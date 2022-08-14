Read full article on original website
Related
Egypt: Fire tears through Cairo church killing at least 41, children among the dead
Footage captures a deadly fire engulfing a Coptic Church in Egypt's capital today where at least 41 people have been killed.The fire blocked the entrance to the Cairo church in the densely populated neighbourhood of Imbaba, resulting in a stampede.Most of the victims are said to be children, according to Reuters.The number of dead was announced by the country's Coptic Church, citing health officials.Dozens more have reportedly been injured.Police say an initial investigation suggests an electrical fire broke out as 5,000 worshippers gathered for mass at the Coptic Abu Sifin church.Sign up for our free newsletters here.
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
Three teenage boys are charged with murdering a 16-year-old at a party: 'Somebody thought they had to defend their girlfriend'
Three teenage boys have been charged with murder after the alleged stabbing of another 16-year-old boy at a party at a home in western Sydney. Emergency services were called to a home on Australis Drive at Ropes Crossing, near Blacktown, about 2.50am on June 4. They found a teenage boy...
BBC
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teenage killers grin as they are jailed for life after stabbing schoolboy, 14, to death with a sword hidden in a walking stick
Two teenagers grinned as they were sentenced to life in prison after they stabbed a schoolboy to death with a sword concealed inside a walking stick. Fares Maatou, 14, died after being confronted and stabbed by the two teenagers on Barking Road in Canning Town, east London, on Friday 23 April last year.
NYPD: Man allegedly dragged woman to secluded area and tried to rape her on Upper West Side
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman after dragging her to a secluded area on the Upper West Side. The man was on an electric scooter and snuck up behind the woman very early on Wednesday morning, according to police. The...
American woman says she was gang-raped in hotel in Pakistan during visit to tourist resort; two suspects arrested
Multan, Pakistan — - Pakistan's police have arrested at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported she was gang raped at a hotel when she was visiting a tourist resort in the eastern Punjab province, officials said Wednesday. The detainees included the woman's host, who took her...
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five suspects arrested in Nigeria Catholic church massacre
ABUJA (Reuters) -Nigeria has arrested five suspects in an Islamist militant attack in a Catholic church that killed 40 people in early June, Chief of Defence Staff General Leo Irabor said on Tuesday.
Pictured: The NHS nurse and mother-of-two who died after falling from a height... as man appears in court charged with murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who died in north-west London after reports of a woman who had 'fallen from a height'. Leonidas Georgalla, 50, of Harrow, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court today for a preliminary hearing. He is accused of murdering Kathleen...
Washington homeowner, 59, fatally shoots neighbor, 36, who attempted to break into his home after his girlfriend stayed there following a fight
A Washington homeowner fatally shot his next-door neighbor as he attempted to break into his home after the man's girlfriend spent the night there following a fight. The shooter, 59, who wasn't identified, was arrested and released by police after he shot his unidentified neighbor, 36, on his back porch on Friday.
Horror as nine-month old baby is found dead at a home in Sydney's west as police speak with the parents
A nine-month-old baby has been found dead at a Western Sydney home, sparking a police investigation. Officers from NSW Police were called to check on the welfare of occupants in the suburban property in Doonside on Monday just after 10am. The baby was found unresponsive and was unable to be...
Disabled passenger says he had to be helped off a plane by an 'embarrassed' pilot after airport staff failed to show up for 30 minutes
An amputee was left stranded on a plane at Manchester Airport last month, Manchester Evening News reported. David Judd said nobody came to help for 30 minutes, so the pilot ended up escorting him off the plane.
Georgia murder suspect wanted by police calls 911 over cold McDonald's fries, gets arrested following pursuit
A murder suspect on the run from police in Georgia was arrested Friday after he called 911 to complain about his McDonald’s fries being too cold. Antoine Sims, 24, entered into a dispute with McDonald’s staff in Kennesaw, Georgia that resulted in both him and management calling the police. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Sims had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in a homicide case, FOX 5 of Atlanta reported.
T-shirt and diaper lead man to find missing 5-year-old in MA stream. ‘Guardian angel’
Jake Manna was installing solar panels at a customer’s home in Massachusetts when he heard chatter from the street. People in the Buttermilk Bay neighborhood were searching for a 5-year-old girl who has autism, according to a news release from the Plymouth Police Department. The girl had been missing...
The 27,000 'scumbags' investigators have set their sights on as flood victims are rocked by 'despicable' false claims
A furious government minister has lashed out at the 'scumbags' putting in dodgy claims for flood disaster payments. There have been more than 27,000 suspicious claims made for relief funds intended for victims of this year's floods in NSW and Queensland. Authorities have launched more than 793 investigations into alleged...
Eighty-four men in court accused of gang raping eight women in South Africa
More than 80 men have appeared in court after they were accused of gang raping eight women shooting a music video close to an illegal gold mine in South Africa.The 84 men, who are also suspected of carrying out an armed robbery of the production crew, were arrested at an abandoned mine after the alleged rapes and robbery near the town of Krugersdorp, to the west of Johannesburg.Police minister Bheki Cele told a press briefing that the incident is “a shame of the nation”.According to the police, the suspects are allegedly illegal miners known as zama-zamas who dig for gold...
FBI search warrant application shows chilling online postings from Kavanaugh assassination suspect
A newly unveiled FBI search warrant shows that the man accused of attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh meticulously planned the alleged plot and even reached out for advice on an internet forum. According to the FBI search warrant obtained by Fox News Digital, 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske...
Vermont man, 28, charged with killing his mom to inherit $7m in 'Murder on the High Seas' plot will remain in jail without bail until his trial because he is a flight risk
A Vermont man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in a plot to inherit millions of dollars will remain in jail until his trial because he's a flight risk, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Court Judge...
4-year-old dies after flying off allegedly stolen motor scooter driven by father in New York City
A 4-year-old boy was killed when he flew off an allegedly stolen motorized scooter that his father crashed into a car in New York City on Sunday, police said. The father, Mario Rosario Sr., 24, was riding the two-wheeled scooter with his son in the Bronx when they struck a 2022 Toyota, New York police said.
NBC News
436K+
Followers
52K+
Post
280M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2