ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forney, TX

Pursuit of Van Zandt County murder suspect, abducted child ends in Forney with reported self-inflicted gunshot wound

By Mathew Richards
inForney.com
inForney.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 25

'Armed and dangerous' murder suspect at-large: Dallas Police

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for an at-large capital murder suspect and ask the public for assistance. Police said 23-year-old Infant Johnson allegedly shot and killed two victims during a disturbance in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road on June 26. Johnson is considered to be armed and dangerous.
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Edgewood police release details on Friday murder, chase

EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - Edgewood police say Friday’s shooting and chase has resulted in a warrant for murder for a Forney man and the death of a Wills Point woman. Braylon Diamente Hicks of Forney is charged with murder. He was transported to a Dallas hospital for treatment after a shooting incident, highway chase and self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Edgewood police.
EDGEWOOD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

23 grams of meth seized, one arrest and one manhunt in Anderson County following police pursuit

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – One person is at large and another was arrested after authorities discovered a “known wanted felon” 50-year-old James Barnett driving a vehicle they say was stolen in Anderson County. Anderson County Sherriff’s Sgt. Z. Montoya reported trying to stop the vehicle near SH-294W on Sunday. According to a statement on Anderson […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Van Zandt County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Wills Point, TX
City
Forney, TX
County
Van Zandt County, TX
City
Mesquite, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Forney, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Edgewood, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive

Anthony Charles Barber Jr., 19 years old, was arrested for the Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive. If you have any additional information concerning the suspect highlighted in the video, contact Detective Chad Murphy, #8966, with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 090072-2022.
DALLAS, TX
CBS19

DPS identifies Tyler woman killed in fiery, rollover crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Smith County,. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash around 1:50 p.m. on County Road 334, just southwest of Winona,. The preliminary crash report indicates a car,...
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Texas Dps#Shooting#Texas Rangers#Violent Crime#Terrell Police Department#Forney Police Department#Constable S Offices
ketk.com

Sheriff’s Office: Gregg County woman missing since July

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – In a Facebook post Monday, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert for Britney Nichole Sharrer, 28, of Kilgore. According to officials, Sharrer was last seen at a residence on PR 3707 (Fox Creek RV Park) in the Kilgore/Gladewater area in July by her mother.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Shooting at Grand Prairie Walmart sends man to hospital

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police said a shooting at a Walmart Saturday night sent one person to a hospital. The shooting happened at the Walmart in the 2000 block of W. I-20. Officers were called after a fight between two men. One of the men pulled out a...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dpdbeat.com

Shooting on Harry Hines Boulevard

On August 14, 2022, at about 12: 55 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 10649 Harry Hines Blvd, Pandora’s Men’s Club. When officers arrived they found Arturo Calvillo-Guzman, 22, with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took Calvillo-Guzman to a local hospital for treatment.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Murder Victim Found in Ditch, Suspect Arrested

The Dallas Police Department arrested a 56-year-old man for fatally beating another man whose body was found inside a northwest Dallas drainage ditch. Reports in The Dallas Morning News read officers responded to the 3000 block of Clydedale Drive on the afternoon of July 22, where officers found Aloysius Jordan, 48, in a concrete ditch between two homes.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Locate 9-Year-Old Critical Missing Child in Dallas

A 9-year-old child who was reported missing on Sunday has been found. According to Dallas police, Khalio Warren was last seen on foot in the 2800 block of Prichard Lane in Dallas on August 14 at approximately 10:41 p.m. Police said Warren is described as a brown-haired, brown-eyed, 9-year-old male...
DALLAS, TX
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy