Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 7-Explosions shake Russian-held Crimea, Ukraine hints at role
KYIV, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Explosions rocked an ammunition depot and disrupted trains in Russian-annexed Crimea on Tuesday, the latest such incident in a region Moscow uses as a supply line for its war in Ukraine. Moscow's senior representative in the region, Sergei Aksyonov, confirmed that two people were wounded,...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 9-Blasts at Russian base in Crimea show possible Ukrainian fightback
KYIV, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Moscow denounced sabotage and Ukraine hinted at responsibility for new explosions on Tuesday at a military base in the Russian-annexed Crimea region that is an important war supply line. The blasts engulfed an ammunition depot at a Russian military base in the north of the...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 3-Blasts hit Russian base in Crimea, Ukraine targets supply lines
KYIV, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Russia blamed saboteurs for explosions at one of its military bases in Moscow-annexed Crimea while Ukraine hinted it was responsible as its officials said their strategy was to destroy supply lines supporting Russia's invasion. The blasts on Tuesday engulfed an ammunition depot at a military...
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 2-Russian forces pound Ukraine's Donetsk region
KYIV, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces reported heavy Russian shelling and attempts to advance on several towns in the eastern region of Donetsk that has become a key focus of the near six-month war, but said they had repelled many of the attacks. The General Staff of Ukraine's armed...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Bayer says it will continue supplying Russia with agricultural inputs
LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Germany's Bayer said it has decided to continue supplying Russia with essential agricultural inputs, reversing course from comments made in March that supplies for 2023 would be contingent on Russia stopping its attacks on Ukraine. The world's largest seed and pesticide firm said in a...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-First ship bound for Africa leaves Ukraine port
* Ship left Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi -Eikon data. * Five ships left Ukraine on Tuesday -Turkish ministry. * Thirty ships seeking to go to Ukraine in next two weeks-minister (Adds Turkish ministry, Ukrainian deputy minister, detail) By Pavel Polityuk and Daren Butler. KYIV/ISTANBUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The ship...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Explosions rocked an ammunition depot and disrupted trains in Russian-annexed Crimea on Tuesday, the latest such incident in a region Moscow uses as a supply line for its war in Ukraine. FIGHTING. * Russia blamed saboteurs for orchestrating a series of explosions at an ammunition depot...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 4-Russia replaces Black Sea fleet chief after Crimea setbacks
(Updates with replacement of Black Sea fleet commander) * Removal of fleet head would be highest-profile sacking of war. * Ammunition store explodes in latest Crimea blasts. * Russia says 'neutralises' Islamist cell in Crimea. By Natalia Zinets and Mark Trevelyan. KYIV/LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Russia has replaced the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Grains weighed by China, Ukraine, weather
CHICAGO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures fell for a second day on Tuesday, pressured by rainfall across parts of the U.S. Midwest, as well as economic uncertainty in China and grain shipments from war-torn Ukraine. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
No Major Damage Seen At Russian Airbase In Crimea After Reported Attack
A view of an apron at Russia's Gvardeyskoe Air Base on the occupied Crimean Peninsula from a satellite image taken on August 17, 2022.New satellite imagery of a Russian air base in Crimea raises doubts about claims of a Ukrainian attack there.
Saudi woman given 34-year prison sentence for using Twitter
Salma al-Shehab, a Leeds University student, was charged with following and retweeting dissidents and activists
Agriculture Online
Ukraine expects biggest convoy of ships to load since grain export deal
KYIV, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects five ships to arrive at its Chornomorsk Black Sea port on Wednesday for loading with more than 70,000 tonnes of agricultural products, the largest convoy so far under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal. The Ukrainian sea ports authority said in a statement that...
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat down as new crop arrives
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week after a larger new crop and the gradual recovery of exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, analysts said on Monday. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $5 to $350 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia exported 890,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 780,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. The wheat price for immediate supply was $349-353 per tonne vs $350-355 a week ago, it added. Prices in the domestic market also fell, Sovecon said because of weaker demand from exporters and concerns about the quality of the new crop. "There is a lot of chatter about poor quality. There are many offers of sprouted grain in Russia's central regions," Sovecon said. Hot and dry weather is expected in Russia's Volga regions this week, which could hit the spring wheat crop in this area, it added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,825 rbls/t -125 rbls wheat, European part ($208.2) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 25,700 rbls/t +500 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,675 rbls/t +600 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 34,250 rbls/t +150 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,430/t +$40 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,360/t +$30 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $1,047.5/t -$39.5 Russia's south (IKAR) The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Aug 11*: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 75.5 62.8 8.9 Crop, as of same 74.9 56.3 13.1 date in 2021 Yield, 4.17 4.43 3.67 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 3.04 3.32 2.66 date in 2021 Harvested area, 18.1 14.2 2.4 mln hectares Harvested area, as 24.6 16.9 4.9 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ($1 = 61.6000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Agriculture Online
Ukraine winter grain area may fall 30-60% without state help - UABC union
KYIV, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The winter grain area sown by Ukraine could fall by 30% to 60% in 2023 without state assistance and an increase in grain exports, UABC agriculture union director Roman Slastyon said on Tuesday. "There are great hopes that the government... will find an opportunity to...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn falls for third session on improved U.S. weather, Ukrainian shipments
SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago corn slid for a third consecutive session on Wednesday to its lowest in more than a week, with prices weighed down by crop-friendly weather in the U.S. grain belt and easing supply concerns in the Black Sea region. Wheat fell while soybeans inched higher.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn recovers from 1-week low; U.S. weather, Ukrainian shipments weigh
SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago corn edged higher on Wednesday, after dropping earlier in the session to its lowest in a week on pressure from crop-friendly U.S. weather and easing Black Sea supply concerns. Wheat and soybeans rose 0.8%. "U.S. weather has added a bit of pressure on prices,"...
