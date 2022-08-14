ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Crowds gather in DC to celebrate Godfather of Go-Go on Chuck Brown Day

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A celebration commemorating the life, legacy and music of The Godfather of Go-Go, Chuck Brown, took place in D.C. on Saturday. Crowds flocked to the annual event, which featured musical performances by several local groups, including the Chuck Brown Band, of course. With back to...
MUSIC
WJLA

DC schools to require COVID negative tests for returning students, vaccines for 12+

WASHINGTON (7News) — DC Public Schools (DCPS) announced Wednesday that students who are 12 and older must be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to school. The announcement comes ahead of the first day of school on Aug. 29. DCPS released its back-to-school guide for families through its website with information on its COVID protocols along with other updates from the chancellor.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State

Comments / 0

Community Policy