FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle Martin
broomfieldleader.com
Xcel seeks state approval for natural gas price hikes
Xcel Energy natural gas customers could face price increases totaling 12.5% over the next three years to improve system reliability, resiliency and safety. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission will review the rate proposal during a public hearing on Aug. 18. “This proposal is another step along the path to deliver...
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield Council considers library expansion
The Broomfield Library has long needed additional space and resources, and those needs are becoming increasingly pressing as the city and county’s population grows, according to Broomfield officials. Library, Arts, History and Extension Director Kathryn Lynip laid out the needs facing the Broomfield Library and Auditorium at a City...
broomfieldleader.com
New FRCC president ready to tackle higher ed’s next era
Front Range Community College’s new president is well aware of the mountains Colorado’s community colleges must climb to increase educational attainment and strengthen the state’s workforce. Two weeks into her tenure, Colleen Simpson said she’s confident she made the right choice in moving to Colorado from Wisconsin,...
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield students back for "a lot more of a typical start to the year"
Students in Boulder Valley School District and Adams 12 Five Star Schools will return to classrooms this week with the most normalcy they’ve likely experienced since 2019. “It is definitely going to be a lot more of a typical start to the year,” said BVSD Health Services Director Stephanie Faren.
broomfieldleader.com
Flooding in Broomfield; an up to date resource
Broomfield is under a Flood Advisory issued by the National Weather Service. Below are current updates and social media posts capturing the event. Share your post, photos etc. with the Broomfield Leader by emailing us at info@broomfieldleader.com, Twitter @BroomfieldLead or Facebook @Broomfield Leader.
broomfieldleader.com
Here’s who will help Colorado’s early childhood chief make rules
Editor's note: This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado, a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools. Sign up for its newsletters here: ckbe.at/newsletters. Child care providers, school district staff, and a pediatrician are among 15 people appointed to a new group that will advise Colorado’s early...
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield City Council to discuss library expansion, renovation
Broomfield City Council will discuss renovating and expanding the Broomfield Library and Auditorium and building a northern library branch at a study session Tuesday. Opened in 2001, the library and auditorium need to be expanded and renovated based on Broomfield’s current and expected population growth, city and county staff wrote in a memo to Council.
broomfieldleader.com
Breaking: Two-vehicle rollover causes westbound U.S. 36 delays
Update 10:47 a.m.: All lanes have reopened. Original story: Drivers on westbound U.S. 36 through Broomfield should expect delays this morning after a two-vehicle rollover closed one lane of the highway. There are "significant delays" and only one lane of westbound U.S. 36 is currently open at Interlocken Loop, according...
broomfieldleader.com
Investigation ongoing for vehicle and bicycle accident on Saturday in Broomfield
An investigation is ongoing into a collision between a teenage driver and a 14-year-old bicyclist on Saturday just after 2 p.m. on Lowell Boulevard near144th Street in Broomfield. The accident victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to Rachel Haslett, public information officer for the Broomfield...
broomfieldleader.com
Willey selected as Broomfield Days grand marshal
Longtime resident and personal trainer Jay Willey has been voted in as grand marshal for the annual Broomfield Days parade. The parade is scheduled on Sept. 17 at North Midway Park. “I was not expecting to be nominated and was even more surprised to find out I’d been elected,” he...
broomfieldleader.com
Final Summer Sunday Fest of season packs Brunner Farmhouse
Families delighted in an array of games and art activities, while enjoying jazz vibes during the Summer Sunday Fest season finale at the Brunner Farmhouse. The Broomfield Council on Arts and Humanities has sponsored the summer series since 1976, according to board member Stephanie Hass. “We put on all kinds...
