WSAZ
The ‘Burg is prepping for Ironton
WHEELERSBURG, Oh. (WSAZ) - It’s officially game week for high school football teams in Kentucky and Ohio and there’s no shortage of massive rivalry games. In Wheelersburg, the Pirates are getting ready for their annual rivalry game with the Ironton Fighting Tigers. Last season, the ‘Burg lost to them in the regular season but got a bit of revenge in the post-season when they won 17-14. This upcoming game marks the first time Ironton has played at Ed Miller Stadium since 2018 as their game in 2020 was affected by COVID.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Roddy Gayle Jr.
As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will put out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews a week leading all the way into the start of the season, starting with player previews. Last time we went with big...
Ohio State Football: Penn State freshman transfers after talking smack to OSU
The Ohio State football program had the best recruiting class in school history in the 2022 cycle. They were the second-best class in the country and had plenty of talented prospects. Some of those freshmen will get some playing time this year as well. Even with the Buckeyes having such...
Fans need these limited-edition Ohio State Buckeyes bobbleheads
Football season is about to begin. Celebrate kickoff with some new, limited-edition Ohio State bobbleheads from our friends at FOCO. We’ve been not-so-patiently waiting for the return of college football since January. Now, we’re just a handful of days away from watching the Buckeyes every Saturday. But in the meantime, you need to check out these new, limited-edition Ohio State bobbleheads.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)
Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
Record-Herald
Bill, Sandy Sowash celebrate 50th anniversary
Bill and Sandy Sowash, of Washington Court House, will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on Aug. 19. They were united in marriage on Aug. 19, 1972 at the United Methodist Church in Crestline, Ohio with the Reverend Lyle Hinkle officiating. They are the parents of two children, Gina (Heidi) Smith...
Barcode trick used to steal Star Wars Legos at Hilliard Meijer
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police detectives are looking to identify two people they say stole Star Wars Lego sets at a Meijer in Hilliard. CPD state that a man and woman stole multiple sets from the Meijer on Hilliard Rome Road and added that the male suspect used a fake bar code to change […]
African lion dies at Columbus zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lion at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium died earlier this week, the zoo announced on Friday. African lion Kazi died Aug. 9 at nearly 16 years old. Kazi’s mobility started to significantly decline after the animal health team found multiple areas of spinal arthritis and spinal cord compression, the zoo […]
wcbe.org
Double Take Emily the Criminal
Double Take: critical, sometimes confrontational podcast conversations about movies. A Cinema Classics production hosted by John De Sando and Johnny DiLoretto. John DeSando is a Los Angeles Press Club national entertainment broadcast winner and also hosts NPR’s It’s Movie Time for WCBE. Johnny DiLoretto directs community and public...
Lawsuit: Ohio BMV took millions in fees for nothing
The state's agency over driver's licenses made millions charging people money to do nothing, according to an Ohio court record tied to two attorneys' offices wanting reimbursement. According to the lawsuit, The BMV charged 3,423,315 Ohioans lamination fees between July 2018 and July 2019. At $1.50 per person, that means that people paid an extra $5,134,972.50 altogether to the Ohio BMV.
columbusfreepress.com
McFadden becomes Commander while Knight throws Hail Mary to save her job
Last October, The Free Press asked when, if ever, Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant would discipline Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight for sustained charges of retaliation against Lt. Melissa McFadden. Read the complete story here: https://columbusfreepress.com/article/will-chief-bryant-keep-her-promise-and-hold-police-officers-accountable. In the ten months we have been waiting to learn of Knight’s discipline,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
ATV accident sends one by medical helicopter in serious condition
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the 3900 block of Harris Station Road for an ATV accident Monday afternoon. According to initial reports, one person was injured in the accident. Medics arrived at the scene and found an individual suffering from a serious arm injury.
iheart.com
Camp Cattail Pond Renovation Viewed by Ross County Commissioners
The Ross County Commissioners viewed a grant-funded improvement to a popular park Monday. Kevin Coleman was there. "Camp Cattail" is a handicap-accessible park at the south end of Cattail Road, near County Road 550 in west-central Ross County. Along with a multipurpose building and campsites, almost two miles of paved...
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports August 12-14, 2022
As a result of a traffic stop on US Route 33 near US Route 42, a deputy arrested Geoffrey L. Baker, age 32 of Columbus for an outstanding warrant from Cobb County, Georgia. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail and two reports were taken, #22-0650 and #22-0651.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Closure of the N. Poplar Street bike path parking lot announced by city officials
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The City of Chillicothe Utilities Director Brad Long announced today that the bike path parking lot on North Poplar Street will be closed. According to Long, the city’s utility department will be using the area to install a mobile pump. The pump will be used during the sewer repairs on E. Water and Watt Street.
Franklin County jail to eliminate in-person visits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
When should drivers stop for school buses in Ohio?
OHIO (WOWK) — Back to school is upon us, which means school buses will be back on the road and drivers should expect new traffic patterns because of them. The Jackson County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office posted a guide on when to stop for a school bus in Ohio. The image says if the road has […]
Gov. DeWine on Ohio FBI standoff: ‘Very scary’
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio governor shared his thoughts Monday morning after a man tried to break into an Ohio FBI office while armed. Gov. Mike DeWine gave comments about the standoff while he was visiting the Whitehall Police Department to announce an increase in funds for law enforcement through the Ohio Violent Crime […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Two-Year-Old Locked in Car at Circleville Walmart
Circleville – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a two-year old that is locked in a car at the local Walmart. According to early reports around 4 pm, a 911 call came in of a two-year-old that seemed to be in distress and was locked in a car by himself in front of Circleville Walmart. Emergency crews are on scene now.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Suspects drive into pond following high-speed pursuit
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies in Pickaway Counrt were involved in a pursuit shortly after midnight on Tuesday. According to reports, the driver of a box truck ran from law enforcement in the area of route 104 and Beth Page Blvd. The driver, deputies said, drove the vehicle into...
