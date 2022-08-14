Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
7 hidden foodie destinations in the UK
These unassuming towns and villages are punching well above their weight, with experimental menus and world-class ingredients. If you thought that only big cities get the swish restaurant openings and edgiest chefs, think again. Several of the UK’s most unassuming towns and villages punch well above their weight at plating up a dining experience to remember, with experimental menus, world-class ingredients and fine-dining frills.
CBS News
Where to shop to save money on groceries
You've probably noticed sky high food prices at the grocery store. If so, you might want to consider a trip to Mike's Discount Foods.
Time Out Global
Enjoy olive-fed wagyu beef with a Tokyo skyline view at Park Hyatt Tokyo’s New York Grill
No hotel bar in Tokyo has quite the reputation as Park Hyatt Tokyo’s New York Bar since it was featured in Sofia Coppola’s ‘Lost in Translation’. But the famous bar isn’t all the five-star hotel has to offer. On the other side of its 52nd floor is the hotel’s New York Grill, where you can splurge on a lavish meal of top-quality seafood, grilled beef and duck fat fries as you gaze out at one of the best views of the Tokyo cityscape.
Time Out Global
The best hotels in America
Offering comfortable amenities and incredible perks, these are the best hotels in America for a vacation or staycation. The best hotels in America feature the most over the top hotel perks and services that go above and beyond the guests’ expectations. Offering incredible perks and comfortable amenities, these hotels boast awe-inspiring décor, stellar views and plush rooms. Take a vacation or a staycation at the premises below and return home feeling refreshed, relaxed and pampered. Prefer to select your destination before finding a hotel? Browse through the best vacations in America or choose one of the most romantic getaways in America.
Time Out Global
Now on the market: a sea defence tower that’s been turned into a spectacular home
The property market is pretty bad at the minute, eh? We’ve got an idea – why not go off-piste, and go and live in a 216-year-old circular sea defence tower in East Sussex?. If that sounds like your cup of tea, take a look at this listing. Named The Grey Tower, the Grade II-listed Martello tower in Pevensey is sure to spark all of your digital-nomad dreams. It basically looks like the perfect Zoom background – and it’s on sale for £695,000.
Time Out Global
Shake Shack celebrates Mid-Autumn Fest with mooncake-inspired treats
Giving Mid-Autumn Festival a flavourful twist this year, Shake Shack gets creative with two mooncake-inspired treats for sweet tooths to enjoy this holiday. Inspired by traditional mooncakes, the Lava Custard Shake ($48) sees a combination of whipped cream, pomelo and grapefruit – two fruits which symbolise 'reunion' in Chinese culture – and lava custard blended with vanilla ice cream, topped with crispy mooncake bits for that all-important crunch.
Time Out Global
Martin Fella
Designer brands abound at Martin Fella in North Melbourne. Chanel, Dior, Lagerfeld, Givenchy, Gaultier, darling. Names, names, names! This shop is small but offers something for those with a discerning eye and expensive taste. Their specialties are vintage designer bags and glass bead purses. Martin Fella also stocks classy pencil skirts, blazers, and gold jewellery, alongside a smattering of jeans, quirky Hawaiian shirts and cheaper non-brand vintage.
Time Out Global
Sushi by Scratch
Like with breweries and club-themed restaurants, there will be a day when Miamians have reached their limit on omakase sushi, a trend that took a matter of months to go from being entirely new to everywhere. But before that happens, before you swear off sushi handed to you piece by piece, you should hit this latest omakase spot, which is decidedly something different.
I Was Tired of Getting Distracted During the Workday, but This Simple Device Changed That
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Scouted Report: This simple little tool has completely changed the workday for me in a way that makes me sleep better at night.Nothing is quite as disappointing as getting to the end of the day and knowing I spent too much time on Instagram and got maybe half of my day’s tasks done. It’s something I constantly beat myself up about and part of the reason I have trouble sleeping at night. I struggled with getting tasks completed as I’d often just think of...
Time Out Global
Koon Nam Wah Bridal's iconic neon signs to be removed
Old eateries and stores in Hong Kong are dwindling in numbers and having a tough time surviving. Unfortunately, another venue in the city has been hit with bad news. On August 15, Koon Nam Wah Bridal in Yau Ma Tei announced on their Instagram account that the government will be removing their neon signs on August 16 and that those who want to snap pictures of the signs should visit while they still can.
Time Out Global
Cirque du Soleil is returning to Tokyo in early 2023 with a new version of a hit show
It’s official: after a lengthy hiatus during the pandemic, Cirque du Soleil is set to return to Japan in early 2023. On tour for this upcoming season is Alegría: In a New Light, a revamped version of a show that the company first performed in 1994. On the...
Time Out Global
Revealed: the best rooftop bars in Europe in 2022
There are few things more mind-melting than a truly spectacular rooftop bar. And we’re not just talking the ones on the tallest buildings or with the fanciest cocktails. The best rooftop bars are all about the bev-view combo: it’s got to be its own experience, to even offer a totally new way of viewing somewhere.
Time Out Global
Chicken Rice or Nasi Lemak? Fariz Jabba talks favourite food, hangout spots and why Geylang is the best
This August, we are about celebrating all things local. With that, we have decided to spotlight individuals who have made their mark in Singapore and/or overseas. Singaporean rapper Fariz Jabba is unlike most peers his age. This hip-hop star isn’t afraid to embrace his culture and he’s truly showing it in the music he makes – adding local humour and a dash of 'Malay-ness' in his bars. Some of his hits include Kalah and Ape Sia. We caught up with Fariz Jabba with his cultural roots, his favourite hangout spots, the inspiration behind his songs and whether he’s a fan of nasi lemak or chicken rice.
Time Out Global
MTC and Arts Centre announce new creative leaders
This year is shaping up to be a formative one in Melbourne's theatre scene. No little than a week or so after the Victorian Opera announced a new artistic director in Stuart Maunder, we've seen two key staffing announcements that are set to deliver a more diverse focus on our city's stages. It's perfect timing, following the release of 2021 Census data that shows we're the first English-speaking country in the world to achieve a 50% migrant population – with India set to overtake British migrants as the biggest group, and China dropping to third.
Time Out Global
Toyosu is getting an Ibiza-inspired seaside resort with outdoor barbecue and dining hall
While Toyosu is a relatively quiet area compared to the rest of Tokyo, the largely industrial district has its fair share of attractions. It’s mostly known for having the world’s largest seafood market, where you can dine on fresh sushi at a reasonable price and watch the famous tuna auction. There’s also the teamLab Planets digital art museum and Kidzania.
Time Out Global
Watch: This Tokyo festival had people doing the Bon Odori dance to Bon Jovi and Abba
Summer festivals are making a comeback in Tokyo, and the famous Nakano Bon Odori Festival recently hosted a two-day celebration over the Aug 6-7 weekend. There was, of course, the usual fare of traditional dancing, but the event also saw some interesting contemporary elements. While the day presented a series of performances by local artists and organisations, the main festivities which started around 4pm featured celebrity guests and DJs playing upbeat pop and rock tunes.
Time Out Global
Cheap activities for kids and families in Melbourne
Treating the young ‘uns to a fun day out doesn’t need to break the bank. When going out with the kids, the costs can quickly add up to a very expensive day out — especially when you have more than one child. Thankfully, there are heaps of low-cost or free kids' activities to take advantage of across Melbourne, it’s just a matter of knowing where they are.
Time Out Global
These stunning pictures show the world’s biggest flower parade
Every year on the first Sunday of September, a small-ish Dutch town gets taken over by a parade of spectacularly colourful and really, really huge things. We’re talking stuff like ginormous milk cartons, towering sloths and eclectic displays of abstract art. Weirder yet, they’re all made entirely out of millions of flowers.
Time Out Global
Buckle up: supersonic jets could be back in service by 2029
Nearly two decades after the last Concorde flight, supersonic airliners are making a comeback. US air giant American Airlines has placed an order for 20 new supersonic airliners, which could come into service as soon as 2029. The aircraft in question is called the ‘Overture’ and it’s being made by...
Time Out Global
Check out these photos from last weekend’s UK Black Pride 2022
For the first time since 2019, UK Black Pride returned to London in full force on Sunday August 14. Taking place at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, the festival was a great day of live music, speeches and workshops. The star-studded bill saw artists such as Emilé Sande,...
