Philadelphia, PA

fastphillysports.com

PHILLIES NEWBIE BRANDON MARSH EXITS WITH A KNEE

Brandon Marsh tried to make a leaping catch at the wall in center field, and the ball sailed over his glove. When Marsh came down, his knee took an awkward turn to his right. It looked bad. Marsh writhed in pain on the ground. After a few minutes, Marsh stood...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Stormin' Norman's Classic to name top 100 players for Hall of Fame reunion

The top 100 players to play in the "Stormin' Norman's Classic" Delaware summer league will be honored next month. The summer basketball league started with shirts vs. skins games in Wilmington's Southbridge in 1980, and eventually expanded to towns throughout all three Delaware counties with over 2,000 players participating annually before ending in 2003.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia renames part of Wyndale Avenue into Lady B. Way, honoring Philly hip-hop legend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)  – A big honor for Philadelphia hip-hop and radio pioneer Lady B. Saturday. The city renamed the 5700 block of Wyndale Avenue into Lady B. Way.This is the block where she grew up in Overbrook.Fans and neighbors gathered for the celebration.Lady B was the first female rapper to record a rap single, opening the doors for many other artists.She also hosted the first hip-hop radio show in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delcoculturevultures.com

Ray Didinger headlines special evening at Uptown!

Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to West Chester to talk about his latest book, “Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches.” The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at Uptown! at 6PM, and at 7PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow – his WIP radio partner for 21 years. The evening will close with an audience Q&A. VIP tickets including the reception and an autographed copy of the book are $120 and standard tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High Street. For more information and tickets to this exclusive Special Event visit https://uptownwestchester.org.
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS News

WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, local leaders to highlight success of Roosevelt Boulevard automated speed enforcement pilot program

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will join city, state and advocacy leaders to highlight the success of the speed enforcement program on Roosevelt Boulevard. The press conference will be streamed on CBS New Philadelphia and is expected to begin at 11 a.m. What: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Two-alarm fire torches Chestnut Hill building, no injuries reported

A two-alarm fire tore through a Chestnut Hill multipurpose building early Tuesday morning, leaving at least one woman displaced. While no injuries were reported, business owners are left wondering when they'll be able to reopen after Philadelphia's Department of License and Inspection deemed the building unsafe.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

A look back at Le Dîner en Blanc in Philly ahead of its 10th anniversary

A whimsical, mysterious dining event returns to the city this week, and participants won't even know where it's being held until that day. Le Dîner en Blanc, a "chic picnic" held in a public space that requires all guests to wear white and bring their own food, celebrates its tenth anniversary in Philadelphia on Thursday, Aug. 18.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

This is how we roll: Millennium Skate World Edition.

Camden, New Jersey is home to one of the most popular inline roller skating rinks in the Delaware Valley; Millennium Skate World. Located two minutes from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, Millennium serves as a space for family and friends to hang out and “come and get their roll on.”
CAMDEN, NJ
fox29.com

Drums filled with heating oil found in vacant lot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Residents in a Philadelphia neighborhood made a frightening discovery Monday afternoon when a oil large drum and smaller buckets were found in a vacant lot between two properties. Emergency crews responded to the 2500 block of West Oxford Street around 5:30 p.m. SkyFOX captured men in hazmat suits...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wmmr.com

Philadelphia Ice Cream Shop Named One of Best In The U.S.

If this current heat wave has taught me anything it’s that a bit of ice cream makes it a little more bearable. Cups, cones, sundaes, milkshakes, you name it it is all delicious. If you were ever wondering where some of the best ice cream shops in the United States were located, the food site Thrillist.com released a list of the 40 best ice cream shops in the U.S. and one in our backyard made the list!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
