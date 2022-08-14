ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US lawmakers visit Taiwan 12 days after controversial Pelosi visit

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rdCeL_0hGvDUjK00
World News

A delegation of US lawmakers has arrived in Taiwan just 12 days after a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prompted China to launch days of threatening military drills around the self-governing island that Beijing says must come under its control.

The five-member delegation, led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts, will meet President Tsai Ing-wen and other officials, as well as members of the private sector, to discuss shared interests including reducing tensions in the Taiwan Strait and investments in semiconductors.

China responded to Ms Pelosi’s August 2 visit by sending missiles, warships and warplanes into the seas and skies around Taiwan for several days afterwards.

The Chinese government objects to Taiwan having any official contact with foreign governments, particularly with a high-ranking congressional leader like Ms Pelosi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UfaH3_0hGvDUjK00
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen gesture during a meeting in Taipei (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP) (AP)

A Taiwanese broadcaster showed video of a US government plane landing about 7pm on Sunday at Songshan Airport in Taipei, the Taiwanese capital. Four members of the delegation were on the plane.

Mr Markey met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol earlier on Sunday in South Korea before arriving in Taiwan on a separate flight at Taoyuan International Airport, which also serves Taipei.

Mr Markey, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations East Asia, Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Subcommittee, and members of the delegation will reaffirm the United States’ support for Taiwan.

The other members of the delegation are Republican Representative Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen, a delegate from American Samoa, and Democratic House members John Garamendi and Alan Lowenthal, from California, and Don Beyer, from Virginia.

Chinese warplanes have continued crossing the midpoint of the Taiwan Strait on a daily basis even after the conclusion of the military exercises last Wednesday, with at least 10 doing so on Sunday, Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said.

The 10 fighter jets were among 22 Chinese military aircraft and six naval ships detected in the area around Taiwan by 5pm. on Sunday, the ministry said.

A senior White House official on Asia policy said late last week that China had used Ms Pelosi’s visit as a pretext to launch an intensified pressure campaign against Taiwan, jeopardising peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lPC1x_0hGvDUjK00
Ed Markey of Massachusetts poses for a photo with Taiwanese foreign office official Alexander Tah-ray Yui (Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP) (AP)

“China has overreacted, and its actions continue to be provocative, destabilising, and unprecedented,” Kurt Campbell, a deputy assistant to President Joe Biden, said on a call with reporters.

“It has sought to disregard the centreline between the PRC and Taiwan, which has been respected by both sides for more than 60 years as a stabilising feature,” he said, using the acronym for the country’s full name, the People’s Republic of China.

China accuses the US of encouraging independence forces in Taiwan through its sale of military equipment to the island and engaging with its officials.

The US says it does not support independence for Taiwan but that its differences with China should be resolved by peaceful means.

China’s ruling Communist Party has long said that it favours Taiwan joining China peacefully but that it will not rule out force if necessary. The two split in 1949 during a civil war in which the Communists took control of China and the losing Nationalists retreated to the island of Taiwan.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

China sets sanctions on Taiwan politicians in wake of US visits

China has imposed visa bans and other sanctions on Taiwanese political figures as it raises pressure on the self-governing island and the US in response to successive congressional visits. The sanctions come a day after China announced more military exercises in the seas and skies surrounding Taiwan in response to...
FOREIGN POLICY
newschain

Taiwan and China hold opposing military drills as tensions rise

Taiwan is holding military exercises to show its ability to resist Chinese pressure to accept Beijing’s political control over the self-governing island, following new rounds of threatening drills from China. The exercises on Wednesday off the south-eastern county of Hualien follow days of Chinese missile firings and incursions into...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Virginia State
nationalinterest.org

Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target

India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
INDIA
The Associated Press

Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Murkowski had expressed confidence that she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November.” Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.” Tshibaka also said she was thankful “for the strong and unwavering support President Trump has shown Alaska.” A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981. Before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections. The top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Campbell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
Person
Alan Lowenthal
Person
Don Beyer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Garamendi
Person
Ed Markey
Source New Mexico

New Mexico’s pandemic oil and gas plan aided a Putin pal and Trump donor

Back in 2020, as oil and gas prices tanked because of the COVID crisis, New Mexico implemented an emergency program that would allow oil and gas producers to temporarily stop production and shut down wells for up to three years without penalty. The state’s Oil Conservation Division created the program so that companies could bank petroleum reserves until prices rebounded — a move that would preserve profits for the companies and safeguard future tax revenue from the state’s largest single stream.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#South China#Taiwan Strait#East China#House#Democratic#Chinese#Taiwanese#South Korean#Senate Foreign Relations
newschain

Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe

Former former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani faced a special grand jury on Wednesday under a judge’s order to appear before the panel investigating attempts by former US president Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. News cameras swarmed around Mr Giuliani, former lawyer...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Ukraine says it has taken out vital bridge in Kherson region - leaving thousands of Russian troops virtually cut off from their supplies

Ukraine has taken out a vital bridge in the Kherson region and further crippled Russian supply lines, according to officials. For several weeks, Ukraine's military has tried to lay the groundwork for a counter-offensive to reclaim southern Ukraine's Russian-occupied Kherson region, which Russia captured in the early days of the war.
MILITARY
newschain

Ammunition explodes at depot in Crimea

Fires burned and ammunition exploded at a depot in Crimea on Wednesday, a day after the latest suspected Ukrainian attack on a military site in the Russia-annexed peninsula, highlighting the challenges facing Moscow. The peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014, was once a secure base that Moscow’s forces have used...
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
150K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy