Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
West Chester Native, Former Eagles Owner Buys Full City Block in Miami
Former Eagles owner Norman Braman, the billionaire car dealer who spent his early years in West Chester before moving to Cobbs Creek, now owns an entire block in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, writes Brian Bandell for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Braman, 89, recently acquired the Fight Club Miami building located...
fastphillysports.com
PHILLIES NEWBIE BRANDON MARSH EXITS WITH A KNEE
Brandon Marsh tried to make a leaping catch at the wall in center field, and the ball sailed over his glove. When Marsh came down, his knee took an awkward turn to his right. It looked bad. Marsh writhed in pain on the ground. After a few minutes, Marsh stood...
WDEL 1150AM
Stormin' Norman's Classic to name top 100 players for Hall of Fame reunion
The top 100 players to play in the "Stormin' Norman's Classic" Delaware summer league will be honored next month. The summer basketball league started with shirts vs. skins games in Wilmington's Southbridge in 1980, and eventually expanded to towns throughout all three Delaware counties with over 2,000 players participating annually before ending in 2003.
Phillymag.com
A Tale of Two Flour-Obsessed Restaurants, Both Opening in South Philly This September
El Chingon and Taco Heart will soon open within walking distance of each other. An emphasis on flour unites them. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Like all good bakers, Juan Carlos Aparicio fusses endlessly over his buns. He’s constantly tweaking...
Philadelphia renames part of Wyndale Avenue into Lady B. Way, honoring Philly hip-hop legend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A big honor for Philadelphia hip-hop and radio pioneer Lady B. Saturday. The city renamed the 5700 block of Wyndale Avenue into Lady B. Way.This is the block where she grew up in Overbrook.Fans and neighbors gathered for the celebration.Lady B was the first female rapper to record a rap single, opening the doors for many other artists.She also hosted the first hip-hop radio show in Philadelphia.
delcoculturevultures.com
Ray Didinger headlines special evening at Uptown!
Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to West Chester to talk about his latest book, “Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches.” The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at Uptown! at 6PM, and at 7PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow – his WIP radio partner for 21 years. The evening will close with an audience Q&A. VIP tickets including the reception and an autographed copy of the book are $120 and standard tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High Street. For more information and tickets to this exclusive Special Event visit https://uptownwestchester.org.
CBS News
WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, local leaders to highlight success of Roosevelt Boulevard automated speed enforcement pilot program
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will join city, state and advocacy leaders to highlight the success of the speed enforcement program on Roosevelt Boulevard. The press conference will be streamed on CBS New Philadelphia and is expected to begin at 11 a.m. What: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will...
Lady B Way: Philly Radio And Hip Hop Legend, Lady B Gets Street Named After Her! [Videos]
The Legendary Lady B, Hip Hop & Radio Icon, Gets Highest Honor From The City of Philadelphia with a street renamed after she grew up on! Welcome To Lady B Way! On the same block that both Lady B and Lee Daniels grew up on, Philly renamed the 5700 block of Wyndale Avenue to “Lady […]
Phillymag.com
The Worst of Philly 2022: From Jawn Morgan to Pete Rose to Wawa Soft Pretzels
The 20 people, places and, yes, Wawa menu items that made us utterly cringe. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Now that we’ve given you enough time to properly digest the utterly extensive and unimpeachably awesome...
billypenn.com
Raising Cane’s stands out among North Philly’s considerable collection of chicken chains
Banish the taste of frozen chicken tenders from your memory, because Raising Cane’s is expanding in Philadelphia. Its second location is now open in North Philly, with more on the way. A cult-favorite chain that started in Louisiana and has since expanded to over 550 locations worldwide, the brand...
fox29.com
Two-alarm fire torches Chestnut Hill building, no injuries reported
A two-alarm fire tore through a Chestnut Hill multipurpose building early Tuesday morning, leaving at least one woman displaced. While no injuries were reported, business owners are left wondering when they'll be able to reopen after Philadelphia's Department of License and Inspection deemed the building unsafe.
fox29.com
'This is my favorite pool': Philadelphia pools strategically closing for the season
WISSINOMING - It may feel like Philadelphia city pools just opened for the season, but beginning Friday, some of those pools are closing down and it isn’t even mid-August. But, it is the beginning of the end of summer. "This is my favorite pool because it’s clear and it’s...
phillyvoice.com
A look back at Le Dîner en Blanc in Philly ahead of its 10th anniversary
A whimsical, mysterious dining event returns to the city this week, and participants won't even know where it's being held until that day. Le Dîner en Blanc, a "chic picnic" held in a public space that requires all guests to wear white and bring their own food, celebrates its tenth anniversary in Philadelphia on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Philly man becomes world traveler to build Black tourism community
Rahiem Johnson created "TrayTableSeatBack" to make once-in-a-lifetime trips accessible to everyday citizens.
2 filmmakers die in interstate crash while returning from Philadelphia
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box...
phl17.com
This is how we roll: Millennium Skate World Edition.
Camden, New Jersey is home to one of the most popular inline roller skating rinks in the Delaware Valley; Millennium Skate World. Located two minutes from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, Millennium serves as a space for family and friends to hang out and “come and get their roll on.”
fox29.com
Section of pre-built home slides off flat bed truck on I-95 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Traffic on a Philadelphia highway was brought to a standstill Tuesday afternoon when part of a pre-built home slid off the back of a tractor-trailer. The crash happened on the ramp that connects I-95 southbound to I-676 westbound sometime after 4 p.m., according to officials. SkyFOX flew over...
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Locks Down Two Philly Locations
The lauded dumpling distributor will begin setting up shop in Philadelphia later this year and early next
fox29.com
Drums filled with heating oil found in vacant lot in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Residents in a Philadelphia neighborhood made a frightening discovery Monday afternoon when a oil large drum and smaller buckets were found in a vacant lot between two properties. Emergency crews responded to the 2500 block of West Oxford Street around 5:30 p.m. SkyFOX captured men in hazmat suits...
wmmr.com
Philadelphia Ice Cream Shop Named One of Best In The U.S.
If this current heat wave has taught me anything it’s that a bit of ice cream makes it a little more bearable. Cups, cones, sundaes, milkshakes, you name it it is all delicious. If you were ever wondering where some of the best ice cream shops in the United States were located, the food site Thrillist.com released a list of the 40 best ice cream shops in the U.S. and one in our backyard made the list!
