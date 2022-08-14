Read full article on original website
Two Colorado veterans shed light on the history of Filipino WWII veteran rights
More than 200,000 Filipinos fought the Japanese alongside American soldiers during World War II. At the time, President Franklin D. Roosevelt promised Filipino troops they would be rewarded for their service and receive all the benefits afforded to an American veteran, including the right to naturalize on U.S. soil. Decades...
After nearly 10 years living outside, Gary Peters has a home: 'This isn’t surviving. This is living.'
DENVER — When Gary Peters walked through the door of his new apartment and saw the likes of an HGTV-style reveal, the 76-year-old was mostly lost for words. "I never in my life expected anything this wonderful," Peters said, choking up while slowly turning to look at all the people who made his new home possible.
Aurora Council rejects Native American land acknowledgment: ‘This is God’s country.’
AURORA | Conservative lawmakers on Monday rejected the idea of introducing city events with an acknowledgment that Aurora was established on former Native American lands, invoking God and gripes with the language of the statement. While Councilmember Crystal Murillo said the statement would “show a sign of respect to our...
Willey selected as Broomfield Days grand marshal
Longtime resident and personal trainer Jay Willey has been voted in as grand marshal for the annual Broomfield Days parade. The parade is scheduled on Sept. 17 at North Midway Park. “I was not expecting to be nominated and was even more surprised to find out I’d been elected,” he...
PERRY: Aurora lawmakers insist homage to Native Americans is divisive, and an affront to God. Really.
Boy, was I ever wrong the past 834,423 times I said, “this was the wildest thing I’ve ever seen in Aurora.”. Monday night offered up the freakiest show on Colorado’s showiest city council — so far. On what looked to be a relative yawner for a...
Two Colorado Counties Rank as Being the Healthiest Nationwide
U.S. News and World Report recently released their annual rankings for the healthiest communities around the country and based on the findings, Coloradans appear to be in pretty good shape. Two counties in Colorado earned top spots on the list, but first, it's important to know how the data is...
Broomfield Council considers library expansion
The Broomfield Library has long needed additional space and resources, and those needs are becoming increasingly pressing as the city and county’s population grows, according to Broomfield officials. Library, Arts, History and Extension Director Kathryn Lynip laid out the needs facing the Broomfield Library and Auditorium at a City...
Two new Colorado River reservoirs are rising on the Front Range, are they the last of their kind?
As two major new water storage projects designed to capture the flows of the drought-strapped Colorado River are rising on Colorado’s urban Front Range, observers say they represent the end of an era on the river. The projects, Northern Water’s Chimney Hollow Reservoir west of Berthoud, and Denver Water’s...
Grave marker damaged months after placement
A woman's grave marker was damaged months after it was placed. The woman's daughter reached out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help.
Guests vandalize, trespass and poach on MacGregor Ranch
Earlier this month Estes Park’s MacGregor Ranch released a slew of trail-cam photos showing litter, graffiti, destruction of agricultural fences, and even poaching by guests this summer. A representative of the ranch says these issues make the education and preservation efforts of its board, employees, and volunteers feel wasted...
FBI Denver locate victims of human trafficking during operation
DENVER — The FBI Denver Division held a news conference on the local results of a nationwide operation to recover child sex trafficking victims Tuesday morning. Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider was joined by representatives from some of the 30-plus law enforcement agencies that participated in Operation Cross Country along the Front Range.
Casa Bonita owners sue to keep some building plans secret
Casa Bonita's new owners are asking a judge to help them keep some of the restaurant's renovation documents secret.
More Colorado cities moving to not profit off a state-imposed fee
Three of Colorado’s largest cities have changed, or are in the process of changing, city laws that allowed for collecting sales taxes on government fees. Denver on Monday passed, on first reading, an ordinance “to exempt from taxation certain fees.” If the measure passes a second reading Aug. 22, it will become law.
Warning: Fake violin scam in Edgewater
The Edgewater Police Department is issuing a warning about people setting up outside of grocery stores or other retailers with a violin and sign stating they need some help.
New FRCC president ready to tackle higher ed’s next era
Front Range Community College’s new president is well aware of the mountains Colorado’s community colleges must climb to increase educational attainment and strengthen the state’s workforce. Two weeks into her tenure, Colleen Simpson said she’s confident she made the right choice in moving to Colorado from Wisconsin,...
U.S. Department of Transportation proposes new refund rules for flight issues
The U.S. Department of Transportation is continuing to gather public feedback as it creates new rules for airlines regarding customer refunds for delays and cancellations.
Kids cope with death during 48 hours in the woods
Camp Erin Denver is a grief camp for kids suffering a death loss. Many have lost parents or siblings to suicide, drug overdose, vehicle accidents and other causes of death.
These changes will impact check-in at Denver International Airport
If you are planning to fly out of Denver International Airport from now through October, some airline check-in counters will be relocating due to the construction of new security checkpoints.
Community comes together to support families of Castle View HS crash victims
The nonprofit Dads of Castle Rock organized a pancake breakfast fundraiser at Castle View High School on Sunday morning.
Broomfield students back for "a lot more of a typical start to the year"
Students in Boulder Valley School District and Adams 12 Five Star Schools will return to classrooms this week with the most normalcy they’ve likely experienced since 2019. “It is definitely going to be a lot more of a typical start to the year,” said BVSD Health Services Director Stephanie Faren.
