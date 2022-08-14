Read full article on original website
AthlonSports.com
Rams Are Reportedly Waiving A Veteran Quarterback This Tuesday
Teams have to trim their rosters down by Tuesday's deadline. The Los Angeles Rams, as a result, are waiving a veteran quarterback. That quarterback is 27-year-old Luis Perez. Perez is one of several players the Rams are waiving this Tuesday to get down to 85 players on the roster. Los Angeles still has three quarterbacks on the roster, including Matthew Stafford, John Wolford and Bryce Perkins.
CBS Sports
Bills' Von Miller: Out for personal reasons
Miller missed practice Tuesday for a second straight day due to personal reasons, Sal Capaccio of WGR550.com reports. A veteran with a Hall of Fame resume probably doesn't need much extra work, so unless this lingers into the preseason there's probably little to worry about here. Still, Miller was brought in to get the team over the final hurdle based on his tremendous pass-rush ability, so we suppose the Bills will benefit if he does get back soon to continue learning his new defensive system.
Rams Star Aaron Donald Evaluates Matthew Stafford's Practice Performance
Stafford has battled an elbow injury throughout the offseason.
Watch: Huge Fight Between Patriots, Panthers On Tuesday
Joint practices are known to get chippy. With that said, a sideline-clearing brawl broke out between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots on Tuesday. Patriots wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson were at the center of this fight. Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson was also firmly in the mix.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Anthony Miller: Done for season
Miller (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Miller didn't suit up for Saturday's preseason contest against Seattle due to the issue, but it's unclear when he suffered the injury. The 2018 second-round pick had been making a strong case for a spot on the Steelers' initial 53-man roster, so it's a tough blow to Pittsburgh and Miller, who'll likely be placed on season-ending IR in the near future.
CBS Sports
Rams' Cam Akers: No timetable for return to practice
Coach Sean McVay acknowledged Monday that he doesn't have a timeline for when Akers and Darrell Henderson -- who are both dealing with soft-tissue injuries -- can return to practice, noting, "It could be anywhere between two days, one day, a week," Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. Though McVay's estimate...
CBS Sports
Steelers' Karl Joseph: Out for season
Joseph (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Joseph was spotted with a walking boot and crutches after exiting Saturday's preseason game against Seattle. The 2016 first-round pick will likely be placed on season-ending IR in the near future.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Held out with sore knee
Smith-Schuster missed Tuesday's practice due to knee soreness, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Smith-Schuster otherwise seems to have been healthy since signing with the Chiefs, following an injury-marred final season in Pittsburgh. While he finished the preseason opener without a target, Smith-Schuster was on the field for every snap QB Patrick Mahomes took, getting a bit more first-team run than Marquez Valdes-Scantling and a lot more than Mecole Hardman. There should be more opportunities for Hardman (and rookie Skyy Moore) in the regular season when the Chiefs use three-wide formations more often -- a configuration where Smith-Schuster figures to see a lot of slot snaps. It's unclear if the sore knee is a threat to the 25-year-old's availability for an upcoming exhibition with Washington this Saturday.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Drew Lock: Will not play Thursday
Lock will not play in Thursday's preseason matchup with the Bears after testing positive for COVID-19, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. This is unfortunate timing for Lock, as he handled all of the first-team reps at practice Tuesday and was slated to draw the start against Chicago. While coach Pete Carroll maintains that Geno Smith is the team's No. 1 quarterback, the starting opportunity would have been a chance for Lock to make an impression. He will now have to wait until he's cleared to return to practice in order to prepare for his next chance to see game action, which would be the Seahawks' preseason finale on Aug. 26. In his absence, Smith and Jacob Eason are the lone healthy quarterbacks on the Seahawks' roster.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Finally getting work with Murray
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Brown (hamstring) and Kyler Murray (wrist) practiced for the first time together since the start of training camp, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Both players have dealt with injuries in camp, with Brown getting back on the field last week, which...
CBS Sports
Packers' Nate Becker: Claimed off waivers by Green Bay
The Packers claimed Becker off waivers from the Panthers on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Becker started his NFL career in Detroit as an undrafted free agent before spending a couple of years in Buffalo and eventually landed in Carolina earlier this week. However, the Panthers quickly waived the 6-foot-5 tight end despite numerous injuries to their tight end corps. The Packers opted to claim Becker, who'll likely get an opportunity during Friday's preseason game with Robert Tonyan (knee) still sidelined and Marcedes Lewis unlikely to play.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Sean Mannion: Fills in as starter
Mannion got the start under center in place of Kirk Cousins (rest) in Sunday's preseason opener against the Raiders, going eight of 12 for 79 yards in the 26-20 loss. Mannion split reps with Kellen Mond (as expected), but it was the latter who was able to post the gaudier stat line (119 yards and two touchdowns), albeit against the Raiders' backup defenders in the second half of the exhibition. This is still undoubtedly Kirk Cousins' team, so Mannion and Mond will compete to be the veteran's backup in the coming weeks.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Returns to practice Monday
Peters (knee) was activated of the active/PUP list and returned to practice Monday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports. Peters suffered a torn ACL right before the start of the 2021 regular season, but he appears to be on track to return a year later. The 2015 first-round pick will likely have a ramp-up period before returning to game action, but with Week 1 a month away, he should have plenty of time to knock the rust off.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Trent Harris: Heads to IR
The Ravens placed Harris (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Harris' IR designation helps Baltimore reach Tuesday's 85-man roster limit and makes the 255-pound linebacker ineligible to play this upcoming season, unless he can agree on an injury settlement with the team. Harris didn't appear in the team's first preseason game last Thursday, having signed with the Ravens on Saturday before hitting IR.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Not practicing
Waddle was present for practice Tuesday but didn't participate, Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network reports. That usually suggests a minor injury, although the team hasn't announced anything. Waddle was held out of the preseason opener against Tampa Bay along with other starters, and it's unclear if he will be in the lineup for the Dolphins' second exhibition Saturday against Las Vegas. Coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that he didn't want to reveal his plan, at least not yet.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Ar'Darius Washington: Makes return to practice
Washington passed his physical Monday and participated in practice, Ryan Mink of BaltimoreRavens.com reports. It's an encouraging sign for Washington, who's returning from a foot injury and now finds himself in an intense competition for reps at safety behind Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark, and 2022 first-round pick Kyle Hamilton. Unless Baltimore opts to keep more than four safeties on its initial 53-man roster, Tony Jefferson, Geno Stone and Washington are all probably gunning for the last spot at the position.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams
49ers QB Trey Lance is taking over as the starter in 2021 after a year of mostly watching and learning, with a couple of spot starts. Ready nor not, San Francisco is rolling with him, and HC Kyle Shanahan seemed to acknowledge there could be a learning curve for a player that entered the league as a redshirt sophomore with just a single season of college starts under his belt all the way back in 2019.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Drawing closer to game action
Eskridge (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's preseason contest versus the Bears, but the wide receiver is close to gaining clearance for game action, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. Eskridge missed time during mandatory minicamp back in June due to a hamstring injury which lingered into training...
CBS Sports
Panthers' Bradley Bozeman: Suffers leg injury
Bozeman suffered a leg injury during Tuesday's joint practice with the Patriots and was carted to the locker room, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports. Bozeman sustained the injury during an 11-on-11 period, and he was down for a few minutes before limping off and heading to the cart. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but he 27-year-old shouldn't be expected to be available for Friday's preseason matchup with New England.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Devin Asiasi: Practicing Tuesday
Asiasi participated in practice Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Asiasi, who had been limited last week by an undisclosed injury, didn't see any action in the Patriots' preseason opener against the Giants, but the 25-year-old should log some work in the team's next contest, Friday against the Panthers. As Week 1 approaches, Asiasi and fellow 2020 third-rounder Dalton Keene are vying for depth slotting behind top tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.
