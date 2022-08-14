ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Garden, FL

orangeobserver.com

Is your golf cart registered?

The Winter Garden Police Department is hosting a golf cart registration day from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. Owners should take their golf cart and proper form of identification for verification to the Henderson Street parking lot of the police station, 251 W. Plant St. “It is important...
orangeobserver.com

Residents oppose Conroy-Windermere vet clinic

Southwest Orange residents were not afraid to speak their mind Thursday, Aug. 11, during a community meeting held by Orange County Government to get public opinion on a Luv n Care Windermere Veterinary Clinic proposed in the West Windermere Rural Settlement. Dr. Inderjit Singh and Jasbir Kaur are requesting rezoning...
osceola.org

Scheduled Road Notice: Pleasant Hill Road

Osceola County, Florida – Please be advised that the following road is tentatively scheduled for asphalt repairs through Thursday August 18, 2022. Pleasant Hill Road: Suzette Drive to Granada Boulevard (southbound lanes) Work will be performed daily from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Schedules may vary based on weather...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
sltablet.com

Clermont City Council Agrees On Watercraft Rental Requirement

On Tuesday, August 9, Clermont City Council addressed concerns regarding an amendment approved in 2021 relating to watercraft rental businesses. The proposed revision would limit the number of Jet Skis available for rent per day and the number of authorized Jet Ski rental companies in operation at the Clermont Boat Ramp. It would also create a policy that would assist staff in tracking Jet Ski rental usage.
CLERMONT, FL
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Community Supports Officer Who Lost his Home

If you recall, news spread that Dommerich Elementary School Resource Officer, Joshua Rotarius lost his home in a house fire on July 1, 2022. Officer Rotarius was asleep when lightning struck his home in Sorrento. Luckily, his silver Labrador Retriever, Null, frantically barked, saving them both from the fire that quickly engulfed the home.
MAITLAND, FL
villages-news.com

Villager picking up mail at postal station attacked by woman screaming obscenities

A Villager picking up his mail at a postal station was attacked by a woman screaming obscenities. The man was at the Sugar Cane Postal Station in the Village of Fenney at about 3 p.m. Monday when 68-year-old Roberta Ann Kirby of the Village of Fenney “came across the parking lot screaming obscenities,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She was screaming at him “to never put his hands on her again,” the report said.
WILDWOOD, FL
WESH

81-year-old man shot by Clermont police dies

CLERMONT, Fla. — Clermont police said an81-year-old man accused of shooting at medics died Saturday from a gunshot wound he suffered on Aug. 5 when police returned fire. The man was identified as Wallace Wainwright, 81, of Clermont. His family was notified and a complete medical examiner's report is...
CLERMONT, FL
orangeobserver.com

Oakland stalls subdivision application

The Oakland Town Commission has postponed a vote on a preliminary site plan for a new subdivision south of West Colonial Drive because of lack of information from the applicant. At the Aug. 9 commission meeting, elected officials were presented with the preliminary plan for Bayview at Johns Lake, a...
OAKLAND, FL
WCJB

Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler in Ocala accidentally drowned after he was reported missing Monday. Marion County officials say that the toddler, who was autistic, went missing in the Silver Lake Acres neighborhood near Ocala National Forest. After searching, deputies found the toddler in a nearby body of water.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Ocala gas station offers gas at reduced price for one hour

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers lined up to get gas at a reduced price at one gas station in Ocala on Tuesday morning. The Marathon Gas Station on South Pine Avenue in Ocala partnered with Americans for Prosperity to offer the reduced price of $2.38 per gallon, which is the approximate national average for mid-January 2021.
OCALA, FL

