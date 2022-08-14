Make no mistake, the Houston Astros are built to win in October. Look for these three to four pitchers to lead the Astros to another Fall Classic appearance. The Houston Astros are enjoying the ride to the playoffs with the best record in the American League. They are three games up of the Yankees for the No. 1 spot in the AL. Meanwhile, even with the Mariners playing hot, the Astros are still up 11 games over their AL West rivals for first place in the division.

