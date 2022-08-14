ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldham County, KY

Crash On Bridge Causes Long Delays

Southbound I-65 traffic coming from Indiana into Kentucky was slowed for nearly six hours Tuesday due to an crash involving multiple commercial vehicles. The crash was reported to MetroSafe at 1:17 p.m. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis, at least five commercial trucks were involved in the crash.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Chamberlain Lane near La Grange Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Chamberlain Lane, not far from La Grange Road, was shut down after a fatal motorcycle accident Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff said Eighth Division officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain around 5:45 p.m. on the report of a crash between a car and a motorcycle.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man fatally shot in Portland neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday evening. The report of a shooting came in shortly before 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Main Street, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson officer Beth Ruoff said. That's near North 26th and Pirtle streets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in east Louisville on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a two-vehicle accident, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Early...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville police investigating after teen shot in Smoketown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the city's Smoketown neighborhood. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers with the department's Fourth Division were called to the reported shooting just after 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Jacob Street, which is near South Jackson Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
One person killed in fatal collision on Rose Island Road

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — One person is dead after a fatal collision on Friday evening. Oldham County Police Department, North Oldham Fire Department, Oldham County EMS and the Oldham County Coroner responded to a reported injury collision on Rose Island Road, north of Oldham Acres Road. While on the...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Chicago man killed in wrong-way crash in Wadsworth

WADSWORTH, Ill. - A Chicago man died and another driver was injured in a wrong-way crash on Route 41 Monday night in Wadsworth. Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 41 in the wrong lane around 11 p.m. when it struck a Mack truck driving in the northbound lane north of Wadsworth Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
WADSWORTH, IL
Woman indicted on multiple charges, including murder in Eastern Parkway crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was indicted on charges of murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicant after a fatal crash on Eastern Parkway last year. Melissa Ybarra was indicted last week by a Jefferson County grand jury. She is facing 10 different charges...
Louisville police arrest man found with stolen mail, including checks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for having stolen mail, including checks, that didn't belong to him. Clarence Still, 40, was arrested for the crime on Monday. He's charged with receiving stolen property, having a gun as a convicted felon and for possession of crystal meth.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kennedy Bridge reopens after 5-truck collision shuts down roadway for 6 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 65 South on the Kennedy Bridge have reopened after five semi trucks smashed into each other just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Louisville Fire crews and EMS responded to the scene. There were reports of at least five trucks colliding in the construction zone on the bridge, where left lanes were already closed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Suspected robbers crash car, shoot at officers in Wilmette

WILMETTE, Ill. - A group of armed robbers flipped a stolen vehicle while trying to evade police early Tuesday in north suburban Wilmette. Wilmette police said two armed men robbed a 63-year-old walking on a sidewalk in the 400 block of Central Avenue around 5:16 a.m. The suspects displayed a handgun and took the victim's cell phone, car keys and identification, police said.
WILMETTE, IL
Louisville man facing charges in carjacking incident makes plea deal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man facing charges connected to a violent carjacking made a plea deal on Tuesday. Police say in August of 2019, Jose Espinoza Jr., was arrested and charged with kidnapping, attempted murder, robbery and assault among other charges. A woman told police that Espinoza approached...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on West Side

CHICAGO - Police are seeking to identify the driver responsible for killing a pedestrian earlier this August in a hit-and-run in the Lawndale neighborhood. A 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver 2007-2012 Toyota Camry, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

