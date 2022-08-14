Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Michael Ezeike Talks Mike Martinez, UCLA's Tight Ends
A year and a half after moving from receiver to tight end, Ezeike is favored to be one of the Bruins' starters in 2022.
Wild stat proves Alabama's dominance in the NFL
The debate will likely live on forever: which college program produces top-tier NFL talent? While it might seem difficult on the surface, in actuality it’s not. It’s Alabama, by a long shot. Nick Saban has had a player selected in the first round of the NFL draft in...
Kentucky Women's Basketball's 2022-23 SEC Schedule Announced
Kentucky Women's Basketball's 2022-23 Southeastern Conference schedule has been released, as the Wildcats look to build off a cinderella SEC Tournament run last season. Conference play was a struggle at times for the Cats last go-round, as head coach Kyra Elzy's group went 8-8 in the league a year ...
Phoenix Suns' 2022-23 NBA season schedule includes 34 games on national television
The Phoenix Suns' 2022-23 NBA season will begin against the same team its 2021-22 season ended. The team announced Wednesday that it would face the Dallas Mavericks in their season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Footprint Center. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
With schedule release video, Rockets reveal all games in 2022-23 season
Like all NBA teams, the Houston Rockets on Wednesday announced their complete schedule for the 2022-23 regular season. And this year, the young squad did it with some extra flair. When the schedule dropped at 2:00 p.m. CDT, the Rockets announced it via a release video on social media, which...
Comments / 0