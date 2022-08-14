Read full article on original website
Related
13-Year-Old Florida Girl Fights Off Alligator Attack Near Boat Dock
A 13-year-old girl survived an attack from an alligator on Sunday, July 24 in Hardee County, Florida. Briann Morr was swimming at the Gardner Boat Ramp in Zolfo Springs when she heard something enter the water. She shared her story with NBC-2 out of Fort Myers. “I turn around because...
A man was hospitalized after an alligator bit him in the face at Florida's Lake Thonotosassa
An alligator bit a man's face while he was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa in Florida, according to officials.
Destin Log
What are the biggest high school football games in Florida this season?
Some games are so anticipated, so intense that they cross over from athletic contest to can't-miss event. That's certainly the case on Friday nights in Florida. Here are some of the biggest high school football games around the state this season. Jon Santucci:Miami, Florida, UCF among top programs recruiting Florida...
Comments / 0