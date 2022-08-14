Read full article on original website
Revealed: K’Fed Set To Lose $20K Monthly Child Support Allowance As Feud With Ex-Britney Spears Takes New Twist
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline will be without financial support from the pop star in a little over 2 years, Radar has learned. Federline caused a stir this week after he trashed Spears in the press claiming their sons want nothing to do with her. He decided to sit down for an interview as his child support checks are coming to an end. According to sources close to the situation, back in 2018, Federline went back to court demanding an increase in his $20k a month child support check. He said he pulled in less than 1% of what she...
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Ironclad Prenup Revealed (Report)
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot in a fairy tale wedding last month, and now an Us Weekly source is spilling on their prenup. Spears is worth a reported $60 million, and the insider says if the couple ever divorced, Sam would receive “$1 million, per every two years” of marriage.
Sister Rivalry Runs Deep: Wynonna Judd Claimed Ashley 'Stole' Her Daughter & Put Tracking Device On Actress' Vehicle In Bitter Custody War
Wynonna Judd's turbulent relationship with her sister Ashley Judd dates back decades, with their bitter rivalry coming to a head when the actress went gunning for the singer's daughter. Radar can confirm that the Judd sisters were at war long before their late mother, Naomi Judd, left them without inheritance by cutting Wynonna and Ashley out of her $25 million will. Their feud made headlines when the Kiss The Girls actress dragged her older sister to court over custody of Wynonna's then 17-year-old daughter, Grace.It got so nasty between the two that Ashley was convinced the No One Else On...
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Candidly Addresses Her Sons Stopping Their Visits With Her
Britney Spears is sharing some insight on the reason why she thinks her two teenage sons haven't visited her in months, and it has nothing to do with her partially nude social media posts. The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a lengthy statement, opening up about...
'False Sense Of Entitlement': Tupac Shakur's Sister SLAMS Trustee Of Late Mother's Estate
Sekyiwa Shakur, the sister of the late rap legend Tupac Shakur, called out her late mother’s estate executor this week, Radar has learned.On Monday, while speaking to a Los Angeles judge, Sekyiwa claimed music executive Tom Whalley had not only a “disregard for transparency,” but also a “false sense of entitlement” when it came to the estate of Afeni Shakur-Davis – Sekyiwa and Tupac’s mother who passed away in 2016.“Instead of remedying these issues, as it was intended to do, respondent’s accounting only further demonstrates respondent’s false sense of entitlement, disregard for transparency and unwillingness to properly comply with his...
Popculture
Lisa Marie Presley Heads Back to Court Due to 'Elvis' Movie
Lisa Marie Presley is headed back to court over her ex-husband's legal battle to increase his child support checks. Radar Online reports that Michael Lockwood will be allowed to introduce "live evidence" at the upcoming trial and can question Lisa Marie in court about her finances. Elvis' daughter filed for divorce from Michael in 2016 after ten years of marriage. They have 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. A prenuptial agreement he signed prevented him from seeking spousal support. Lisa Marie avoided paying child support because of debt owed at the time of their split, including a $10 million tax bill. She also accused claimed her husband had inappropriate photos of their children on his computer, which he denied, and no charges were filed. Michael wants more child support from Lisa Marie due to her financial situation improving.
Exposed: Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline's Police Report Against Pop Star's Father Over Alleged Abuse Of Then 13-Year-Old Grandson
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline accused the pop star’s father of alleged battery years before taking his side in the family war, Radar has learned. The unemployed ex-backup dancer spoke out this week about his kids with Britney distancing themselves from their mother. He claimed they were embarrassed by the photos she posted on social media. Kevin’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan claimed the kids missed their grandfather Jamie Spears despite Britney claiming he terrorized her for over a decade. RadarOnline.com has learned, that years before Kevin was singing Jamie’s praises he accused him of hurting his then 13-year-old son, Sean....
Kylie Jenner Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Travis Scott — See The Cryptic Clue
Kylie Jenner is either messing with the public or dropping a major bombshell. The reality star left a cryptic clue on her man Travis Scott's social media, leaving fans to wonder if Jenner is pregnant with the couple's third child. The billionaire makeup mogul gave her on-again, off-again boyfriend's Instagram...
Meet Marilyn Monroe’s mom, a complicated woman born in Mexico
Marilyn Monroe would have celebrated her 96th birthday this year. This August 5th marks the 60th anniversary of her death and Monroe remains as important as ever, a Hollywood icon that’s just as mysterious and alluring as she was when she first appeared onscreen. Part of Monroe’s...
Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos
Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
Glen Campbell’s Son Steps Up To Help Wynonna Judd In Battle Over Late Mom Naomi’s Estate
The son of legendary country star Glen Campbell is offering to join forces with Naomi Judd’s oldest daughter, Wynonna Judd, in the battle for her late mother’s $25 million fortune — and royalty rights — after she was mysteriously left out of the singer’s will, Radar can reveal.Travis Campbell, who was also cut out of his father’s will when the Rhinestone Cowboy singer died in 2017 at 81 years old, said he knows what it feels like to not only lose a parent but also get snookered out of your rightful inheritance by a money-hungry stepparent. “I went through it...
‘Dazed, Dirty, Babbling’: How Cops Saved Anne Heche From Ecstasy Overdose After Her Bitter Split With Ellen DeGeneres
Actress Anne Heche had a dramatic drug fueled meltdown on the very day the world learned Hollywood's best-known gay couple, her romance with Ellen DeGeneres, was over.Radar has unearthed shocking details of Heche’s troubled past which culminated in a devastating car crash on Aug. 5., leaving her with catastrophic brain injuries.Due to her accident, the Emmy-winning actress suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and is in a coma, in critical condition.Late Thursday night a spokesperson for Heche, 53, said she was “not expected to survive.”Sadly, friends were not surprised to learn of her downward spiral.In 2000, Heche, then 31, overdosed...
ETOnline.com
Jack Osbourne Welcomes Fourth Daughter, First With Fiancée Aree Gearhart
Congrats are in order to Jack Osbourne, who welcomed his first child with his fiancée, Aree Gearhart!. The 36-year-old father of four took to Instagram on Wednesday and revealed that he and Aree welcomed their baby girl, Maple Artemis Osbourne on July 9. Maple weighed in at 7.13 pounds, and Jack added that "Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy."
Kevin Federline posts videos of Britney Spears allegedly arguing with their sons
Britney Spears’s ex-husband Kevin Federline posted a series of old videos appearing to show the singer arguing with their two sons. K-Fed, who was married to the “Toxic” hitmaker from 2004 until 2007, shared three Instagram videos on Thursday which seemingly showed Spears scolding her sons, Sean and Jayden. “I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos,” Federline wrote alongside the clips, saying their sons were 11 and 12 at the time the videos were taken. “This...
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
AOL Corp
Lil Wayne Mourns The Officer Who Saved His Life At 12 Years Old
Lil Wayne is grieving the passing of Robert Hoobler, the former New Orleans cop who saved his life following a suicide attempt with a gun at 12 years old. The 65-year-old’s body was found in his Old Jefferson home on Friday (July 22). After Lil Wayne got wind of the news, he took his mourning to Instagram to share his sentiments about the hero of his life.
Amber Heard Spotted In Israel With Rule-Breaking Journalist Friend Who Was Kicked Out Of Johnny Depp Defamation Trial
Reunited! Months after Amber Heard lost her bombshell defamation case against her estranged ex-husband, Johnny Depp, the Aquaman actress was seen out and about in Tel Aviv with her old pal Eve Barlow. The journalist was famously banned from attending the highly-publicized trial after she caught breaking courtroom rules.Heard was sported a casual look in a black dress, matching sandals and a blue baseball cap while pushing a baby stroller. She was photographed wandering Tel Aviv and enjoying lunch with Barlow at a restaurant. Later that day, she was also seen browsing Halper's Book Store, and even purchased a book...
guitar.com
Priscilla Presley speaks out against claims that Elvis was racist: “He had Black friends, friends from all over”
Priscilla Presley, ex-wife of Elvis Presley, has spoken out against claims that the singer star was racist. Elvis, a biopic on the legendary musician, released last month, exploring his life and fame. The release of the film has reignited discussions regarding Elvis’ role in the racism of the 1950s music industry at large, the argument being that that many of his early hits were covers of songs by Black artists, and his stage presence and singing style was inspired by Black rock and roll singers, bringing the sounds of Black music to a much wider audience, one that would have avoided music actually recorded by Black artists.
