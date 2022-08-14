West Columbia, SC 08/15/2022 – Kai’Lani Norman knows a thing or two about creating a long-term financial plan – but don’t just take our word for it. The New Bridge Academy student won first place among South Carolina middle schoolers for an essay on her long-term investment/financial plan as part of the SIFMA Foundation’s InvestWrite Competition, held this past spring when she was an eighth-grader.

