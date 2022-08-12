Pursuit of Van Zandt County murder suspect, abducted child ends in Forney with reported self-inflicted gunshot wound

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
News Channel 25
'Armed and dangerous' murder suspect at-large: Dallas Police
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for an at-large capital murder suspect and ask the public for assistance. Police said 23-year-old Infant Johnson allegedly shot and killed two victims during a disturbance in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road on June 26. Johnson is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office seeking identity of alleged burglary suspect
TERRELL, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public identifying an alleged burglary suspect. According to police, on August 15, 2022, at approximately 10 a.m., an unknown white male went to the front porch of a residence in the 10000 block of South State Hwy 34 in Kaufman County.
KLTV
Edgewood police release details on Friday murder, chase
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - Edgewood police say Friday’s shooting and chase has resulted in a warrant for murder for a Forney man and the death of a Wills Point woman. Braylon Diamente Hicks of Forney is charged with murder. He was transported to a Dallas hospital for treatment after a shooting incident, highway chase and self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Edgewood police.
23 grams of meth seized, one arrest and one manhunt in Anderson County following police pursuit
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – One person is at large and another was arrested after authorities discovered a “known wanted felon” 50-year-old James Barnett driving a vehicle they say was stolen in Anderson County. Anderson County Sherriff’s Sgt. Z. Montoya reported trying to stop the vehicle near SH-294W on Sunday. According to a statement on Anderson […]
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive
Anthony Charles Barber Jr., 19 years old, was arrested for the Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive. If you have any additional information concerning the suspect highlighted in the video, contact Detective Chad Murphy, #8966, with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 090072-2022.
fox4news.com
Minor crash leads to deadly shooting in Fort Worth
Fort Worth police believe a minor crash turned into an argument between the people in two cars. One person opened fire and shot the other driver.
DPS identifies Tyler woman killed in fiery, rollover crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Smith County,. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash around 1:50 p.m. on County Road 334, just southwest of Winona,. The preliminary crash report indicates a car,...
WFAA
Arrest warrant reveals what allegedly led to deadly shooting of North Texas youth football coach
LANCASTER, Texas — A deadly shooting at a North Texas youth football game Saturday happened during an argument over the score, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA on Tuesday. Yaqub Talib was arrested in the shooting death of Mike Hickmon. Both men were football coaches in...
ketk.com
Sheriff’s Office: Gregg County woman missing since July
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – In a Facebook post Monday, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert for Britney Nichole Sharrer, 28, of Kilgore. According to officials, Sharrer was last seen at a residence on PR 3707 (Fox Creek RV Park) in the Kilgore/Gladewater area in July by her mother.
KSAT 12
Texas set to execute Kosoul Chanthakoummane for the 2006 murder of a real estate agent
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas plans to execute Kosoul Chanthakoummane on Wednesday for the 2006 murder of a real estate agent in a Collin County model home. It would be the second execution this year in a state that typically puts more people to death than any other.
Man dies immediately after he was found guilty in Denton County, Texas Rangers investigating
The Texas Rangers are investigating the in-custody death of a Frisco man who died minutes after he was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault of a child in a Denton County courtroom, according to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. Edward Leclair, 57, was arrested in 2018 after...
fox4news.com
Shooting at Grand Prairie Walmart sends man to hospital
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police said a shooting at a Walmart Saturday night sent one person to a hospital. The shooting happened at the Walmart in the 2000 block of W. I-20. Officers were called after a fight between two men. One of the men pulled out a...
dpdbeat.com
Shooting on Harry Hines Boulevard
On August 14, 2022, at about 12: 55 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 10649 Harry Hines Blvd, Pandora’s Men’s Club. When officers arrived they found Arturo Calvillo-Guzman, 22, with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took Calvillo-Guzman to a local hospital for treatment.
Former Texas peace officer, convicted serial rapist, gets 10 years
A former Texas reserve peace officer deemed "The Ghost Hunter," who became a convicted serial rapist, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth ISD school bus with students on board involved in roll-over accident
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth ISD school bus fell onto its side Tuesday morning. Fort Worth police say just before 7:30 a.m., a passenger vehicle made an unsafe lane change while the bus traveled east on E Rosedale Street near Tierney Road, forcing the bus to jump a curb.
fox4news.com
Group trying to stop Dallas man's execution for McKinney real estate agent's murder in 2006
McKINNEY, Texas - The Dallas man convicted of killing a real estate agent in McKinney 16 years ago is asking that his execution be stopped. Kosoul Chanthakoummane is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Wednesday for the 2006 murder of Sarah Anne Walker inside a model home. He has...
dallasexpress.com
Murder Victim Found in Ditch, Suspect Arrested
The Dallas Police Department arrested a 56-year-old man for fatally beating another man whose body was found inside a northwest Dallas drainage ditch. Reports in The Dallas Morning News read officers responded to the 3000 block of Clydedale Drive on the afternoon of July 22, where officers found Aloysius Jordan, 48, in a concrete ditch between two homes.
45-50 small dogs rescued from Cherokee County ‘puppy mill’, Nicholas Pet Haven pleas for help
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nicholas Pet Haven took to Facebook Tuesday requesting help placing 45-50 small dogs, remnants of what they call a “puppy mill” from Cherokee County. According to the post, 3-4 dogs each were stuffed into many stacked up rabbit cages. All dogs have food and water, but need to be vetted, […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Locate 9-Year-Old Critical Missing Child in Dallas
A 9-year-old child who was reported missing on Sunday has been found. According to Dallas police, Khalio Warren was last seen on foot in the 2800 block of Prichard Lane in Dallas on August 14 at approximately 10:41 p.m. Police said Warren is described as a brown-haired, brown-eyed, 9-year-old male...
Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies
A man on trial in Texas died Thursday after drinking from a large water bottle containing a cloudy liquid as a jury found him guilty of child sexual assault, officials said.
