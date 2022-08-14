ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

J M C
3d ago

If he's told to take the pictures and send them to the dept then what's wrong with him doing his job? His boss wanted them take close up and he did. So what?

Ramona Nelson
2d ago

To do it for your job is one thing.But to be out there showing the public is wrong

Brian
2d ago

As he should not feel bad, and nobody should have a problem with him or anybody else taking those kind of pictures. People make a big deal out of nothing

Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Trial: Fire Captain Walks Off Witness Stand Multiple Times During Testimony

Vanessa Bryant's case against Los Angeles County continues as the former fire captain testified on Monday, walking off the witness stand three times during his questioning. According to CNN, Brian Jordan cited stress from working the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven others, claiming that he has no memory of taking photos of the crash site that day. Jordan reportedly said that the trauma of witnessing the wreckage caused him to block the experience from his memory after he retired in 2021.
