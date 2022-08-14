WASHINGTON (7News) — DC Public Schools (DCPS) announced Wednesday that students who are 12 and older must be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to school. The announcement comes ahead of the first day of school on Aug. 29. DCPS released its back-to-school guide for families through its website with information on its COVID protocols along with other updates from the chancellor.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO