Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
Comedian claims bed bug at Minneapolis hotel ruined his Twin Cities visit
A comedian in town for the MLS All-Star week in the Twin Cities says his stay was ruined by bed bugs in his downtown Minneapolis hotel. Alexis Guerreros, who voices three characters on Netflix's Bojack Horseman and has a web series on Complex, was in town hosting events and performing stand-up comedy. His brief stay at the Hilton Garden Inn was documented on Twitter.
Brendan Fraser announced as celebrity guest at Twin Cities Con
MINNEAPOLIS — The star of numerous movies, including '90s classics like "The Mummy" trilogy and "George of the Jungle" is coming to Minneapolis as a guest of Twin Cities Con. Fraser will join other celebrities like pro wrestler Mick Foley, "Power Rangers" star Johnny Yong Bosch and actor Phil...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Italian Restaurants in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN is known for its comfort food. One of those types of comfort foods it has plenty of is Italian cuisine. If you’re visiting the Minneapolis area and you have a serious taste for some Italian, you’ll have plenty to choose from. Here are the 15 Best Italian Restaurants in Minneapolis.
ccxmedia.org
Broadway Pizza Has Been Serving in Robbinsdale for More Than 50 Years
Restaurants come and go. But every once in a while, a place comes along that has staying power. “Yeah, business has been great. It’s actually up,” said Brad Eagles, owner of Broadway Pizza in Robbinsdale. For him, there’s no big secret to the restaurant’s longevity. “It’s...
Mike Max is out at WCCO Radio
Multiple sources have confirmed to Bring Me The News that Mike Max is out at WCCO Radio. Bring Me The News understands an internal memo was issued to staff at 830 WCCO-AM Tuesday morning informing them of the latest shakeup, with Max departing along with producer Craig "Hammer" Schroepfer. It...
Man shot dead near 38th and Chicago identified as Aaron Rodgers, of Las Vegas
The man who died after being shot near 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis, also known as George Floyd Square, has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says that Aaron James Rodgers, 25, of Las Vegas, died after being found lying near the intersection just before 1 p.m. Sunday.
southsidepride.com
Summer on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue
Before the pandemic, there were a lot more restaurants on Grand Avenue. Grand Cafe, Dixie’s on Grand, Saji-Ya, Emmett’s Public House, Grand Catch: all have closed since 2020. One restaurant/bar that closed, and then reopened (twice!) under new management, is Billy’s on Grand. Now Billy’s is at the center of a controversy in the neighborhood that may impact its ability to get its own liquor license. (Since the second re-opening, in May of 2021, under the management of two experienced managers, Wes Spearman and Chuck Gilbert, the business has been “borrowing” the liquor license of RJMP Group, who managed the first re-opening in 2020, but lasted only a few months, partly due to COVID.)
twincitiesgeek.com
This Week in Geek (8/15/22–8/21/22)
Welcome to This Week in Geek, your guide to events of interest to the Minnesota geek community for the week of Monday, August 15, to Sunday, August 21. (Jump to In-Person Events) Virtual Events. What: Comedy & Theater, Educational. When: Monday, August 15, at 3:00 p.m. Where: Virtual via Zoom.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Aug. 19-21)
(FOX 9) - Stargazing, artwork at the Arboretum, and local music are all options this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The Como Park Japanese Obon Festival is a family-friendly event reminiscent of Japan’s annual Obon holiday. Bonsai, martial arts, singing, dancing, drumming, delicious food, and other aspects of Japanese culture will be featured at the festival. The day will culminate at dusk with a lantern lighting.
BET
George Floyd Square In Minneapolis Hit For Second Time With Deadly Violence
A man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting at Minneapolis' George Floyd Square on Sunday afternoon, marking the second fatal shooting at the intersection-turned-memorial plaza where the former truck driver and security guard died at police hands in May 2020. Police responded to reports of gunfire...
tornadopix.com
Eliminating single-family zoning is not the reason Minneapolis is a YIMBY success story
Minneapolis appears to be a YIMBY (yes in my backyard) success story of convenient zoning regulations that lead to increased housing production and lower rents. However, the much-touted abolition of single-family zoning has nothing to do with this success. On Tuesday, a tweet (now deleted) went viral along with a...
Try an "underground drink" at these six Twin Cities speakeasies
The "secret" speakeasy is growing in popularity again in the Twin Cities as people search for a unique way to enjoy a drink.The big picture: Speakeasies, which are "underground" venues inspired by illegal bars during the Prohibition era, traditionally serve craft cocktails and small plates at a higher price point, and are "hidden" inside existing venues.What's happening: Established Twin Cities restaurants like Billy Sushi are revamping their underground spaces to join the trend and some restaurateurs are now making them a staple of their newest haunts. Twin Cities chef Ann Kim opened bonus bars tucked into both Young Joni in Northeast...
Charges: Perishea Young shot woman "at close range" on Minneapolis's Nicollet Mall
MINNEAPOLIS – A West St. Paul woman faces decades in prison for allegedly shooting a woman in the chest last week in downtown Minneapolis.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Perishea Laray Young is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in the shooting that happened early last Wednesday evening on South 9th Street and Nicollet Mall, near the Target store.The criminal complaint states that surveillance footage from several angles shows Young and the victim arguing. A woman tries to intervene at one point, before Young is seen removing a gun from her purse, "taking several steps toward the Victim," and...
fox9.com
MPD reopens case of dead bride Elisa Gomez
(FOX 9) - Elisa Gomez had been married a mere 12 hours when her lifeless body was found hanging from a basement door frame by a red silk scarf, a footstool underneath her. Nearly six years later, Minneapolis Police quietly reopened the case last week, its third review, after requests from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, and pressure from Gomez’s friends and family.
2 shot, 1 fatally, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and another is badly injured after a shooting at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.Police say they responded to reports of gunfire at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at about 12:50 p.m., where they found one injured man in the middle of the street, and another in a nearby alley. Both victims were in their 20s.Both were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where one of the men died. He is the city's 58th homicide victim of 2022. The other man is fighting life-threatening injuries.Just a week earlier, 29-year-old Mohamed Omar was shot to death near...
Minnesota Man Told To ‘Go To Kwik Trip’ After Calling 911
A dispatcher from Chisago County Minnesota is being recognized after that county's sheriff's department shared details from a recent 911 call online. FYI, Chisago County sits on the Minnesota, Wisconsin border just to the northeast of Minneapolis. The dispatcher received a call in the early morning hours, around 3:00 AM,...
redlakenationnews.com
'He had a thirst' for life: Hundreds gather to remember teen who died on Apple River
He family of Apple River slaying victim Isaac Michael Schuman began two days of memorial services on Monday with a visitation, where a family friend recalled the 17-year-old Stillwater high school student as "an absolute light." A private funeral service will be held Tuesday, followed by a public celebration of...
Gallery: Stillwater estate turned into private oasis hits market for first time
10754 Stonebridge Trail N. in Stillwater, Minn. Courtesy of SpaceCrafting. Over 80 acres of prairie, trails, orchards and pine groves await the next owner of a secluded Stillwater estate, which hit the market this month for the first time in the property's history. Judy L. Craig with Edina Realty has...
fox9.com
Some Minneapolis neighborhoods seeing increase in robberies, carjackings
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There's been an increase in the number of robberies and carjackings reported to Minneapolis police in four neighborhoods in the third precinct. The most recent increase in reported robberies and carjackings has been seen in the Bryant, Bancroft, Regina and Northrop neighborhoods, according to an update from the Minneapolis Police Department's third precinct on Monday.
One Killed, One Injured in Minneapolis Shooting
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Sunday in Minneapolis. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at 12:50 p.m. Officers located two men in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.
