pelicanpostonline.com
Volunteer Ascension celebrates Silver Anniversary of service to parish
I thought to myself, “somebody needs to do something about that.” Then I realized…I am somebody. I ran across this quote not long ago and it honestly stopped me in my tracks. It is one of those quotes that not only spoke to me, but like a pesky note stuck to my bathroom mirror, it has become a constant reminder of something I don’t want to forget.
pelicanpostonline.com
Ascension Republican Women pitch in for School Tools drive
Ascension Republican Women delivered checks and supplies to the Volunteer Ascension School tools effort on Friday, July 22nd. Pictured above, from left: Geri Teasley, Joyce LaCour with ARW and Karen Webre with Volunteer Ascension. Photo provided by Joyce LaCour.
wbrz.com
City-parish dismantles part of man's ring levee constructed to prevent flooding
BATON ROUGE- Armed with a signed court order, city-parish workers showed up to Ken Guidry's property Monday and began dismantling part of a ring levee he built to protect his property from constant flooding. The WBRZ Investigative Unit has been following this case for more than a year. Last April,...
pelicanpostonline.com
Hwy 30 Economic Development District to target transportation improvements
An ordinance creating a new governmental authority will be introduced on tomorrow’s Ascension Parish Council agenda. Highway 30 Industrial Corridor Economic Development District of the Parish of Ascension, State of Louisiana aims to fund transportation infrastructure along one of the parish’s busiest highways. Creation of the Development District would tap into state transportation dollars pursuant to an “even match” to improve “any state road” within its geographical parameters and other projects whereby the district “derives some direct benefit.”
theadvocate.com
A gas station worker got stabbed. OSHA fined the owner for failing to keep a safe workplace.
After an assistant manager got stabbed, federal regulators have fined the owner of Baton Rouge B-Quik gas stations and Benny's car washes $17,403, saying the businesses didn't do enough to protect employees from violence. In the Feb. 6 stabbing at a Greenwell Springs gas station, a Baton Rouge firefighter rushed...
brproud.com
Police capture Louisiana fugitive seen driving same truck allegedly used in burglaries
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Albany Police Department arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, of Walker, on Friday, August 12. “A warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29, 2022, after he was identified and linked to a crime that occurred at the Tractor Supply on Hwy 190, on July 28th,” according to the Tangipahoa […]
THE INVESTIGATORS: La. officials shut down pumps at gas station after inspectors find water in tanks
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry shut down a number of pumps at the Sunoco gas station on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge after one woman who filled up there tipped them off about contaminated gas being sold there. “I wouldn’t wish...
Louisiana Man Cited and Antlers and Deer Meat Seized for Closed Season Deer Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited and Antlers and Deer Meat Seized for Closed Season Deer Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 16, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Zachary, Louisiana man on August 11 for an alleged deer hunting violation in East Baton Rouge Parish. Darious M....
39-Year-Old Tricia Vicknair Died In A Two-Vehicle Accident On La.Highway 20 (Chackbay, LA)
The Louisiana state police reported a two-vehicle accident that killed a motorcyclist in Lafourche Parish on La. Highway 20 near La. Highway 307 at around 2 p.m. Sunday. The motorcyclist Tricia Vicknair, 39, from Schriever, was [..]
postsouth.com
Man shot at church after funeral service, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office reports
A Baton Rouge man is in custody for his alleged involvement in a shooting that left one man wounded after a funeral outside a Plaquemine church Friday. One man was wounded in the shooting. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the lower body. Anthony Ross Janes, 18, was arrested...
Armed man held two women against their will inside New Iberia home
brproud.com
Entergy: Online bill credit application information now available
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers can apply through their local United Way beginning Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for the bill payment assistance. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill on a first come, first serve basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:
theadvocate.com
Former Ascension Parish schools superintendent inducted into Louisiana Credit Union Hall of Fame
The Louisiana Credit Union League, the state trade association and leading advocate for Louisiana credit unions, on Aug. 4 inducted eight people into the Louisiana Credit Union Hall of Fame during the opening ceremonies of their 2022 annual meeting and convention in New Orleans. Among the honorees was Ascension Parish...
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on August 15, 2022, that on August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. Tricia Vicknair, 39, of Schriever, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
L'Observateur
Tangipahoa Parish road update
PONCHATOULA—Rain has once again delayed several road projects across Tangipahoa Parish, forcing at least one road closure on the south end to be extended through the middle of next week. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said heavy rains experienced across the parish this week delayed crews from being able...
wbrz.com
Suspects tossed gun, drugs from car during chase through Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Two were taken into custody after deputies watched them toss what appeared to be drugs and a gun from their car during a pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The brief chase unfolded shortly before 3 p.m. when an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy tried to stop a gold Mercedes for a traffic violation. The pursuit ended on Winbourne Avenue near Webb Drive.
brproud.com
Who is eligible for Entergy’s one-time $150 credit?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area United Way partners with Entergy Louisiana to assist Entergy customers with utility bills in the 10-parish service area. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9:00 a.m., customers qualifying in Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes will have the opportunity to apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their Entergy electric bill. For more information on how to apply, click here.
fox8live.com
Orleans Parish inmates plead for food and help during 3-day protest; sheriff refuses to discuss with Fox 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A three-day protest inside the Orleans Justice Center has reportedly come to an end, according to other news outlets. Sheriff Susan Hutson and her staff, meanwhile, continued to ignore questions about the standoff from Fox 8. A group of inmates barricaded inside the jail pleaded for...
Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
