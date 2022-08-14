Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Columbia-area students return to school facing more safety measures, fewer teachers
COLUMBIA — School districts across the Columbia area are working to beef up safety and security and address increasing teacher vacancies as they start the 2022-2023 academic year. Lexington-Richland School District Five has added metal detectors, door sensors and school resource officers for the school year, which began Aug....
wach.com
School District receives art grants from SC Department of Education
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Three Lexington-Richland School District Five Elementary Schools have received Art grants from the SC Department of Education (SCDOE), according to a release on Wednesday. According to a news release by the school district, these grants are apart of the 2022-23 SCDOE Arts Curricular Innovation...
wach.com
Hyatt Park Elementary School celebrates their first day of school
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — More Midlands students got back in the classroom. Day one for Lexington County School Districts One and Four, Lexington-Richland District Five and Richland School District One is in the books. A live band, cheerleaders dancing and cheering and a special guest appearance from the Richland...
wach.com
Five Lexington County schools offering free student meals
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — This year, all students attending these five Lexington County School District Two schools are eligible for free meals, according to a news release on Wednesday morning. According to officials, students at Cayce Elementary School, Congaree Elementary School, Wood Elementary School, Pine Ridge Middle School,...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Ribbon cutting and grand opening of Midlands Middle College
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow will be a big day for Midlands Middle College as the high school holds a ribbon cutting and grand opening to celebrate moving into a renovated building at Midlands Technical College. Dr, Laurie Lee is the principal of Midlands Middle College. Dr. Ron Rhames is...
wach.com
SC State dealing with housing shortages
ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH)- South Carolina State University is experiencing crowded dorms with the largest incoming freshmen class in more than 15 years, totaling over 1000 students. Many upperclassmen say they are experiencing the short end of the stick. "They’re putting upperclassmen with the freshmen because there is too many freshmen....
SC State students run into housing issues ahead of first day of classes
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — This week will be the first week of classes at South Carolina State University, but multiple students say they ran into some problems with their housing assignments. “I know people who came here from Georgia on Friday, that slept in their car throughout the weekend hoping...
wach.com
Beamer Family Foundation partners with local elementary schools
COLUMBIA, SC. (WACH) -- While the South Carolina football indoor facility is used to be filled with young students working hard to better themselves, this Tuesday the students were a bit younger and their hard work got even more support. Head Coach Shane Beamer and the Beamer Family Foundation announced...
swlexledger.com
Lexington 2 Student Wins First Place
West Columbia, SC 08/15/2022 – Kai’Lani Norman knows a thing or two about creating a long-term financial plan – but don’t just take our word for it. The New Bridge Academy student won first place among South Carolina middle schoolers for an essay on her long-term investment/financial plan as part of the SIFMA Foundation’s InvestWrite Competition, held this past spring when she was an eighth-grader.
WIS-TV
South Carolina State University responds to housing concerns as students return
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina State University issued a statement Monday in response to housing concerns on campus. President Alexander Conyers said a record influx of students caused a shift of upperclassmen to supplemental housing. Conyers said it is the largest class to SC State in almost 15 years.
Safety a concern as students across Carolinas head back to school
FORT MILL, S.C. — Students from South Carolina -- and a handful in North Carolina -- headed back to the classroom Monday morning. Schools in Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York counties, as well as Avery County in North Carolina, began the 2022-2023 year. On the first day back, a...
abccolumbia.com
Get some free school supplies at House of Paris’ Back to School Bash!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Start the school year off right with some free supplies at House of Paris’ 4th Annual Back to School Bash!. It kicks off this Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Lakehouse Rental on 8301 Wilson Boulevard. Curtis spoke with LaParis Harper of House...
New signs, an improved park, and a fee increase in Town of Lexington
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Several changes and proposed updates are coming to the Town of Lexington starting the week of August 15. Among the changes will be additional signage added to their downtown area, a park opening, and increased fees for towing by the police. Gabriel Feraci at Craft Axe...
Looking back: 242 years since the loss at Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Revolutionary War took place from 1775 to 1783, when America secured independence from Great Britain. One place that was a part of that hard battle was Camden. 242 years later, a wreath and flags lay on the former battleground site. Rickie Good, the Director for...
House to help families of VA patients is coming soon in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The six-year-long vision for the Columbia Fisher House is finally taking shape, as the that will serve families of veterans being treated at the Dorn VA Hospital by providing a place to stay is nearing completion. The construction project started back in November 2021 with a...
WIS-TV
Programming Notice: WIS News 10 at 10 on Columbia’s CW expanding to full hour
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is expanding our 10 p.m. newscast in September!. WIS News 10 at 10 on Columbia’s CW is expanding to a full hour broadcast. Currently the broadcast runs from 10:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The full hour expansion takes over the syndication period of the CBS program ‘Mom.’
Barbecue, buildings and homes: The landscape of Chapin continues to change
CHAPIN, S.C. — Sitting at the heart of the I-26 interchange project, residents in Chapin are no strangers to construction But this community is also seeing additional construction as several other projects are popping up across the town. "We have several projects from a commercial standpoint that are under...
Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
Chapin mayor, council considering town administrator addition
CHAPIN, S.C. — Leaders in Chapin are looking at adding a new position to its ranks - a town administrator. This would translate to a structural change and rewriting of the town's administrative ordinance. According to the South Carolina Municipal Association, shifting responsibilities is essentially what adding a town...
golaurens.com
Thomas honored as SCABSE Superinendent of the Year
Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas was honored as the Superintendent of the Year in Columbia on Saturday by the South Carolina Alliance of Black School Educators. The award was presented during their White Attire Jazz Brunch Social at the Gala Event Center. “As I accept this...
Comments / 0