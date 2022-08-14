ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Cubs players who won’t be on the roster by September 1

These three members of the Chicago Cubs roster are the ones most likely to be gone by September 1. The Chicago Cubs roster looks different today than it did when the season began. Although core players like Willson Contreras and Ian Happ remain, many of the other guys are long gone.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

The next Mets prospect that wil make his MLB debut after Brett Baty

The New York Mets will get a jolt to their team today as highly touted prospect Brett Baty is expected to make his major league debut in tonight's game against the Atlanta Braves as the Mets are suddenly decimated by injuries at third base with Luis Guillorme and Eduardo Escobar banged up.
MLB
FanSided

Brandon Crawford’s kids watching dad’s walk-off HR is the serotonin dose you need

San Francisco Giants fans were certainly excited to see Brandon Crawford hit a walk-off home run on Tuesday night, but maybe not as excited as his kids were. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning at Oracle Park on Tuesday night and the San Francisco Giants trailing 1-0, Brandon Crawford took an 0-1 pitch from Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Ian Kennedy deep over the center field wall to give the Giants a 2-1 victory.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
FanSided

Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason

The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
MLB
FanSided

Astros: Predicting playoff rotation with Lance McCullers back in the fold

Make no mistake, the Houston Astros are built to win in October. Look for these three to four pitchers to lead the Astros to another Fall Classic appearance. The Houston Astros are enjoying the ride to the playoffs with the best record in the American League. They are three games up of the Yankees for the No. 1 spot in the AL. Meanwhile, even with the Mariners playing hot, the Astros are still up 11 games over their AL West rivals for first place in the division.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariano Rivera
Person
Trevor Hoffman
Person
Timmy Trumpet
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Alan Parsons
FanSided

FanSided

275K+
Followers
521K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy