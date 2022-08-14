Read full article on original website
J M C
3d ago
If he's told to take the pictures and send them to the dept then what's wrong with him doing his job? His boss wanted them take close up and he did. So what?
Ramona Nelson
2d ago
To do it for your job is one thing.But to be out there showing the public is wrong
Brian
2d ago
As he should not feel bad, and nobody should have a problem with him or anybody else taking those kind of pictures. People make a big deal out of nothing
ETOnline.com
Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Trial: Fire Captain Walks Off Witness Stand Multiple Times During Testimony
Vanessa Bryant's case against Los Angeles County continues as the former fire captain testified on Monday, walking off the witness stand three times during his questioning. According to CNN, Brian Jordan cited stress from working the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven others, claiming that he has no memory of taking photos of the crash site that day. Jordan reportedly said that the trauma of witnessing the wreckage caused him to block the experience from his memory after he retired in 2021.
Lamar Odom Reveals Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian ‘Could Have Hollered At' Him For Another Baby
Lamar Odom is putting the offer out there! Khloé Kardashian's former husband has admitted he would have been available had The Kardashians star asked to have a baby with him. “She could have hollered at me for that,” Odom said in a video while at La Belle Vie Med Spa in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, July 26.
ESPN
Vanessa Bryant's attorney argues photos of Kobe Bryant's remains shared 'for a laugh'
LOS ANGELES -- An institutional "culture of callousness" led Los Angeles County deputies and firefighters to shoot and share photos of the remains of Kobe Bryant and other victims of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the Lakers star, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others, a lawyer for Bryant's widow told a jury on Wednesday.
A Firefighter Accused Of Photographing Kobe Bryant’s Body Walked Out Of The Courtroom Multiple Times After Begging Vanessa Bryant’s Lawyer To “Stop Describing” The “Horrifying” Crash Scene
The former LA Fire Department captain was present at the scene of the incident and spoke of images that will “haunt [him] forever” after admitting that he took 25 to 30 photographs of the crash site.
Kobe Bryant’s wife sobs in court as jury told sheriff’s deputy shared graphic photos of crash site
Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa sobbed as a California jury was told how a sheriff’s deputy shared graphic photos in a bar of the helicopter crash in which the basketball great and their daughter were killed.Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others died in the crash on 26 January 2020 when it came down in bad weather as they flew from Orange County to a basketball tournament.Ms Bryant’s lawyer, Luis Li, told the federal court in Los Angeles that just two days after the fatal accident, Deputy Joey Cruz was “showing pictures of [Kobe’s] decapitated body”, at a bar in Norwalk,...
thecomeback.com
Lawyer reveals shocking details about Kobe Bryant crash photos
The helicopter crash that led to the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter was nothing short of tragic. And the actions of Los Angeles County deputies and firefighters only made it worse, especially for Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant. Deputies and firefighters on the scene...
CBS News
Vanessa Bryant's invasion of privacy and negligence trial against LASD begins
The Lakers star's widow contends she suffered emotional distress when county sheriff's and fire personnel snapped and allegedly shared photos of the crash scene. Among the nine victims were the Bryants' 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
Grisly photos of Kobe Bryant's remains shared for 'gossip:' lawyers
A lawyer for Vanessa Bryant told Los Angeles jurors Wednesday that gruesome photos of her husband Kobe Bryant's remains were shared by first responders as "visual gossip" with nearly 30 people – including at a bar and in a video game chat. The basketball legend's widow is suing the...
Kobe Bryant’s widow walks out of courtroom in tears during description of crash photos
Kobe Bryant’s widow walked out of a California courtroom in tears as a jury heard descriptions of pictures of the helicopter crash site where her husband, daughter Gianna and seven others were killed.Vanessa Bryant grew emotional when bartender Victor Gutierrez testified that he had seen Gianna’s body in a photo shown to him by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy days after the accident.Ms Bryant sobbed and stood up while her lawyer asked the federal court judge if she could be excused.“You don’t have to ask my permission,” the judge said, per CNN.NBA great Bryant and his daughter Gianna...
LA deputy allegedly flashed Kobe Bryant crash photos at bar
More details are emerging about the sharing of graphic photos from the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.
