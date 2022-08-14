Read full article on original website
wvih.com
Crash On Bridge Causes Long Delays
Southbound I-65 traffic coming from Indiana into Kentucky was slowed for nearly six hours Tuesday due to an crash involving multiple commercial vehicles. The crash was reported to MetroSafe at 1:17 p.m. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis, at least five commercial trucks were involved in the crash.
wdrb.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Chamberlain Lane near La Grange Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Chamberlain Lane, not far from La Grange Road, was shut down after a fatal motorcycle accident Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff said Eighth Division officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain around 5:45 p.m. on the report of a crash between a car and a motorcycle.
wdrb.com
1 killed, 1 suffering 'life-threatening injuries' after crash in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car crash in the Taylor Berry neighborhood late Tuesday night killed one female and left a male with "life-threatening" injuries, Louisville Metro Police said Wednesday. Police believe a vehicle with two people inside was "traveling westbound on Central Avenue at a high rate of speed"...
wdrb.com
Man fatally shot in Portland neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday evening. The report of a shooting came in shortly before 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Main Street, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson officer Beth Ruoff said. That's near North 26th and Pirtle streets.
WLKY.com
'It's just so devastating': Louisville community mourns father of 3 killed in fiery crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman who police believe caused a fiery crash that killed a man early Sunday morning on Interstate-264 near the Breckenridge Lane exit, appeared in court Monday for the first time since the incident. Forty-two-year-old Maria Gibson (aka Maria Lara) plead not guilty to operating a...
Wave 3
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in east Louisville on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a two-vehicle accident, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Early...
wdrb.com
Louisville police investigating after teen shot in Smoketown neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the city's Smoketown neighborhood. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers with the department's Fourth Division were called to the reported shooting just after 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Jacob Street, which is near South Jackson Street.
One person killed in fatal collision on Rose Island Road
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — One person is dead after a fatal collision on Friday evening. Oldham County Police Department, North Oldham Fire Department, Oldham County EMS and the Oldham County Coroner responded to a reported injury collision on Rose Island Road, north of Oldham Acres Road. While on the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man killed in wrong-way crash in Wadsworth
WADSWORTH, Ill. - A Chicago man died and another driver was injured in a wrong-way crash on Route 41 Monday night in Wadsworth. Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 41 in the wrong lane around 11 p.m. when it struck a Mack truck driving in the northbound lane north of Wadsworth Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
wdrb.com
Woman indicted on multiple charges, including murder in Eastern Parkway crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was indicted on charges of murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicant after a fatal crash on Eastern Parkway last year. Melissa Ybarra was indicted last week by a Jefferson County grand jury. She is facing 10 different charges...
South Shore hit-and-run that killed 3 outside Jeffrey Pub was intentional, CPD says; 3rd victim ID'd
Chicago police officials said Monday that a high speed hit-and-run that killed three men outside a well-known South Shore gay bar appears to be an intentional attack.
wdrb.com
Louisville police arrest man found with stolen mail, including checks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for having stolen mail, including checks, that didn't belong to him. Clarence Still, 40, was arrested for the crime on Monday. He's charged with receiving stolen property, having a gun as a convicted felon and for possession of crystal meth.
Cooper Roberts update: 8-year-old Highland Park shooting victim in constant pain, family says
'It is very hard to convince Cooper that he will be happy again,' the 8-year-old Highland Park parade shooting victim's family said in a statement.
WLKY.com
TRAFFIC: All lanes back open on Kennedy Bridge after crash involving 5 commercial vehicles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five commercial vehicles were involved in a crash that shut down all southbound lanes on Interstate 65 on the Kennedy Bridge. The incident happened at about 1:17 p.m. According to TRIMARC, all lanes on the bridge going southbound reopened around 7:10 p.m. WLKY Chopper HD was...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Ky. issued stop work order to yacht club 2 days before diver was electrocuted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Diver Keith Elkins died working for the Prospect Yacht Club on the Ohio River before Thunder over Louisville in April. Records uncovered by WAVE Troubleshooters raised serious questions about how he died. The Oldham County coroner’s investigation reported Elkins was using compressed air to level a...
wdrb.com
Kennedy Bridge reopens after 5-truck collision shuts down roadway for 6 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 65 South on the Kennedy Bridge have reopened after five semi trucks smashed into each other just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Louisville Fire crews and EMS responded to the scene. There were reports of at least five trucks colliding in the construction zone on the bridge, where left lanes were already closed.
wdrb.com
Part of I-64 West in Franklin County closed Wednesday for bridge repairs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of Interstate 64 West is closed Wednesday in Franklin County. Crews are working to repair the deck of the bridge over Evergreen Road at mile point 49.8. If you're headed from Frankfort or Lexington to Louisville, you'll need to detour. Drivers can take exit 53B...
fox32chicago.com
Suspected robbers crash car, shoot at officers in Wilmette
WILMETTE, Ill. - A group of armed robbers flipped a stolen vehicle while trying to evade police early Tuesday in north suburban Wilmette. Wilmette police said two armed men robbed a 63-year-old walking on a sidewalk in the 400 block of Central Avenue around 5:16 a.m. The suspects displayed a handgun and took the victim's cell phone, car keys and identification, police said.
WLKY.com
Louisville man facing charges in carjacking incident makes plea deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man facing charges connected to a violent carjacking made a plea deal on Tuesday. Police say in August of 2019, Jose Espinoza Jr., was arrested and charged with kidnapping, attempted murder, robbery and assault among other charges. A woman told police that Espinoza approached...
Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on West Side
CHICAGO - Police are seeking to identify the driver responsible for killing a pedestrian earlier this August in a hit-and-run in the Lawndale neighborhood. A 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver 2007-2012 Toyota Camry, police said.
