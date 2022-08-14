Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Joey Votto will undergo season-ending surgery on Friday
Joey Votto will undergo surgery to repair a rotator cuff tear on Friday ending his 2022 season as reported by Cincinnati Enquirer’s Bobby Nightengale. (Bobby Nightengale on Twitter ) Fantasy Impact:. Votto will finish the 2022 campaign slashing .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs, 41 RBI, 31 runs scored, and...
With home run milestones in sight, Albert Pujols should play another season
As his final season winds down, Albert Pujols now finds himself within striking distance of two home run milestones. Could he return for one more year with the St. Louis Cardinals?
fantasypros.com
Jose Altuve goes yard in loss to White Sox
It was Altuve's 20th dinger of the season. Altuve is not having the monster year that he did last year, but that's mostly because of bad luck. He's on pace to almost hit 30 home runs and is hitting .280, numbers that would match last season. But the 32-year-old infielder has only driven in 42 runs and scored 67, numbers far below what he did in 2021.
fantasypros.com
Travis d'Arnaud blasts home run on Monday
D'Arnaud smacked a 100.2 mph, 409 ft. home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to cap the Braves lead and put them ahead 13-1. He returned to the lineup on Monday after missing seven games due to a right leg injury and didn't waste any time in collecting his first home run in 24 games. He's having an solid season overall hitting .257/.310/.449 with 12 home runs and 43 RBI over 73 games.
numberfire.com
Seby Zavala out of White Sox's Monday lineup
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros. Zavala started on Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a walk, and a pair of strikeouts. Yasmani Grandal will catch for Johnny Cueto and hit fifth.
Look: Paige Spiranac Has Controversial Sports Rule Opinion
Paige Spiranac mostly talks about golf, but she has opinions on other sports as well. Following the news of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. being suspended 80 games for PEDs, Spiranac addressed the topic of steroids in baseball on Instagram Monday afternoon. After rolling her eyes as Tatis'...
fantasypros.com
Vinnie Pasquantino homers, collects three hits in win Sunday
Vinnie Pasquantino went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored in Kansas City’s 4-0 win against the Dodgers on Sunday. Pasquantino started at first base for the resting Nick Pratto rather than his usual DH position and homered for the fourth time in the last six games. Pasquantino has now hit safely into six straight games and 10 of his 12 games this month. The rookie is 16-for-45 (.356) with four home runs, seven RBI, and seven runs scored in August. Pasquantino is slashing .260/.341/.440 with seven home runs and 15 RBI, 16 runs scored, and 17 walks in 197 plate appearances this season.
fantasypros.com
Kike Hernandez hits long sac fly in return from IL
Red Sox utility player Kike Hernandez (hip flexor) went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his return from the injured list against the Pirates on Tuesday. Primarily a center fielder, Hernandez patrolled shortstop in this contest with Xander Bogaerts nursing an injury. The 30-year-old also hit a booming sac fly in the first inning that came mere feet shy of a grand slam. Instead, it plated one run. Boston ultimately defeated Pittsburgh by a score of 5-3.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Baseball Risers & Fallers: Vinnie Pasquantino, Max Muncy, Tyler O’Neill (2022)
We have made it another week through the MLB season and had some very impressive performances. As usual, there were some great and rough performances to dig into. This weekly column will help highlight some hot and cold players, risers, and fallers for fantasy purposes. Some players are already rostered in many places, so trades may be in order. Other players may be widely available, making a potential waiver wire claim in the cards. So this week, Each week I will try and highlight some known and lesser-known players. So let’s see some of the risers and fallers for fantasy baseball Week 18 (8/8-8/14).
fantasypros.com
Michael Harris II homers on Sunday
Harris II walloped a 111.2 mph home run 419 ft. to deep left in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game 1-1. He's hitting well recently, going 8-for-22 (.363) with two home runs, five RBI, seven runs and a stolen base over his last six games and continues to produce at the bottom of the order for the Braves this season. Overall he is hitting an excellent .293/.331/.512 with 12 home runs, 38 RBI and 13 stolen bases through 69 games.
fantasypros.com
Top-10 Prospects To Stash: Josh Jung, Brett Baty, Triston Casas (2022 Fantasy Baseball)
Last week saw our top two prospects on the redraft list get the call in Ryan Pepiot and CJ Abrams. In addition, DL Hall and Kyle Muller also got the call, who were on our list to stash. You can check out last week’s stash list here. Whether you...
fantasypros.com
Jose Urquidy dominates in no-decision Monday
Astros SP Jose Urquidy was stellar once again Monday. He tossed 7 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on six hits without a walk. He struck out four in a 4-2 loss to the White Sox. Fantasy Impact:. Urquidy pitched seven shutout innings and was cruising right along until he...
fantasypros.com
Jason Adam converts sixth save of 2022
Rays reliever Jason Adam struck out both batters he faced in the ninth inning of Sunday's game against the Orioles. The 31-year-old needed just eight pitches (seven strikes) in order to achieve the save. Tampa Bay ultimately defeated Baltimore by a score of 4-1. Fantasy Impact:. Adam owns a 1.19...
fantasypros.com
Brady Singer fans seven across six scoreless innings in win Sunday
Brady Singer pitched six innings, allowing no runs on one hit and three walks while striking out seven in Kansas City’s 4-0 win against the Dodgers on Sunday. Singer dominated the top team in baseball on Sunday, holding the Dodgers to one hit across six shutout innings. Singer improves to 6-4 with a 3.29 ERA, 1.13!WHIP, and 106 strikeouts in 104 innings across 19 appearances (16 starts). Singer has won back-to-back starts and is 3-1 with a 2.16 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 50 innings across his last eight starts dating back to July 3. Singer will make his next start on the road against the Rays on Friday.
fantasypros.com
Andrew Benintendi triples, collects two hits in loss Tuesday
Benintendi was responsible for the only Yankee run of the night, tripling and scoring on an error. Benintendi has hit safely in seven of the last nine games, going 10-for-32 (.313) with four doubles, a triple, three RBI, six runs scored, and a stolen base in that span, and finally looks comfortable in pinstripes. Benny is slashing .304/.378/.389 on the season with three home runs, 44 RBI, 48 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 404 at-bats.
fantasypros.com
Michael Harris II agrees to eight-year extension with the Braves
Harris is slated make $5 million per season in 2023-2024, $8 million per season in 2025-2026, $9 million in 2027, $10 million per season in 2028-2029, and $12 million in 2030. The Braves have control through 2032 with a couple of club options, the same year that Austin Riley’s deal ends. The rookie has posted a very strong season so far, hitting .292 at the plate with 12 home runs and 13 stolen bases.
fantasypros.com
Dustin May finishes rehab, expected to start Saturday
Dustin May (elbow) completed his final rehab start Sunday, throwing 70 pitches. He threw 5 innings, gave up 1 hit, 1 walk, and struck out 10. He is expected to return to the Dodgers rotation Saturday against the Marlins. (MiLB.com) Fantasy Impact:. May hit 99 MPH as well and looked...
fantasypros.com
Walker Buehler to undergo season-ending elbow surgery
There was hope around the team that Buehler would be able to return to the Dodgers for the postseason run, but he has now been shut down for the year with his flexor strain that will now require surgery. This is a tough blow for Los Angeles, but it looks like Dustin May will make his season debut this weekend and he will likely stay in the starting rotation for the remainder of the year with Buehler out. Although this has not been confirmed, the fact that Buehler was attempting to come back this season likely means the righthander will be ready to go at the start of the 2023 season.
fantasypros.com
Jeremiah Hall waived by Giants
The Giants announced that they have waived FB/TE Jeremiah Hall ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET roster cutdown deadline. (New York Giants) All 32 NFL teams are required to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 players Tuesday, and Hall along with two other Giants have fallen victim. Hall being waived comes as a surprise as he was the team's only fullback and had been getting plenty of first-team reps throughout training camp. The undrafted rookie could likely wind up on the Giants' practice squad if he isn't signed by another franchise before the regular season kicks off.
NFL・
fantasypros.com
Deshaun Watson negotiating settlement with NFL
The NFL and Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson are "actively negotiating a settlement on his discipline" and could reach an agreement soon, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. (Cleveland.com) Fantasy Impact:. Although negotiations are gaining steam between the two parties, Cabot notes that the NFL has not reached out to...
