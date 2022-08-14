ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

French wildfire stops expanding; workers seek to tame it

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X3hf3_0hGv9U3500

A major wildfire that ravaged pine forests in a tourist-beloved area of southwestern France has stopped expanding after rain fell and firefighters worked Sunday to tame it.

Ronan Léaustic, an official in the Gironde region, said 8,000 evacuated residents have been authorized to come back home.

The fire in the Gironde and Landes regions has burned more than 74 square kilometers (29 square miles) since Tuesday.

Marc Vermeulen, commander of the Gironde fire brigade, said the blaze is not extinguished yet and is still burning underground, where there is a lot of peat. Roads in the area have been reopened to residents only and going into the forest remains forbidden.

More than 360 firefighters arrived in France on Friday from Germany , Romania , Poland and Austria to help battle the fire, joining over 1,000 French firefighters already at the site. Greece and Italy each sent two specialized Canadair aircraft.

A series of heat waves have compounded a critical drought that has hit much of Europe , creating prime wildfire conditions.

The Gironde region was hit last month by giant wildfires that forced the evacuation of more than 39,000 people.

More than 600 square kilometers (232 square miles) of forest has burned so far this year in France, more than any other year in the past decade, according to the European Forest Fire Information System.

The European Union’s Earth-monitoring Copernicus program said satellite observations showed estimated carbon emissions from wildfires in France during June, July and August were the highest since 2003, reflecting the severity of this year’s fire season.

___

Follow all AP stories about the environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Poland: 'Huge' amounts of chemical waste dumped into river

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister said Friday that “huge amounts of chemical waste” were probably dumped intentionally into the Oder River, which runs along the border with Germany, causing environmental damage so severe it will take the river years to recover. Tons of dead fish have been seen floating or washed ashore on the Oder’s banks over the past two weeks but the issue only erupted into a major scandal late this week. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, whose government is under pressure for its handling of what appears to be a major environmental catastrophe, vowed that Polish authorities would hold the perpetrators to account. “Huge amounts of chemical waste were probably dumped in the Oder River with full awareness of the risks and consequences,” he said in a video on Facebook. “We will not let this matter go. We will not rest until the guilty are severely punished.”
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Group caught having barbecue at reservoir depleted by heatwave face £2,500 fine

A group of five men enjoying a barbecue in the hot weather at Dovestone Reservoir, near Saddleworth, could face fines of up to £2,500 for breaching the Public Spaces Protection Order.The men were found on Wednesday 10 August by local fire services and officers from Greater Manchester Police, who have now warned the public to not take a barbecue onto the moors due to the fire risk it can pose.Greater Manchester Police took to social media to ensure others are aware of the risks.A tweet from Greater Manchester Police said: “Earlier today, five males were caught by GMP Oldham...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Copernicus
The Independent

Disabled woman ‘humiliated’ as pilot tells passengers wheelchair is reason for delay

A Jet2 customer has accused the airline of leaving her “humiliated” after a pilot repeatedly stated that her wheelchair was the cause of a flight delay.Geraldine Freeman, was traveling from Bristol to the Canary island of Tenerife in July when the incident took place.Ms Freeman, who is based in Swindon, told BBC Radio Wiltshire she was treated in a "very undignified way," during a journey that was "embarrassing, uncomfortable, stressful and humiliating”.She alleges that a cabin crew member said “in the event of an emergency, they wouldn’t be coming back for me”, making her feel as though her life...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

My son with schizophrenia was 'unlawfully deported' to Jamaica

The family of a man with schizophrenia is taking legal action against the Home Office for allegedly unlawfully deporting him to Jamaica. Eric Hall, who arrived in the UK aged 10, has convictions for theft, drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. The Home Office denies relatives' claims he was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#French#The European Union
The Independent

Nuclear war between US and Russia ‘would leave five billion starving’

An estimated five billion people – three-quarters of the world population – would be left starving in the event of a nuclear war between the US and Russia, according to new research. Crop yields around the world would be slashed becuse nuclear weapons would trigger firestorms that release sun-blocking soot into the atmosphere, researchers found.While this was the largest potential conflict considered, scientists also looked at what would happen in smaller nuclear wars and found billions would still die due to the obliteration of global food systems. They looked at what would happen during five smaller India-Pakistan wars as...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Humiliated’: Emirates passenger forced to choose between taking medical ventilator or luggage on flight

Emirates airline has apologised to a disabled passenger after she had to abandon her luggage so she could carry life-saving oxygen equipment on a flight to Pakistan. Amna Raheel, who has muscular dystrophy, was left feeling “humiliated” when she was told she would have to pay extra to take her oxygen concentrator on board a flight from Dubai to Karachi on 9 August. Muscular dystrophy causes muscles to weaken over time gradually. Ms Raheel also has a lung condition called chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The oxygen is necessary for when she gets out of breath, especially at altitude, and she...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
nationalinterest.org

Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target

India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
INDIA
Reuters

U.S. carries out missile test delayed over Chinese drills

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States military on Tuesday said it carried out a test of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile that had been delayed to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing during China’s show of force near Taiwan earlier this month.
MILITARY
The Independent

Double-digit inflation sinks spirits among European and US markets

European markets took a turn for the worse after a double-digit UK inflation reading went above market expectations, prompting stark warnings over the cost-of-living crisis and a possible recession.London’s top index sunk into the red on Wednesday despite reaching a two-month high the day prior.The FTSE 100 finished the day trading 20.34 points lower, or 0.27%, at 7,515.75.Sentiment in Europe has deteriorated as the day has progressed after UK inflation surged into double figures to 10.1%Michael Hewson, CMC Markets UKMichael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “After an initially positive start to the day, sentiment in Europe...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Absolutely incredible’: British divers solve 105-year-old mystery

British divers have finally discovered a US shipwreck from World War I that had been missing under the ocean since 1917.A team of experienced deep divers were able to locate the missing vessel on 11 August, 40 miles off the coast of the Isles of Scilly.The USS Jacob Jones was one of six vessels named Tucker-class destroyers, designed by and built for the US Navy before the nation entered World War One.The impressive vessel was the first of the American destroyers ever to be sunk by enemy action - and was torpedoed off the Isles of Scilly in 1917...
U.K.
The Independent

WHO chief: Lack of help for Tigray crisis due to skin color

The head of the World Health Organization described the persistent crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region as “the worst disaster on Earth” and wondered aloud Wednesday if the reason global leaders have not responded was due to “the color of the skin of the people in Tigray.” In an emotional statement at a press briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus - himself an Ethnic Tigrayan - said the situation caused by the ongoing conflict in his home country is worse than any other humanitarian crisis in the world. Tedros asserted that the 6 million people in Tigray essentially cut off...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

794K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy