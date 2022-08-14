Read full article on original website
Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Winners: Where Are They Now?
A final rose isn't forever. Not every couple survives the reality TV curse, especially in Bachelor Nation. However, that doesn't change the fact that the franchise is one of the most — if not the most — popular reality show on TV. When The Bachelor first debuted in 2005, not even host Chris Harrison would […]
Elite Daily
Gabby's Latest Bachelorette Elimination Was Her Most Emotional One Yet
It’s all fun and games on The Bachelorette for the first few weeks, but now that we’re in Week 6 and hometown dates are right around the corner, it’s time for things to get serious. That means the Bachelorettes are having the tough conversations with their prospective husbands. For Gabby Windey and Nate Mitchell, that meant talking about Nate’s daughter and the prospect of Gabby possibly stepping in as a stepmother. Unfortunately, that serious conversation resulted in Gabby sending Nate home, leading to one of the most emotional Bachelorette moments of the season. Here’s how everything went down.
musictimes.com
Jon Hill Dead: Drummer and Jaclyn's Husband Real Cause of Death 'Pitiful' and Tragic
Jon Hill's death is surrounded by mystery, still. It has already been almost a week since he died but the real cause of death is yet to be determined. Instead, what is clear is what his state was when he was found lifeless. A representative of the Los Angeles County...
Elite Daily
How Bodies Bodies Bodies Covered All Pete Davidson's Tattoos (And Why)
Mark my words, there will be history books that focus specifically on Pete Davidson’s tattoo collection. Among the ink across his body rests an image of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “SHAOLIN” (an ode to his hometown of Staten Island) written across his stomach, plus multiple remnants of his past relationships with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande and former flame Kim Kardashian; the pair reportedly broke up earlier this month. Though he’s no stranger to the tattoo removal process, you know that ink (let alone branding) never *truly* goes away. Yet the makeup department on the set of his new slasher movie, Bodies Bodies Bodies, covered up Davidson’s tattoos almost seamlessly. What is this sorcery?
Demi Lovato Responded To Speculation That She Shaded Her Ex Wilmer Valderrama On A New Song
It was speculated that she had shaded Wilmer Valderrama because of the age gap between them on her new song, "29."
Elite Daily
I'm Already Obsessed With Pete Davidson And Kaley Cuoco's Time-Travel Rom-Com
Pete Davidson may be fresh off a breakup in real life, but he’s finding love again onscreen in his next big movie. In Peacock’s upcoming rom-com Meet Cute, Davidson plays Gary, who initially seems to really hit it off with Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) on their first date... but things get a lot more complicated very quickly. If you’re excited to see Davidson and Cuoco’s chemistry in a rom-com with an unexpected sci-fi twist, then you’re in luck, because Meet Cute’s premiere date is fast approaching.
Elite Daily
Demi Lovato’s Kelly Clarkson-Inspired Childhood Email Address Is Adorable
There are several celebrity friendships that make my heart smile, but Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson’s bond definitely tops the list. Over the years, both powerhouse singers have openly supported each other in their careers, whether that was covering one another’s songs or being vulnerable together on Clarkson’s daytime hit, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Recently, Lovato added another sweet moment to their friendship by revealing that her childhood email address was inspired by the performer.
Elite Daily
Cheetah Girl Adrienne Bailon Welcomed A Baby Boy, And He Looks Adorable
Adrienne Bailon and her husband Israel Houghton have expanded their family. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the couple announced they welcomed their first child together — a baby boy named Ever James — through surrogacy. The singer and TV host introduced her son by sharing a photo of the...
Elite Daily
Never Have I Ever's Co-Creator Revealed Whether Paxton Will Be In Season 4
Four seasons really is the perfect run for a high school show. But while it totally makes sense for Never Have I Ever to end with its upcoming fourth season, that doesn’t mean saying goodbye to Devi and her chaotic dating life is going to be any easier. Even worse, the final moments of Season 3 seemed to tease that one of the show’s beloved main characters may not be part of the final season at all. After finishing the penultimate season, fans were left wondering if Paxton Hall-Yoshida will be in Never Have I Ever Season 4, or if that graduation scene was Darren Barnet’s farewell to the character. Thankfully, fans don’t have to wait until the final season drops to get an answer, because co-creator Lang Fisher revealed Paxton’s future.
Elite Daily
How Much Crying Do You Really Need On The Journey To Love?
There are a few undeniable hallmarks of the Bachelor franchise: roses, Neil Lane rings, and yes, tears. Whether it’s Clayton Echard sobbing, “I’m so broken,” or Colton Underwood hopping a fence to get a minute alone, the show loves a high-stakes, emotional reaction. Still, just because The Bachelor has made viewers accustomed to frequent bouts of tears doesn’t mean the show’s reliance on its casts’ insecurities is healthy. This is a franchise that glorifies finding love and getting engaged. And when misery is an intrinsic part (and primary marketing tactic) of that story, it sends a troubling message to audiences while simultaneously traumatizing the contestants. With every tear-filled promo, the show implies that falling in love has to be brutally painful. Spoiler alert: It doesn’t.
Elite Daily
Here's When Brooklyn Wants Kids With Nicola
First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes Brooklyn Peltz Beckham with a baby carriage? Five months after getting married, the model-turned-chef revealed that he wants kids with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham “soon.” 👀. "I've always wanted to be a young dad," Brooklyn explained to Entertainment Tonight...
Elite Daily
Stranger Things's Final Season Will Break 1 Of The Show's Longest Traditions
Since the debut of Stranger Things, every season has added new characters to the Hawkins crew. Some, like Season 2’s Bob Newby, were one-season wonders. Others, like Robin, who was introduced in Season 3, are still around. But Stranger Things Season 5 won’t introduce new characters; instead, it will focus on the ones audience already know and love.
Elite Daily
Surprise! Zayn Sang This 1D Classic On Instagram
Prepare to get nostalgic. Seven years after Zayn Malik announced his departure from One Direction in March 2015, the singer surprised fans by singing a classic One Direction song in a recent Instagram video. On Aug. 15, he posted a short clip of himself singing the group’s 2014 single “Night Changes,” and obviously Directioners like myself were not prepared for this callback.
Elite Daily
Sofia Carson Responded To Purple Hearts Backlash
It seems pretty fitting for a movie like Purple Hearts to get such a drastic reception. The Netflix romance about two people with polar-opposite viewpoints coming together did huge numbers for the streamer, but that success has been tarnished by a tidal wave of criticism. A couple weeks after the military drama premiered, star and executive producer Sofia Carson responded to the Purple Hearts backlash, explaining that she wanted to portray the country’s political divide “as accurately as possible.”
Elite Daily
I Want In On Reese Witherspoon And Ava Phillippe's Next "Dinner Date"
There’s nothing sweeter than toasting to a great evening with your mom. Recently, Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, enjoyed a heartwarming mother-daughter moment — or in this case, a twin moment. On Aug. 14, the Little Fires Everywhere star shared several photos on Instagram from her dinner date with her daughter. Seriously, it’s like looking in the mirror whenever the duo are seen together.
Elite Daily
Bama Rush Is Officially Being Turned Into A Documentary
Every fall like clockwork, more and more TikTok users lose themselves in a very specific niche: Bama rush videos. There’s just something so captivating about the University of Alabama’s hyper-meticulous sorority rush week rituals that totally takes over TikTok for a full week in August. But now fans of the vids can dive into the craze even further, because a Bama rush documentary is being made to fully explore how preppy #OOTD videos, viral dance battles, and over-the-top events turned one college campus into TikTok’s favorite playground.
