Lake County firefighters rescue dog trapped underground, tangled in roots
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Lake County worked over the weekend to rescue a trapped dog. First responders were called out for a “citizen assist” call for a dog named Fia. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Firefighters said Fia was trapped underground for...
WCJB
Barbeque Brawl winner looks to expand operations in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission has agreed to help the winner of the Barbeque Brawl expand his business. Rashad Jones wants to build a fixed location for a Big Lee’s Barbeque eatery. Commissioners Tuesday approved plans for an outdoor commissary along US 441 near State Road...
orangeobserver.com
Is your golf cart registered?
The Winter Garden Police Department is hosting a golf cart registration day from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. Owners should take their golf cart and proper form of identification for verification to the Henderson Street parking lot of the police station, 251 W. Plant St. “It is important...
orangeobserver.com
Residents oppose Conroy-Windermere vet clinic
Southwest Orange residents were not afraid to speak their mind Thursday, Aug. 11, during a community meeting held by Orange County Government to get public opinion on a Luv n Care Windermere Veterinary Clinic proposed in the West Windermere Rural Settlement. Dr. Inderjit Singh and Jasbir Kaur are requesting rezoning...
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County to perform evening asphalt repairs to southbound lanes on Pleasant Hill Road this week
Osceola County is performing evening asphalt repairs on the southbound lanes of Pleasant Hill Road this week from Suzette Drive to Granada Boulevard. The road work will take place through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. but may vary based on weather conditions or equipment-related issues. There will be...
osceola.org
Scheduled Road Notice: Pleasant Hill Road
Osceola County, Florida – Please be advised that the following road is tentatively scheduled for asphalt repairs through Thursday August 18, 2022. Pleasant Hill Road: Suzette Drive to Granada Boulevard (southbound lanes) Work will be performed daily from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Schedules may vary based on weather...
click orlando
Titusville gets ready for heavy traffic ahead of Artemis launch day
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – NASA’s first attempt to launch the Artemis I mission will take place in less than two weeks and Titusville police provided a traffic advisory for people planning to travel in the area. Crews are targeting Monday, Aug. 29 at 8:33 a.m. for the launch from...
WFTV
Photos: Truck catches fire on I-95 in Volusia County
Truck catches fire on I-95 in Volusia County A truck caught fire on Interstate 95 in Volusia County Sunday near mile marker 272. The right lane was blocked around 4 p.m. (FDOT/FDOT)
sltablet.com
Clermont City Council Agrees On Watercraft Rental Requirement
On Tuesday, August 9, Clermont City Council addressed concerns regarding an amendment approved in 2021 relating to watercraft rental businesses. The proposed revision would limit the number of Jet Skis available for rent per day and the number of authorized Jet Ski rental companies in operation at the Clermont Boat Ramp. It would also create a policy that would assist staff in tracking Jet Ski rental usage.
WESH
Seminole County Animal Services program aims to socialize dogs waiting to be adopted
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Local animal shelters work hard to get animals adopted and into homes. But the reality is way too many dogs spend far too long in cages waiting. A program intends to send dogs out on field trips to make them more likely to be adopted for good.
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Community Supports Officer Who Lost his Home
If you recall, news spread that Dommerich Elementary School Resource Officer, Joshua Rotarius lost his home in a house fire on July 1, 2022. Officer Rotarius was asleep when lightning struck his home in Sorrento. Luckily, his silver Labrador Retriever, Null, frantically barked, saving them both from the fire that quickly engulfed the home.
villages-news.com
Villager picking up mail at postal station attacked by woman screaming obscenities
A Villager picking up his mail at a postal station was attacked by a woman screaming obscenities. The man was at the Sugar Cane Postal Station in the Village of Fenney at about 3 p.m. Monday when 68-year-old Roberta Ann Kirby of the Village of Fenney “came across the parking lot screaming obscenities,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She was screaming at him “to never put his hands on her again,” the report said.
WESH
81-year-old man shot by Clermont police dies
CLERMONT, Fla. — Clermont police said an81-year-old man accused of shooting at medics died Saturday from a gunshot wound he suffered on Aug. 5 when police returned fire. The man was identified as Wallace Wainwright, 81, of Clermont. His family was notified and a complete medical examiner's report is...
Orlando International Airport leaders may increase parking costs for travelers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Your trip from Orlando International Airport could get more expensive. Airport leaders will decide Wednesday afternoon whether to charge visitors more to park their cars. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The cheapest option, the economy lot, would go from $10 a day, to...
orangeobserver.com
Oakland stalls subdivision application
The Oakland Town Commission has postponed a vote on a preliminary site plan for a new subdivision south of West Colonial Drive because of lack of information from the applicant. At the Aug. 9 commission meeting, elected officials were presented with the preliminary plan for Bayview at Johns Lake, a...
WCJB
Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler in Ocala accidentally drowned after he was reported missing Monday. Marion County officials say that the toddler, who was autistic, went missing in the Silver Lake Acres neighborhood near Ocala National Forest. After searching, deputies found the toddler in a nearby body of water.
click orlando
Orange County Animal Services’ Facebook plea brings results. It’s still not enough
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Animal Services posted to its Facebook page Saturday, discussing the hundreds of animals stored at the shelter and asking local residents for support. The desperate, passionate plea from Animal Services over the weekend was seen by 21,000 people by Monday morning, some of...
81-year-old man shot by police after firing at first responders dies, Clermont police say
CLERMONT, Fla. — Wallace Sims Wainwright - the man charged in the officer-involved shooting last week - has died, according to Clermont Police. According to a news release, the 81-year-old died in the hospital on Aug. 13. The preliminary report from the medical examiner’s office lists the cause of...
WCJB
Ocala gas station offers gas at reduced price for one hour
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers lined up to get gas at a reduced price at one gas station in Ocala on Tuesday morning. The Marathon Gas Station on South Pine Avenue in Ocala partnered with Americans for Prosperity to offer the reduced price of $2.38 per gallon, which is the approximate national average for mid-January 2021.
1 dead after crash between SunRail train, vehicle in Kissimmee, police say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One person has died after a crash between a SunRail train and a vehicle, according to Kissimmee police. It happened Tuesday along the railroad tracks off East Vine Street. Michigan Avenue is closed on the westbound side from 192 to the railroad tracks and will remain...
