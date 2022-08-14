ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Volunteer Ascension celebrates Silver Anniversary of service to parish

I thought to myself, “somebody needs to do something about that.” Then I realized…I am somebody. I ran across this quote not long ago and it honestly stopped me in my tracks. It is one of those quotes that not only spoke to me, but like a pesky note stuck to my bathroom mirror, it has become a constant reminder of something I don’t want to forget.
Hwy 30 Economic Development District to target transportation improvements

An ordinance creating a new governmental authority will be introduced on tomorrow’s Ascension Parish Council agenda. Highway 30 Industrial Corridor Economic Development District of the Parish of Ascension, State of Louisiana aims to fund transportation infrastructure along one of the parish’s busiest highways. Creation of the Development District would tap into state transportation dollars pursuant to an “even match” to improve “any state road” within its geographical parameters and other projects whereby the district “derives some direct benefit.”
