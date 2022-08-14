ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘All American’ Season 5: Everything We Know so Far

By Erica Scassellati
 3 days ago

The CW ‘s sports drama All American is officially returning for season 5. When the series left off, Spencer James’ romantic relationship was on the precipice of ending, and Tamia Cooper made some big life decisions . Many fans have wondered when All American Season 5 will come out, who will return for the new season, and where the storyline will pick back up. Here’s everything we know so far.

Daniel Ezra as Spencer James in ‘All American’ | The CW

‘All American’ Season 5 release date

The CW has a premiere date for All American Season 5. According to Variety , the new season premieres Monday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m., followed by the season premiere for the spinoff show All American: Homecoming Season 2. The first four seasons of the CW series are currently streaming on Netflix for fans who need to get caught up before the season 5 premiere. It’s likely (but not confirmed) that season 5 will be added to Netflix sometime in the spring.

What will ‘All American’ Season 5 be about?

Although we can’t say for sure what will happen in All American Season 5, there are plenty of storylines to pick back up on after the season 4 finale. Spencer and Olivia were on the verge of a breakup after the latter revealed her plans to write an article about Spencer’s corrupt GAU football coach.

While speaking with TVLine , Daniel Ezra teased that Spencer’s next decision won’t be easy. “In that moment, he wants to fight for his relationship. I think it’s the most important thing to him,” the actor stated. “[Having] her now, suddenly, in direct conflict with his football dreams… I don’t think he ever entertained any scenario where the two of them would be on actual opposing sides.”

Additionally, Coop ended season 4 with the decision to stay single. Bre-Z is excited by the prospect of her character pursuing criminal justice going forward. “I want to see her do something different,” the actor told TVLine. “I want to see her develop more skill in dealing with people and dealing with situations, and I think working with Laura Baker will definitely help her do that, change her perspective a bit.”

All American Season 5 cast

All American Season 5 was anticipated to begin filming sometime in late summer 2022. So far, there hasn’t been news about the series adding new cast members. Luckily, it doesn’t seem like any of the main cast will leave following season 4. Newsweek anticipates that the following actors will return for season 5:

  • Daniel Ezra – Spencer James
  • Bre-Z – Tamia “Coop” Cooper
  • Greta Onieogou – Layla Keating
  • Samantha Logan – Olivia Baker
  • Michael Evans Behling – Jordan Baker
  • Cody Christian – Asher Adams
  • Karimah Westbrook – Grace James
  • Monét Mazur – Laura Fine-Baker
  • Taye Diggs – Billy Baker
  • Jalyn Hall – Dillon James
  • Chelsea Tavares – Patience Robinson
  • Hunter Clowdus – JJ Parker

