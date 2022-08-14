Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Salisbury woman charged with trafficking heroin
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation by police in Salisbury has led to the arrest of a 33-year-old woman on drug trafficking charges. Nichelle Nicole Cherry was charged on Saturday with trafficking heroin/opium. She was placed in the Rowan Detention Center under a bond of $300,000. Police said the investigation...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man arrested, police seize $500,000 in drugs, money, weapons
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Nearly $500,000 worth of drugs, money and guns were seized from one individual, police announced Tuesday. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) received information about possible drug trafficking and weapon offenses...
WDBJ7.com
Teen charged after loaded gun found in backpack in Henry County school
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - A teenage boy was charged Tuesday after a gun was found in his backpack at Bassett High School. The 16-year-old was detained after the student showed the gun to another student, who then told school staff, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. School staff called the School Resource Officer, who found a loaded 9mm pistol in the backpack.
2 detention officers hospitalized after assault in Forsyth County jail, sheriff says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Forsyth County detention officers are recovering at home after they were attacked by an inmate on Friday, according to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough. The sheriff says that the assault happened around 12:30 p.m. A 61-year-old officer was doing a routine check of inmate Matthew West’s cell on suspicion […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barricaded man with active warrants out is arrested in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man with active warrants out on child abuse charges who barricaded himself in his bedroom was arrested over the weekend, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 p.m. on Sunday to a home on Poplar Springs Road. […]
wfxrtv.com
Two arrested after fight at Christiansburg Walmart
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Two people were taken into custody on Monday following a fight in a Christiansburg Walmart that led to a minor drawing a gun. Town officials say the fight was reported at a Walmart in the 2400 block of North Franklin Street at approximately 7:04 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, with the initial callers saying there was at least one person with a gun.
WSET
Woman, juvenile arrested after argument at Christiansburg Walmart
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's office responded to a report of a fight at Walmart. The Walmart is located at 2400 North Franklin Street. The initial callers reported at least one person with a gun according to the office. Upon arrival, officers said they located...
ncdps.gov
Final Judgement Ordered in Rowan County Nuisance Case
After years of disturbances and a long history of drug violations, a recent murder and numerous calls to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, this community should soon see long awaited changes. On Thursday, August 11, Superior Court Judge Tim Gould signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guilford County authorities cracking down on illegal ATV, dirt bike activity
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro Police and surrounding law enforcement agencies are investigating the recent illegal riding of dozens of 4-wheelers and dirt bike riders. The illegal ride event happened Sunday afternoon along most high trafficked areas in Greensboro and High Point, including Wendover Avenue, English Street and parts of Swing Road. “In reality, it’s […]
Victim identified in O’Brien Street homicide, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A death investigation is underway after someone was shot in Greensboro on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 10:05 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of O’Brien Street when they were told about a shooting. Arriving officers found Ivanna Wilkes, 32, who had […]
No, there is no serial killer ‘hunting’ in Reidsville; police debunk hoax Facebook post
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A local law enforcement agency is exposing a hoax that’s making the rounds on Facebook. Reidsville Police Department posted on Facebook about a post alleging the MO of a supposed serial killer. “There’s a serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Reidsville, my friend was almost taken by him,” […]
WXII 12
Forsyth Co. Sheriff responds to inmate’s mother’s claims after two detention officers hospitalized
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A mother of an inmate at the Forsyth County Detention Center took to Facebook after she said her son, Matthew West was beaten by one of the detention officers. The sheriff then responded publicly to her, calling her claims false. According to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Serial killer hoax making rounds on social media, Triad law enforcement warns
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A serial killer hoax is making its rounds on social media. Law enforcement agencies around the Triad are warning citizens the posts are not credible. Multiple Facebook groups across the Piedmont are sharing posts on social media saying a serial killer or abductor is currently hunting in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Reidsville.
2 in hospital after head-on crash in Clemmons, troopers say
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in the hospital following a head-on crash in Clemmons on Monday, according to NC State Highway Patrol. Troopers tell FOX8 the crash happened on Fraternity Church Road. One driver crossed the center line and hit a car head-on. Both drivers have non-life-threatening injuries. One driver has head injuries, […]
WDBJ7.com
Suspect charged after going 147 in a 70, crashing into Marion building
MARION, Va. (WDBJ) - A New Jersey driver was arrested in Virginia Monday morning after allegedly leading police on a chase at a high rate of speed before crashing into a building in Marion. Virginia State Police say a trooper was observing traffic along I-81S near Exit 47 in Smyth...
wfmynews2.com
Man shot while walking in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on East Twenty-Third Street Tuesday night. Police found Oscar Daniel Noyola Lopez, 25, shot in the area when they arrived to the scene. He told officers that he was walking along the 2600 block of North Liberty Street when he...
Marion building demolished after vehicle crashes into it
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A building in Marion was torn down after it was damaged by a vehicle that crashed into it Monday morning. According to Town of Marion spokesperson Ken Heath, police saw a vehicle driving through town “at a high rate of speed” around 6:30 a.m. Monday. An officer with the Marion Police […]
High-speed chase in Davidson County, man facing several drug charges
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several charges following a high-speed chase with Thomasville police, according to Davidson County court records. Court records allege that a Thomasville police officer attempted to pull over Jerry Michael Ricardo Rich, 32, on US-29/70 North and he attempted to elude them. A high-speed chase began […]
WXII 12
20 years later: Short family murders still unsolved, sheriffs give update on task force
HENRY COUNTY, Va. — It's been 20 years since the Short family was killed. On Aug. 15, 2002, investigators found Michael and Mary Short dead inside their home in Henry County, Virginia. Their daughter, 9-year-old Jennifer Short, was considered missing until she was found dead under a bridge in Rockingham County six weeks later.
pmg-va.com
Fla. man charged with internet crime involving local child
SPARTA, N.C. — A Florida man has been arrested and charged in connection with an internet child sexual exploitation case involving a child in Alleghany County, N.C. Alleghany Sheriff Bryan Maines said in a news release that his detectives have been working on the case. “On July 24, the sheriff’s office received a report of a possible inappropriate relationship between a local child and an unknown adult on the internet.”
Comments / 0