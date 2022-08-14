Read full article on original website
Steph Curry, Seth Curry, Jayson Tatum, Rich Paul attend Draymond's wedding
Warriors star Draymond Green got married to his wife Hazel Renee this weekend, and NBA notables like Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, Seth Curry and Rich Paul were in attendance.
Patrick Beverley interested in 2 specific landing spots?
It feels like Patrick Beverley has about as good of a chance of playing out the year with the Utah Jazz as he does of winning the NBA scoring title. Now Beverley appears to be indicating interest in two possible landing spots. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported over the...
NBA Vet Carmelo Anthony Explains Why Now Is The Time For Him To Tell His Story Through New Docuseries
Carmelo Anthony addresses why he's prepared to tell his story in an upcoming docuseries.
LeBron James' Son Bronny Slams Sick Dunk Over French Team In Paris And Dad Says Oui!
LeBron James Jr. wowed the Parisian crowd — and his famous father.
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Draymond Green and Fiancée Hazel Renee Show Off New Engagement Photos
According to a news outlet, three-time NBA champion and three-time All-Star Draymond Green and fiancée Hazel Renee prepared for their impending nuptials with a celebratory engagement shoot. The couple met as students at Michigan State University, where Renee participated in track and field and Green, a star athlete, played...
LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell in awe after Bronny James goes viral with epic dunk
Bronny James went viral on Monday after throwing down a sweet dunk on ESPN, eliciting reaction from his dad, Donovan Mitchell and many others on social media.
LeBron James goes wild after Bronny throws down nasty poster during exhibition game
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has always been a major supporter of his two sons and their own basketball journeys. James’ older son Bronny is further along in his basketball journey at 17 years old and gaining interest from many college programs across the country. Perhaps more importantly,...
WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’
A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
FOX Sports
Why Oregon will underachieve in Dan Lanning's first season as HC | Number One Ranked Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young explains why he thinks Washington State will win more than their preseason win total of 5.5. RJ is high on WSU QB Cameron Ward, and expects him to improve enough for WSU to get at least six wins. Then, RJ shares why he thinks Oregon will not be able to win more than 8.5 games. Oregon has a very difficult schedule and RJ believes 8 wins is probable for the Ducks.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."
Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
TMZ.com
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors
Kevin Durant just slammed the report about him potentially retiring instead of staying with the Brooklyn Nets. To recall, KD recently issued an ultimatum to the Nets to force his way out of the team. He reportedly asked owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and Steve Nash and Sean Marks, basically calling for the […] The post Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Reveals What He Would Do With Kevin Durant
Stephen A. Smith made his grand return to First Take today and fans couldn't have been any happier with his appearance. It had been over a month since we had last seen him on the show, and his absence was certainly felt. You can't help but love Smith and his personality, and without him on the show, First Take was simply not the same.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Saying Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, Not LeBron James: "When Owner Said That Her Player Is Not The GOAT, It Is The End Of Debate"
The GOAT debate is a never-ending topic of conversation among NBA fans, and LeBron James' dominance over the last two decades has elevated him to be a part of that conversation as well. While many still regard Michael Jordan to be the GOAT after he went 6-0 in the NBA Finals to go with his countless other achievements, others point to LeBron's statistical dominance and his all-around game as to why he is the GOAT.
Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality
There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is one of the most dangerous partnerships in the NBA today. Their recent run to the NBA Finals is a clear testament to this fact. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Derek Fisher, however, he believes that Tatum and Brown still […] The post Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-No. 1 pick gives Kevin Durant incredible advice on how to force trade
Former No. 1 overall draft pick Andrew Bogut gave Kevin Durant some pretty incredible advice on how to get his way with a trade request. In late June, Durant requested the Brooklyn Nets trade him even though he has four years left on his current contract. The Nets so far have not relented, and they even seem to be playing hardball with the former MVP.
Report: 1 team viewed as ‘unofficial front-runner’ for Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly not shown any willingness to lower their incredibly high asking price for Kevin Durant, but it sounds like there was at least one offer that intrigued them. Sam Amick of The Athletic describes the Boston Celtics as the “unofficial front-runner” to land Durant in a...
Lakers: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Both Omitted From ESPN MVP Projections
ESPN polled their basketball insiders for their MVP projections, and neither Anthony Davis nor LeBron James made the list.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Trade with Jaylen Brown Seen as 'Unofficial Front-Runner'
The Boston Celtics are reportedly the "unofficial front-runner" to land Kevin Durant. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported league executives view the Celtics' plan to use Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of talks as the best offer on the table. According to Amick, Boston's offer sets a baseline expectation of opposing teams offering the Brooklyn Nets at least their second-best player in return for Durant.
