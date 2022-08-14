ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

School District receives art grants from SC Department of Education

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Three Lexington-Richland School District Five Elementary Schools have received Art grants from the SC Department of Education (SCDOE), according to a release on Wednesday. According to a news release by the school district, these grants are apart of the 2022-23 SCDOE Arts Curricular Innovation...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Hyatt Park Elementary School celebrates their first day of school

Columbia, S.C (WACH) — More Midlands students got back in the classroom. Day one for Lexington County School Districts One and Four, Lexington-Richland District Five and Richland School District One is in the books. A live band, cheerleaders dancing and cheering and a special guest appearance from the Richland...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Five Lexington County schools offering free student meals

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — This year, all students attending these five Lexington County School District Two schools are eligible for free meals, according to a news release on Wednesday morning. According to officials, students at Cayce Elementary School, Congaree Elementary School, Wood Elementary School, Pine Ridge Middle School,...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

SC State dealing with housing shortages

ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH)- South Carolina State University is experiencing crowded dorms with the largest incoming freshmen class in more than 15 years, totaling over 1000 students. Many upperclassmen say they are experiencing the short end of the stick. "They’re putting upperclassmen with the freshmen because there is too many freshmen....
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Beamer Family Foundation partners with local elementary schools

COLUMBIA, SC. (WACH) -- While the South Carolina football indoor facility is used to be filled with young students working hard to better themselves, this Tuesday the students were a bit younger and their hard work got even more support. Head Coach Shane Beamer and the Beamer Family Foundation announced...
COLUMBIA, SC
swlexledger.com

Lexington 2 Student Wins First Place

West Columbia, SC 08/15/2022 – Kai’Lani Norman knows a thing or two about creating a long-term financial plan – but don’t just take our word for it. The New Bridge Academy student won first place among South Carolina middle schoolers for an essay on her long-term investment/financial plan as part of the SIFMA Foundation’s InvestWrite Competition, held this past spring when she was an eighth-grader.
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Looking back: 242 years since the loss at Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Revolutionary War took place from 1775 to 1783, when America secured independence from Great Britain. One place that was a part of that hard battle was Camden. 242 years later, a wreath and flags lay on the former battleground site. Rickie Good, the Director for...
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Chapin mayor, council considering town administrator addition

CHAPIN, S.C. — Leaders in Chapin are looking at adding a new position to its ranks - a town administrator. This would translate to a structural change and rewriting of the town's administrative ordinance. According to the South Carolina Municipal Association, shifting responsibilities is essentially what adding a town...
CHAPIN, SC
golaurens.com

Thomas honored as SCABSE Superinendent of the Year

Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas was honored as the Superintendent of the Year in Columbia on Saturday by the South Carolina Alliance of Black School Educators. The award was presented during their White Attire Jazz Brunch Social at the Gala Event Center. “As I accept this...

