Boulder County, CO

broomfieldleader.com

Willey selected as Broomfield Days grand marshal

Longtime resident and personal trainer Jay Willey has been voted in as grand marshal for the annual Broomfield Days parade. The parade is scheduled on Sept. 17 at North Midway Park. “I was not expecting to be nominated and was even more surprised to find out I’d been elected,” he...
BROOMFIELD, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield Council considers library expansion

The Broomfield Library has long needed additional space and resources, and those needs are becoming increasingly pressing as the city and county’s population grows, according to Broomfield officials. Library, Arts, History and Extension Director Kathryn Lynip laid out the needs facing the Broomfield Library and Auditorium at a City...
BROOMFIELD, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Guests vandalize, trespass and poach on MacGregor Ranch

Earlier this month Estes Park’s MacGregor Ranch released a slew of trail-cam photos showing litter, graffiti, destruction of agricultural fences, and even poaching by guests this summer. A representative of the ranch says these issues make the education and preservation efforts of its board, employees, and volunteers feel wasted...
ESTES PARK, CO
9NEWS

FBI Denver locate victims of human trafficking during operation

DENVER — The FBI Denver Division held a news conference on the local results of a nationwide operation to recover child sex trafficking victims Tuesday morning. Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider was joined by representatives from some of the 30-plus law enforcement agencies that participated in Operation Cross Country along the Front Range.
DENVER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

New FRCC president ready to tackle higher ed’s next era

Front Range Community College’s new president is well aware of the mountains Colorado’s community colleges must climb to increase educational attainment and strengthen the state’s workforce. Two weeks into her tenure, Colleen Simpson said she’s confident she made the right choice in moving to Colorado from Wisconsin,...
WESTMINSTER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield students back for "a lot more of a typical start to the year"

Students in Boulder Valley School District and Adams 12 Five Star Schools will return to classrooms this week with the most normalcy they’ve likely experienced since 2019. “It is definitely going to be a lot more of a typical start to the year,” said BVSD Health Services Director Stephanie Faren.
BROOMFIELD, CO

