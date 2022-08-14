Read full article on original website
Late Kick: Penn State is a surprise CFP contender
In this clip from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate details why Penn State would be a true playoff contender during a season full of shake ups.
Ranking the five true freshmen that have a chance to play in 2022
How many true freshmen can see the field for the Miami Hurricanes this season?. This is always an interesting question going into every year with the fanbase excited about the next crop of talent arriving in Coral Gables looking to develop and compete for championships. With that being said, however,...
2 Dolphins first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
After five consecutive years missing the playoffs, the Miami Dolphins are entering a new era. The team dismissed head coach Brian Flores after three seasons on the job, leaving with a record of 24-25. Now with first-time head coach Mike McDaniel, the team hopes to return to the postseason and win a playoff game for […] The post 2 Dolphins first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ayden Williams to announce commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports
Ridgeland High School (Miss.) receiver Ayden Williams will be making his official commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports. The announcement is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CST in the Ridgeland High School gym. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will...
247Sports
Miami LB, UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson saw 'better' coaching, program in 'Canes compared to Chip Kelly's Bruins
Miami went to work in the NCAA transfer portal after hiring away coach Mario Cristobal from Oregon, and one of the Hurricanes' potential instant-impact players is former UCLA linebacker Caleb Johnson. Although Johnson did not do much with the Bruins last fall with 45 total tackles and zero tackles for loss or sacks, he posted good numbers in 2020 with 44 total stops, seven tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. Johnson should play a significant role for Miami this fall, but he made his feelings clear about coach Chip Kelly and his staff while explaining why he transferred from UCLA during routine media availability on Monday.
WATCH: Alabama Coach Nick Saban Picks On ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith During ‘First Take’ Return
Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 marked the return of Stephen A. Smith to ESPN‘s “First Take,” the show he’s made famous for a decade and counting. Smith has been off television for nearly two months, announcing in July that he was recovering from shoulder surgery. He was back in the saddle Monday and welcomed back by a host of guests, including Alabama head football coach Nick Saban. Saban was all smiles in his video message to Smith, jokingly pointing out that he returned to the office just two days after undergoing hip-replacement surgery in 2019.
Three-Star DL Ashton Sanders de-commits from Cal
A Class of 2023 commit for the California Golden Bears has now reopened his recruitment. Three-Star Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral High School defensive lineman Ashton Sanders announced Sunday that he is decommitting from Cal. Sanders wrote in a statement, “Thank you Cal. First and foremost I would like to thank...
My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation
The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
Rebels247 Daily Pod | Ayden Williams to announce live on 247Sports, Coaches find a punter
On the Wednesday edition of the Rebels247 podcast, Chris Brooks discusses the Ayden Williams commitment announcement coming up this Sunday. It'll be held at Ridgeland High School and streamed live on 247Sports. Also, the Rebel coaches find a punter. Will he be on the field this year?
Michigan basketball releases 11-game non-conference schedule, including clashes against Kentucky, UNC
The Michigan men's basketball team released its 11-game non-conference schedule Wednesday afternoon, unveiling a schedule that includes big-name matchups, multiple in-state bouts and a host of previously unreported home games. The Wolverines will begin practice Sept. 26, and will open their season with an exhibition contest against Ferris State Nov....
Morning Mash: Husker edge defenders raising each other's games, Hoiberg makes big hire in tricky spot
Welcome to the Morning Mash, a daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Nebraska's deepest position in talent on the roster has to be edge defender. A key part in that: The arrival of transfer Ochaun Mathis didn't send anyone who was already here sulking back to their room.
Late Kick: Penn State is an underrated team on the AP Top 25
In this clip from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down why Penn State is not being properly viewed by the AP poll.
Blue White Game Returns for UNC Basketball as NIL Event
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The Blue White game is back, as part of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape. North Carolina's basketball players will participate in what is being called the Blue White Scrimmage at the Smith Center on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance here, are general admission, cost $12, and went on sale on Wednesday. Fans can also buy tickets to a team autograph NIL session that will take place before the scrimmage, which cost $150 and include entry to the game afterward. The UNC Football team plays its season opener in Chapel Hill that Saturday night against Florida A&M at 8 p.m. Public paid parking for the basketball event will be available on campus in the Manning Lot, Jackson Deck, and Cardinal Deck.
Penn State preseason camp VIP progress report: defense
VIP notes as the Nittany Lions head into the second half of training camp. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Chat Wrap: Shake-up at receiver? Year of the tight end? Bronny James to OSU?
Bucknuts.com’s Steve Helwagen hosted his weekly Chat on The Front Row message board Monday night. Check out the transcript below. We take questions for these Chats beginning each Sunday and all day Monday. Recruiting editor Bill Kurelic typically hosts a recruiting-themed Chat every week as well. Programming Note: We...
Georgia Bulldogs have the No. 5 backfield in college football per Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports attempted to name the 30 best backfields in college football heading into the 2022 season. Georgia's running back group of Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards, Branson Robinson, and Andrew Paul, not only made the list, but came in at No. 5, behind only Alabama in the SEC. Texas, Ohio State, Alabama, and Wisconsin comprised the top four.
BREAKING: Utah lands their 13th commitment in safety Brock Fonoimoana
Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program received good news on the recruiting front as they secured the commitment of not only their second Hawaii-native but their second Kahuku product in the form of safety Brock Fonoimoana. This is yet another valuable addition to the class and specifically Morgan Scalley's side of the ball. This is Utah's 13th commitment of the class and the second safety prospect to give his pledge this cycle.
Hendon Hooker is 'dramatically different' in 2022, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel says
Josh Heupel did not hold back when he discussed his expectations for his quarterback Hendon Hooker. The Tennessee Volunteers quarterback made tremendous strides from Year 1 to Year 2, with the latter getting ready to start in a few weeks. Joining Always College Football with former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, Heupel raved about his signal caller.
Penn State QB commit Jaxon Smolik plans to enroll early
Now five days removed from announcing his Penn State commitment, Dowling Catholic (West Des Moines, Iowa) High School quarterback Jaxon Smolik has sights set on a season opener next Friday. Beyond his final prep campaign, plans have already been made for Happy Valley arrival. Smolik intends to graduate early to...
Raiola previews Ohio State - Notre Dame game visit and recruiting for the Buckeyes
The country’s No. 1 2024 recruit and Ohio State commitment Dylan Raiola previews going to the Ohio State - Notre Dame game and recruiting for the Buckeyes.
