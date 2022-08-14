ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’

A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
FOX Sports

Why Oregon will underachieve in Dan Lanning's first season as HC | Number One Ranked Show

FOX Sports’ RJ Young explains why he thinks Washington State will win more than their preseason win total of 5.5. RJ is high on WSU QB Cameron Ward, and expects him to improve enough for WSU to get at least six wins. Then, RJ shares why he thinks Oregon will not be able to win more than 8.5 games. Oregon has a very difficult schedule and RJ believes 8 wins is probable for the Ducks.
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."

Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors

Kevin Durant just slammed the report about him potentially retiring instead of staying with the Brooklyn Nets. To recall, KD recently issued an ultimatum to the Nets to force his way out of the team. He reportedly asked owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and Steve Nash and Sean Marks, basically calling for the […] The post Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Reveals What He Would Do With Kevin Durant

Stephen A. Smith made his grand return to First Take today and fans couldn't have been any happier with his appearance. It had been over a month since we had last seen him on the show, and his absence was certainly felt. You can't help but love Smith and his personality, and without him on the show, First Take was simply not the same.
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Saying Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, Not LeBron James: "When Owner Said That Her Player Is Not The GOAT, It Is The End Of Debate"

The GOAT debate is a never-ending topic of conversation among NBA fans, and LeBron James' dominance over the last two decades has elevated him to be a part of that conversation as well. While many still regard Michael Jordan to be the GOAT after he went 6-0 in the NBA Finals to go with his countless other achievements, others point to LeBron's statistical dominance and his all-around game as to why he is the GOAT.
ClutchPoints

Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality

There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is one of the most dangerous partnerships in the NBA today. Their recent run to the NBA Finals is a clear testament to this fact. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Derek Fisher, however, he believes that Tatum and Brown still […] The post Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Trade with Jaylen Brown Seen as 'Unofficial Front-Runner'

The Boston Celtics are reportedly the "unofficial front-runner" to land Kevin Durant. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported league executives view the Celtics' plan to use Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of talks as the best offer on the table. According to Amick, Boston's offer sets a baseline expectation of opposing teams offering the Brooklyn Nets at least their second-best player in return for Durant.
BOSTON, MA

