lafayette County Fire Department and Oxford Fire Department responded to the scene to combat the engulfing flames.

