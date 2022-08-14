ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cairo, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Semi-truck fire shuts down I-79 southbound, medical examiner called

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - As of 8:45 p.m., the interstate remains shut down as crews continue to clean up the accident scene. Officials said it is unclear when the interstate will reopen. A major semi-truck fire has shut down both lanes southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The fire...
WSAZ

Shooting sends woman to the hospital

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded late Monday afternoon to a shooting in Elkview, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported around 4:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Elk River Road. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman was shot in the leg and taken to an area...
ELKVIEW, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cairo, WV
WDTV

New details in fiery I-79 crash that killed Bridgeport man

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have released new details in a Tuesday afternoon crash on I-79 that killed a Bridgeport man. Multiple fire crews responded to the crash just before 4:30 p.m. that had heavy black smoke visible from miles away, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department. The...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orthodox Church#Coptic Orthodox
WOWK 13 News

No charges filed after Kanawha County shooting

UPDATE (10 P.M. on Aug. 15, 2022): No charges will be pressed after deputies responded to the parking lot of the NAPA Auto Parts in Elkview for reports of a shooting, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency responders arrived on the scene, and a woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Egypt
WDTV

Neighbors say NCWV airport left their lake muddy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Not to muddy the achievement of the “Move that Mountain Project”, but it may have had some unintended consequences. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Although the Move that Mountain Project has been a success, some locals aren’t so happy to find out...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Kroger claims immunity in West Virginia COVID vaccine suit

On August 11, the Kroger Company filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against them by the parents of a teenage boy who received an undiluted COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Parkersburg, West Virginia store. The company claims that federal and state laws make them immune from liability. The motion was filed in U.S. […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

16 charged in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An alleged drug operation has been exposed in Marion County. It comes after a multi-year investigation by authorities. Now 16 people have been indicted by a grand jury. A law enforcement investigation spanning nearly 3 years implicates 16 people in what authorities are calling an “organized...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Point Pleasant City Council votes on chicken ownership

The Point Pleasant City Council voted on Monday night on whether or not to amend article 505.09 and allow the ownership of up to four hens within city limits. The city council meeting was preceded by a public hearing on the matter, which many local residents attended, with several speaking on the issue.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WDTV

Reports of flooding in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are reports of flooding in several areas of Marion County due to recent rainfall. According to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, there are at least three roads with reported flooding. The following roads are reportedly flooding:. Country Club Rd. near Kids R...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia gas stations selling crypto at ATMs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, there is a good chance you have at least heard of Bitcoin (BTC) or some other form of cryptocurrency, but did you know that you could buy it at a gas station in West Virginia? If buying Bitcoin with cash is something you’ve always dreamed of […]
CLARKSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy