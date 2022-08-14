Read full article on original website
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
Green Bay Packers cut former Iowa TE
The Green Bay Packers also released a former Iowa TE on Tuesday. Dominque Dafney was 1 of the players that got cut by the team in order to get down to the 85-player roster minimum per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Dafney spent the majority of his college career with...
College football rankings: AP Preseason Top 25 released
College football’s AP Preseason Top 25 is out with the official poll released on Monday. Poll season officially started last week with the release of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll entering the 2022 season. Georgia led the way on that poll with Alabama, Michigan and Cincinnati rounding out the top 4.
Jayden Bonsu, 4-star 2023 safety, announces B1G commitment
Jayden Bonsu will be winding down his high school career this fall, but following that, he’ll be hitting the college gridiron. A 4-star recruit, Bonsu is considered by 247Sports composite rankings as the No. 22 safety in the country and the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey. The St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) star had 3 B1G schools among his finalists — with Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, Alabama and Miami and others all hoping to gain the services of the defensive back.
Jack Sawyer says Jim Knowles' scheme has 'unleashed' Buckeye defense
Jack Sawyer knows that Jim Knowles is bringing his 4-2-5 defense to Columbus. With that defense, he is bringing some changes with him from Stillwater per Adam King of 10TV Sports in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer is 1 of the players that is especially see those changes....
Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Michigan football game for 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Michigan. We’ll stay with the B1G East all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every B1G West team. Previously: Ohio State, Penn State. In Jim Harbaugh’s 7th season, Michigan finally reached the mountaintop....
Paul Finebaum blasts Notre Dame's preseason ranking: 'They’re going to get destroyed' at OSU
Paul Finebaum is not high on Notre Dame, to say the least. During Tuesday’s appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum took aim at the AP Poll voters and shredded that group for putting Notre Dame at No. 5 on the preseason poll. It also doesn’t sound...
Mel Tucker highlights true freshmen who have impressed him
Mel Tucker spoke to the media on Monday following a scrimmage. There are 3 true freshmen that have caught his eye as of late per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Tucker has really liked WR Germie Bernard, WR Tyrell Henry, and CB Ade Willie after the team’s 1st scrimmage. He made sure to note that it was only been 1 scrimmage, and is looking for more consistency out of them.
Kevin Wilson impressed by performance of true freshman RB during Ohio State's scrimmage
Ohio State has always had a rich tradition of running backs. That list includes returning All-American TreVeyon Henderson. Things are pretty set in Ohio State’s backfield for now. Another running back that is making some noise is Dallan Hayden. The 4-star recruit has seemingly impressed offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.
NFL training camp: Brawl breaks out in Wednesday joint practice
NFL training camp season is going down across the league throughout August. One part of training camp for some teams is taking advantage of joint practices with fellow NFL teams. The Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers are two of those teams utilizing joint practices. And it looks like those...
Nebraska true freshman WR, former 4-star recruit, makes pretty TD catch during Huskers scrimmage
Nebraska wide receiver Janiran Bonner, a 4-star recruit from the Atlanta area, is looking to make a strong push for immediate playing time. Considered a top-50 WR recruit by 247Sports, Bonner signed with the Huskers in February after initially pledging to play closer to home at Georgia Tech. He’ll look to provide a boost to an offense that ranked 5th in the B1G in passing yards and 6th in scoring.
Falcons sign WR KeeSean Johnson
The Atlanta Falcons signed wide receiver KeeSean Johnson on Wednesday. Johnson, 25, was released by the San Francisco 49ers on
11 B1G stars land on joint preseason All-America list compiled by CBS, 247 Sports
We are officially 10 days away from the start of college football. That also means we get to catch a glimpse of the 2022 CBS Sports/247Sports Preseason All-America Team. As usual, the B1G is well represented with 11 selections. First-Team Offense. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio...
ESPN names Wisconsin's X factor entering 2022 season
Wisconsin enters 2022 coming off of 9 wins and a bowl victory last season. However, the Badgers are still searching for their first B1G West title since 2019 and are itching to get back to Indianapolis. When ESPN dropped its preseason power rankings, Wisconsin checked in at No. 18 ahead...
Big Ten coaches sound off on Kirk Ferentz's assistants: 'This staff isn't going anywhere'
Big Ten coaches have plenty of opinions, though some coaches shy away from putting those opinions out in the open for public consumption. Heading into the 2022 season, Athlon Sports compiled anonymous quotes from coaches throughout the conference. When it comes to the Hawkeyes, coaches highlighted the consistency of the program but also noted the coaching staff of Kirk Ferentz.
Vegas releases opening lines for every B1G game in Week 1
The 2022 college football season is right around the corner! In fact, the official start of the year in Week 0 is now less than two weeks away. With that in mind, opening betting lines for all of the Week 1 games have been released, courtesy of Circa Sports. Those lines include a pair of conference games between Penn State-Purdue and Illinois-Indiana. Penn State and Indiana are expected to be slight favorites in those respective contests.
TA Cunningham, 5-star 2024 DL, updates recruitment; 3 B1G schools plus UCLA and USC in the hunt
T.A. Cunningham is a recruit in very high demand nationally. A host of programs have offered the 6-foot-6, 265-pounder, a player ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 18 overall in the class in 2024 by 247Sports. Cunningham currently has nearly 60 offers, and on Monday, he released...
ESPN names Michigan State's X factor for 2022 season
It will be interesting to see how Michigan State deals with loss of Kenneth Walker III, A.J. Arcuri, and Jalen Nailor in 2022. The Spartans finished the 2021 season with an 11-2 record following a win over Pittsburgh in the Chick Fil-A Peach Bowl. Michigan State is No. 15 in...
College Gameday has not been to 3 B1G schools, says Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
ESPN’s College Gameday has been around for quite some time. Since 1987, it has been 1 of the many staples of college football. However, there are certain schools that have not had College Gameday, including 3 schools from the B1G. There are 8 Power 5 schools that have not seen the college football program, and Rutgers, Maryland, and Illinois are among those schools.
