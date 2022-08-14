Astros' Second-Round Pick Melton Homers in First Affiliated Game

Jacob Melton received a promotion to Single-A Fayetteville and homered in his second at-bat.

After four games in the Florida Complex League, Houston Astros second-round pick Jacob Melton received a promotion to Single-A Fayetteville. The outfielder went 0-for-17 for the FCL Astros Blue with six strikeouts and a stolen base.

Upon his arrival to North Carolina, Melton was slated a play right field and hit third in a lineup loaded with 2022 draft selections. In his second trip to the plate Saturday, the lefty slapped his first professional hit, a home run to center field.

Melton went hitless in his next three at-bats with a strikeout and moved to center field in the sixth inning following Drew Gilbert's exit with a right-forearm injury .

Nine of Houston's 2022 selections are now rostered in Fayetteville, including Gilbert, Melton, Collin Price, Ryan Wrobleski, Jackson Loftin, Garrett McGowan, Tommy Sacco Jr., Zach Cole and Zach Dezenzo.

