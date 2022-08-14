Read full article on original website
Crowds gather in DC to celebrate Godfather of Go-Go on Chuck Brown Day
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A celebration commemorating the life, legacy and music of The Godfather of Go-Go, Chuck Brown, took place in D.C. on Saturday. Crowds flocked to the annual event, which featured musical performances by several local groups, including the Chuck Brown Band, of course. With back to...
'I'm going to burn you': MPD witnesses man douse woman in gas, cigarette lighter in hand
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A D.C. man is facing serious charges after an MPD detective says he witnessed the man douse a woman in gasoline and threaten to set her on fire. 46-year-old Seymour Brown Jr., of Northeast, D.C., was arrested at the scene on Friday in the 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast, and was charged with assault with intent to kill.
Back to school donations pour in for Afghan refugees in Virginia who fled Taliban rule
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Friday night volunteers gathered to organize school supplies for Northern Virginia children in need. “Everything you can see on a school supply list, a-to-z," said volunteer Mora Farhad. These donations are going to hundreds of families who fled war-torn Afghanistan in the last year,...
DC schools to require COVID negative tests for returning students, vaccines for 12+
WASHINGTON (7News) — DC Public Schools (DCPS) announced Wednesday that students who are 12 and older must be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to school. The announcement comes ahead of the first day of school on Aug. 29. DCPS released its back-to-school guide for families through its website with information on its COVID protocols along with other updates from the chancellor.
Former Va. Secretary of Education says Youngkin wants to suppress black and brown voices
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam's former Virginia Secretary of Education is blasting Gov. Glenn Youngkin's majority on the state board of education for pausing on moving forward with proposed history and social science curriculum standards. "The Republican-controlled VA State Board of Ed voted to stonewall...
