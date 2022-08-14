Read full article on original website
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This Month
Bristol will host its first city-wide public Pride Parade and Festival in the twin cities on August 27, 2022. Tri-Pride is making history as it holds a parade, presented by CITI, down State Street in Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. CITI has been the sponsor of the parade since 2018. The event will be the first Pride event in the U.S. to occur in two states at the same time. The parade begins at 11:00 a.m. The festival is scheduled to begin immediately after the parade - around 12:00 p.m. at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia.
37604 zip code in Johnson City among top 10 hottest real estate markets
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Millie Pendola wasn’t surprised “at all” when she learned Tuesday that Johnson City’s 37604 zip code ranked seventh nationally in realtor.com’s “America’s Hottest ZIP codes” ranking — even with close to 30,000 competitors. “I love to tell all my buyers that Tennessee is sort of the trifecta of tax-friendly state, […]
Kingsport Times-News
NET football: West Ridge ready for Act II
KINGSPORT — Still in the growing phase of a young football program, one thing that seems to be working right for West Ridge is strength in numbers. “There’s a lot of excitement,” coach Justin Hilton said of his second-year program. “We have 96 kids and 35 are freshmen. Hopefully what happened last year built excitement and got more kids out.”
Black Olive fully opens in downtown JC
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After months of work, a brand-new Black Olive location has opened in downtown Johnson City. Starting on Tuesday, the business’s soft opening ended, and co-owners Kinsey Holliday and Moe Farrouki were happy to welcome in guests for some of their first regular hours. “It’s been really exciting just to finally […]
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU senior from Kingsport wins $3,000 national small business scholarship
KINGSPORT — As students head off to college this month, the Houston-based National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE) has announced it awarded Kingsport resident Madison Vanderlind a $3,000 scholarship. The group is an advocate and resource for the self-employed and micro-business community.
Kingsport Times-News
NET football: Young Hilltoppers not shying away from expectations
JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill may be short on experience, but an interesting mix of talent is keeping hopes at a high level. “We’re green, that’s where we are now,” coach Stacy Carter said. “But expectations haven’t changed. We expect to make a run at the region title. We believe we can. We’re just young right now.”
Kingsport Times-News
NET football: Dobyns-Bennett aims to live up to lofty standards
KINGSPORT — There’s a higher standard at Dobyns-Bennett. While many teams would be thrilled with last season’s 7-4 campaign, it was disappointing for an Indians team coming off back-to-back Big East Conference titles.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton BBQ, Blues and Brews takes place at covered Bridge Park this Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The biggest annual fundraiser for the nearly 100-year-old Bonnie Kate Theater takes place this weekend with the 6th Annual BBQ, Blues and Brews at the Covered Bridge Park, from 6-9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The proceeds go to the Friends of the Bonnie Kate to continue the restoration work on the theater at 115 S. Sycamore St. that opened in 1926, when all the movies were silent.
Kingsport Times-News
NET football: Vikings looking to add to proud tradition with bounce-back year
BRISTOL, Tenn. — For the Tennessee High football team, it’s about the big picture. The Vikings are looking to improve on last season’s 3-7 campaign, but new coach Josh Holt also wants the players to understand they’re adding to the program’s proud tradition.
Kingsport Times-News
Race Notes: Volunteer Speedway offering free grandstand admission for weekend
Volunteer Speedway is turning Fan Appreciation Night into a whole Fan Appreciation Weekend, meaning spectators gain free grandstand admission both Friday and Saturday nights. Five divisions — Crate Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive — are scheduled to race Friday night at the four-tenths-mile dirt track. All those classes are set for action again Saturday along with the Kajun Mini-Stock Association, which features 4-cylinder cars.
Kingsport Times-News
Jackson moves out front at Tennessee Senior Am
JONESBOROUGH — Tim Jackson got off to a good start in his bid for a 27th Tennessee Golf Association championship. Jackson fired a 6-under-par 66 Tuesday at Blackthorn Club to grab the first-round lead of the Tennessee Senior Amateur Championship.
Kingsport Times-News
Local writer pens book on Piney Flats history
PINEY FLATS — The history of Piney Flats lives on in the latest book from a local author, Robert Sorrell. Sorrell recently released his newest book, “The Story of Becoming Piney Flats.” According to a press release, the book covers the history of Piney Flats from the 1700s, when pioneer Daniel Boone roamed the area, to the development of Boone Lake and beyond.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Civic Auditorium hours adjusting for dome closure
Kingsport officials said Tuesday that hours have been adjusted at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium due to the closure of the Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School. Starting this week, physical education classes and other school-related activities are being held during school hours at the auditorium.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County BOE honors leaving members
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education honored two members who were not re-elected in the county general election. The board recognized District 4 member Tecky Hicks and District 7 member Judy Trent for their years of service at its meeting on Thursday.
Johnson City Press
Carter County Commission approves $4.5 million emergency communications network
ELIZABETHTON — After several months of comparing plans from two different vendors and debating on the best alternative, the Carter County Commission decided Monday night to go with the Tennessee AdvanceCommunications Network and Motorola to establish the county’s emergency communications network for first responders and other county government agencies.
WCSO honors veteran sergeant following long battle with cancer
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) community, no one fights alone. Early Tuesday morning, retired WCSO Sgt. Ralph Gent, 57, died surrounded by family and friends following a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Gent joined the WCSO in 1995 after serving in the U.S. Army, according to WCSO officials. He […]
Kingsport Times-News
'He truly was a great kid' – School officials, band director remember victim of Norton house fire
BIG STONE GAP — Josh Azbill joined the Union High School marching band in December, but he left an impression on teachers and students beyond his few months in the group. “People may say in a situation like this what a great kid someone was, but he truly was a great kid,” Union High School Marching Bears Band Director Kim Sturgill said of the 13-year-old tuba player and Union Middle School student who died in a house fire in Norton on Sunday.
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
Johnson City Press
Things going smoothly for big September concerts in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — Things are on schedule and still going forward as planned for the first Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts, which will take place at Citizens Bank Stadium on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, just before the start of Covered Bridge Days on Sept. 23. The concerts feature some...
Kingsport Times-News
Deadline fast approaching to register for First District Senior Olympics
JOHNSON CITY — Calling all Northeast Tennessee senior athletes. Time is running out to register for the First Tennessee District Senior Olympics. The games will be held Sept. 7 through Oct. 8 at venues around Kingsport and Johnson City.
