WDTV
Semi-truck fire shuts down I-79 southbound, medical examiner called
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - As of 8:45 p.m., the interstate remains shut down as crews continue to clean up the accident scene. Officials said it is unclear when the interstate will reopen. A major semi-truck fire has shut down both lanes southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The fire...
West Virginia man asked teen about her body parts on Facebook
A West Virginia man was arrested after he asked a teen on Facebook messenger about her body parts. Parkersburg police say Martin Keith Bailey II, 47, of St. Mary’s, was arrested on the charge of soliciting a minor via computer. Bailey allegedly communicated via an electronic device with a person he believed to be a […]
WVNews
71-year-old Bridgeport, West Virginia, man victim in fatal I-79 crash in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — A 71-year-old Bridgeport man died in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 79 in Marion County, State Police said Tuesday. Troopers identified the deceased as Larry Lee Atha, the driver of the vehicle that crashed.
WSAZ
Shooting sends woman to the hospital
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded late Monday afternoon to a shooting in Elkview, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported around 4:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Elk River Road. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman was shot in the leg and taken to an area...
WDTV
New details in fiery I-79 crash that killed Bridgeport man
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have released new details in a Tuesday afternoon crash on I-79 that killed a Bridgeport man. Multiple fire crews responded to the crash just before 4:30 p.m. that had heavy black smoke visible from miles away, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department. The...
WVNews
Bond denied for murder suspect in Lewis County, West Virginia, Circuit Court
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 67-year-old Weston man remains jailed on a Lewis County Circuit Court indictment accusing him of murdering his ex-wife. Grand jurors returned a sealed indictment in July against Benjamin Pete Blake, who has been jailed since July 15.
Man arrested after 2 guns stolen in Ravenswood, West Virginia
A man has been arrested after a burglary in Ravenswood.
Man is in custody after allegedly hitting woman in the knee with bat in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is in custody after allegedly hitting a woman in the knee with a bat in Marion County and then hiding from police in a closet. On Aug. 13, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a residence in Fairmont due to a call of an incident occurring, according […]
WVNews
2-vehicle accident injures one Monday morning on Bridgeport Hill in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One was transported to United Hospital Center after a two-vehicle collision occurred Monday just before 10 a.m. on top of Bridgeport Hill in the eastbound lane of U.S. 50. Harrison County EMS provided transport and the Clarksburg Police Department and Fire Department responded to...
WVNews
Benjamin Pete Blake
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 67-year-old Weston man remains jailed on a Lewis County Circuit …
Driver charged with DUI after 5 people hurt at fair in West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Deputies said the driver accused of hitting five people at the Mason County Fair was driving under the influence. Investigators said Christopher L. Sturgeon, 40, lost control of his vehicle and hit two senior citizens and three children around 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. One child was flown to […]
No charges filed after Kanawha County shooting
UPDATE (10 P.M. on Aug. 15, 2022): No charges will be pressed after deputies responded to the parking lot of the NAPA Auto Parts in Elkview for reports of a shooting, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency responders arrived on the scene, and a woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot […]
WDTV
Neighbors say NCWV airport left their lake muddy
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Not to muddy the achievement of the “Move that Mountain Project”, but it may have had some unintended consequences. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Although the Move that Mountain Project has been a success, some locals aren’t so happy to find out...
Kroger claims immunity in West Virginia COVID vaccine suit
On August 11, the Kroger Company filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against them by the parents of a teenage boy who received an undiluted COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Parkersburg, West Virginia store. The company claims that federal and state laws make them immune from liability. The motion was filed in U.S. […]
WDTV
16 charged in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County
MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An alleged drug operation has been exposed in Marion County. It comes after a multi-year investigation by authorities. Now 16 people have been indicted by a grand jury. A law enforcement investigation spanning nearly 3 years implicates 16 people in what authorities are calling an “organized...
WVNews
Point Pleasant City Council votes on chicken ownership
The Point Pleasant City Council voted on Monday night on whether or not to amend article 505.09 and allow the ownership of up to four hens within city limits. The city council meeting was preceded by a public hearing on the matter, which many local residents attended, with several speaking on the issue.
WDTV
Reports of flooding in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are reports of flooding in several areas of Marion County due to recent rainfall. According to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, there are at least three roads with reported flooding. The following roads are reportedly flooding:. Country Club Rd. near Kids R...
West Virginia gas stations selling crypto at ATMs
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, there is a good chance you have at least heard of Bitcoin (BTC) or some other form of cryptocurrency, but did you know that you could buy it at a gas station in West Virginia? If buying Bitcoin with cash is something you’ve always dreamed of […]
Staffing issues impact emergency response and children rescued during a drug bust: Here are the week’s top headlines
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Here is a look at the week’s top headlines. Who responds to 911 calls in Marshall County? A letter sent this week is raising some issues with that. –> West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls in WV city <– The letter, sent by the Marshall County […]
Former Belmont County Commissioner pleads guilty to mail fraud
A former Belmont County Commissioner and current St. Clairsville City Councilman has pleaded guilty to mail fraud. Mark Thomas entered a plea of guilty to one count of mail fraud. On September 30 a federal grand jury charged Thomas with crimes related to stealing more than half a million dollars from an elderly woman with […]
