Houston, TX

Astros' Second-Round Pick Melton Homers in First Affiliated Game

By Kenny Van Doren
Inside The Astros
Inside The Astros
 3 days ago

Jacob Melton received a promotion to Single-A Fayetteville and homered in his second at-bat.

After four games in the Florida Complex League, Houston Astros second-round pick Jacob Melton received a promotion to Single-A Fayetteville. The outfielder went 0-for-17 for the FCL Astros Blue with six strikeouts and a stolen base.

Upon his arrival to North Carolina, Melton was slated a play right field and hit third in a lineup loaded with 2022 draft selections. In his second trip to the plate Saturday, the lefty slapped his first professional hit, a home run to center field.

Melton went hitless in his next three at-bats with a strikeout and moved to center field in the sixth inning following Drew Gilbert's exit with a right-forearm injury .

Nine of Houston's 2022 selections are now rostered in Fayetteville, including Gilbert, Melton, Collin Price, Ryan Wrobleski, Jackson Loftin, Garrett McGowan, Tommy Sacco Jr., Zach Cole and Zach Dezenzo.

InsideTheAstros brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Astros.

