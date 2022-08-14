ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Salisbury woman charged with trafficking heroin

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation by police in Salisbury has led to the arrest of a 33-year-old woman on drug trafficking charges. Nichelle Nicole Cherry was charged on Saturday with trafficking heroin/opium. She was placed in the Rowan Detention Center under a bond of $300,000. Police said the investigation...
SALISBURY, NC
WDBJ7.com

Teen charged after loaded gun found in backpack in Henry County school

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - A teenage boy was charged Tuesday after a gun was found in his backpack at Bassett High School. The 16-year-old was detained after the student showed the gun to another student, who then told school staff, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. School staff called the School Resource Officer, who found a loaded 9mm pistol in the backpack.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Surry County, NC
Surry County, NC
Crime & Safety
wfxrtv.com

Two arrested after fight at Christiansburg Walmart

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Two people were taken into custody on Monday following a fight in a Christiansburg Walmart that led to a minor drawing a gun. Town officials say the fight was reported at a Walmart in the 2400 block of North Franklin Street at approximately 7:04 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, with the initial callers saying there was at least one person with a gun.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
ncdps.gov

Final Judgement Ordered in Rowan County Nuisance Case

After years of disturbances and a long history of drug violations, a recent murder and numerous calls to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, this community should soon see long awaited changes. On Thursday, August 11, Superior Court Judge Tim Gould signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Wanted#Methamphetamine#Ii
FOX8 News

Guilford County authorities cracking down on illegal ATV, dirt bike activity

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro Police and surrounding law enforcement agencies are investigating the recent illegal riding of dozens of 4-wheelers and dirt bike riders.  The illegal ride event happened Sunday afternoon along most high trafficked areas in Greensboro and High Point, including Wendover Avenue, English Street and parts of Swing Road.  “In reality, it’s […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Victim identified in O’Brien Street homicide, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A death investigation is underway after someone was shot in Greensboro on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 10:05 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of O’Brien Street when they were told about a shooting.  Arriving officers found Ivanna Wilkes, 32, who had […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

2 in hospital after head-on crash in Clemmons, troopers say

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in the hospital following a head-on crash in Clemmons on Monday, according to NC State Highway Patrol. Troopers tell FOX8 the crash happened on Fraternity Church Road. One driver crossed the center line and hit a car head-on. Both drivers have non-life-threatening injuries. One driver has head injuries, […]
CLEMMONS, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man shot while walking in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on East Twenty-Third Street Tuesday night. Police found Oscar Daniel Noyola Lopez, 25, shot in the area when they arrived to the scene. He told officers that he was walking along the 2600 block of North Liberty Street when he...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WJHL

Marion building demolished after vehicle crashes into it

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A building in Marion was torn down after it was damaged by a vehicle that crashed into it Monday morning. According to Town of Marion spokesperson Ken Heath, police saw a vehicle driving through town “at a high rate of speed” around 6:30 a.m. Monday. An officer with the Marion Police […]
MARION, VA
FOX8 News

High-speed chase in Davidson County, man facing several drug charges

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several charges following a high-speed chase with Thomasville police, according to Davidson County court records. Court records allege that a Thomasville police officer attempted to pull over Jerry Michael Ricardo Rich, 32, on US-29/70 North and he attempted to elude them. A high-speed chase began […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
pmg-va.com

Fla. man charged with internet crime involving local child

SPARTA, N.C. — A Florida man has been arrested and charged in connection with an internet child sexual exploitation case involving a child in Alleghany County, N.C. Alleghany Sheriff Bryan Maines said in a news release that his detectives have been working on the case. “On July 24, the sheriff’s office received a report of a possible inappropriate relationship between a local child and an unknown adult on the internet.”
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy