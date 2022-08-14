ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, PA

1 dead, 17 hurt in Pennsylvania crash; suspect’s mother also killed

By Madonna Mantione, Justin Glowacki, Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATea9_0hGv5DiU00

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY ( WBRE/WYOU )— One person was killed and another 17 people injured when a vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a Pennsylvania bar ; the man police say was the driver was later arrested in the killing of a woman nearby.

State troopers have charged Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, a 24-year-old man from Nescopeck, with killing two people and sending 17 others to the hospital with injuries on Saturday.

State Trooper Anthony Petroski said 18 people were hit by a vehicle while gathered at the Intoxicology Department bar in Berwick at a fundraiser for the families of the 10 people who died in a house fire earlier this month. According to Petroski, the crash left one person dead and sent 17 people to the hospital.

Petroski could not confirm whether the crash into the crowd of people was intentional, but did say troopers would release information as it is available.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kDVT7_0hGv5DiU00
    Scene in Berwick (WBRE/WYOU)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTfWp_0hGv5DiU00
    Scene in Berwick (WBRE/WYOU)

Shortly after the crash, Pennsylvania State Police said they received a call for a male that was physically assaulting a female. Upon arriving on the scene, troopers found the woman had been killed. Reyes was taken into custody by police.

The Luzerne County Coroner said the victim of the homicide was Rosa D. Reyes, 56, the suspect’s mother. The coroner said she died after being struck by a car and assaulted multiple times with a hammer.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KPKI9_0hGv5DiU00
    Crews on scene in Nescopeck Borough
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lxoil_0hGv5DiU00
    Crews on scene in Nescopeck Borough

Investigators say her son faces two open counts of criminal homicide. He has been denied bail and is being held in the Columbia County Correctional Facility.

Reporters got a first look at Reyes at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday. When asked if he had any comment on the situation he responded, “Sorry, I’m sorry.”

Petroski told reporters at a midnight news conference that Sura Reyes was not currently a suspect in the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation.

“This is a complete tragedy in a community where there’s already been tragedy,” Petroski said. “We are going to do our job to the best of our abilities to conduct a thorough investigation not only for the families but the community members. They’re already hurting.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eLJAu_0hGv5DiU00
    (WBRE/WYOU Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18C8WX_0hGv5DiU00
    (WBRE/WYOU Photo)

As of 5 a.m. Sunday, a representative from the hospital provided an update on 15 of the 17 patients being treated for injuries in the crash. Eight were still in the hospital, five of them in critical condition.

Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese said the person pronounced dead at the scene of the crash was a 50-year-old woman. The identity of the woman was being held until her family could be notified.

The Intoxicology Department bar, where the crash happened, announced they will be closed until further notice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after Poconos house fire

CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - One person died and another was flown to the hospital after a house fire in Monroe County on Wednesday. Two adults and two children were in the Chestnuthill Township home when the fire broke out around 7 a.m., according to a fire marshal at the scene.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man wounded in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man was shot Monday night in Harrisburg. Officers said they were called around 11 p.m. to the 2100 block of Penn Street and found the victim. He was taken to a hospital and was last known to be in stable condition, police said. Investigators believe...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Berwick, PA
Crime & Safety
Columbia County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Berwick, PA
County
Columbia County, PA
City
Columbia, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two accused of smashing vehicle in Montgomery

Montgomery, Pa. — A man and woman of Montgomery are accused of smashing the windshield, mirrors, and taillights of a parked vehicle. State police at Montoursville say Dominic Scott Martin, 20, and Summer Rain Deitrich, 19, vandalized the vehicle the morning of June 17. The vehicle, a black Volkswagen Jetta, was parked on Broad Street in Montgomery. Damaged to the vehicle totaled just over $594. A third individual who was...
MONTGOMERY, PA
WOLF

Victim who died in Berwick mass casualty incident identified

BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — The Columbia County Coroner has released the name of the victim who died in the mass casualty incident in Berwick Borough Saturday. 50-year-old Rebecca Reese of Wilkes-Barre was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent injuries sustained during the incident which involved a vehicle striking approximately 17 people.
BERWICK, PA
WOLF

PSP: Man points gun at family driving on I-80 in Montour County

VALLEY TWP., MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A family was driving along Interstate 80 when a man in another vehicle pointed a gun at them. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident happened Saturday around 6:13 PM. Police say a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze that consisted of three adults and...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP: Car missing two tires speeds on I-81 with children

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrest man after they say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash, speeding with two missing tires, while driving with three unbuckled children on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14, troopers were called to Interstate 81 for a report of a Honda driving with no passenger side tire. […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Traffic Accident
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged marijuana smell, roach sparks confrontation that results in prison term for woman

Williamsport, Pa. — A 28-year-old woman who recently moved to the Williamsport area will spend nearly the entire month of September incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison for summary offenses of disorderly conduct and harassment she received during a police confrontation nearly a year ago. During her non-jury trial Aug. 3, Judge Eric Linhardt told Anaise Margarita Lopez, who at the time was visiting the area from Massachusetts, that she showed no remorse for her actions and sentenced her to prison time. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: Man intentionally hits state police cruiser

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man allegedly rammed his car into a state police cruiser over the weekend in Lackawanna County. Police say it happened early Saturday morning at the Sunoco along Davis Street in Scranton. Troopers say Daniel Wolfe, of Beach Lake, purposefully hit the cruiser after a traffic...
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Felon found with rifle, ammo, and homemade suppressor

Berwick, Pa. — A woman with a felony drug conviction was caught driving with a modified AR-style rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, police say. Kimberly Jeanne Grose, 39, pleaded guilty in 2013 to conspiring to sell drugs in Columbia County, according to court records. That means she's prohibited from possessing a firearm, noted Bloomsburg State Trooper Jason Zoshak. Zoshak pulled Grose over on July 27 around 1 p.m....
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBRE

Teen dies in crash, four others sent to hospital

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teenager has died and four people were sent to the hospital after a car crashed down an embankment in Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14 around 10:00 a.m. in Upper August Township, a car was traveling on Renns Road when it struck a […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead, 17 hurt in crash during fundraiser for fire victims

BERWICK, Pa. — (AP) — One person was killed and another 17 people injured when a vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a Pennsylvania bar for a fundraiser for victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier this month; the man police say was the driver was arrested shortly afterward in the beating death of his mother nearby.
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Man accused of raping child for 12 years

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police have a man in custody they say is accused of raping a child from 2009 to 2021. On August 12, state police said they responded to a welfare check on Walter Tyson, a 72-year-old male, in Union County. Upon arriving at Tyson’s home, state police said they […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Timeline of events in Berwick mass casualty incident according to police

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Eyewitness News has condensed the information we currently have confirmed regarding the mass casualty incident in Berwick and the homicide in Nescopeck. State troopers have taken Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes into custody for allegedly crashing his vehicle into 18 people in Berwick and killing his mother with a hammer in Nescopeck. Investigators […]
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly set bed on fire during heated argument with woman

Bradford County, Pa. — A man punched a woman while she was driving and later lit her bed on fire, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 8. Jason Michael Pangburn, 32, of Gillett was accused of assault and recklessly endangering another person after state police in Towanda investigated the Aug. 7 incident. Pangburn allegedly assaulted the woman as they traveled to their home near the 900 block of Purcell Road in Wells Township. ...
GILLETT, PA
WLNS

WLNS

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy