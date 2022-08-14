ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

Johnson City Press

Things going smoothly for big September concerts in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — Things are on schedule and still going forward as planned for the first Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts, which will take place at Citizens Bank Stadium on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, just before the start of Covered Bridge Days on Sept. 23. The concerts feature some...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Black Olive fully opens in downtown JC

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After months of work, a brand-new Black Olive location has opened in downtown Johnson City. Starting on Tuesday, the business’s soft opening ended, and co-owners Kinsey Holliday and Moe Farrouki were happy to welcome in guests for some of their first regular hours. “It’s been really exciting just to finally […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch now: Lee takes first F&M title in three decades

JONESVILLE, Va. — A major tournament win on its home course has been a long time coming for Lee High’s golf team. Actually, it had been a while since the Generals had won a major tournament anywhere. Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google...
CLEVELAND, TN
WJHL

Cherokee Heritage day to bring living tribal history to Sycamore Shoals

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is set to host multiple demonstrations and experiences surrounding Cherokee culture later in August, and the public is invited to attend. According to a release from the park, educational and artistic events will begin at 10 a.m. on August 27 and continue until 5 p.m. that […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

New to Town: The Crazy Daisies

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two friends are showcasing not only their work but also the work of other artisans across the region through their new storefront, ‘The Crazy Daisies’. The new shop brings unique T-shirt designs, jewelry, cups, and more to Blountville. The Crazy Daisies just opened on Highway 11-W. Co-Owners Megan Vittatoe and Chelsey […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Bob Cable remembered for big things he did in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — The city of Elizabethton lost one of its biggest promoters and supporters with the death this past week of Bob Cable. He served on the Elizabethton City Council for four years, from 2012 to 2016, but he made his biggest and most lasting contributions as a downtown businessman and private citizen.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Get ready to JAM with the Tennessee Bluegrass Band

The Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) of Upper East Tennessee will be hosting a bluegrass concert on Wednesday to promote the opening of JAM registration for the upcoming year. On Aug. 17, JAM is sponsoring a series of assemblies in various Washington County Schools to promote registration for the program.
Johnson City Press

Primo’s Unicoi combines comfort and quiet with remarkably good food

After an afternoon spent looking at electronics, my dining partner and my friend the Retiree both agreed that the three of us needed an early supper break. Fortunately, there was an oasis nearby where the three of us could relax in quiet comfort, have a bite of supper and let our conversation be about anything at all: except 720p, 1080p or any other series of numbers that end in “p.”
UNICOI, TN
Fairfield Sun Times

Memories of the 1899 five day meeting at the Grassy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.

The following story is derived from journals written by a Rogersville resident in the 1960’s. “My name is Victoria McCurry Russell I was fifteen years old the summer they had the big Association meeting down at Grassy Creek. I remember it well. As a matter of fact, sometimes the past like a mist closes around me and it seems like lately I’ve been living on yesterdays.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Roy Lee Prater

JOHNSON CITY - Roy Lee Prater, age 69, Johnson City, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He passed away unexpectedly at his residence while he was surrounded by his loving family. Roy was born in Knoxville on January 26, 1953, to the late Lee Roy Prater and Ida Mae Corum Prater Flannigan.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 17

Aug. 17, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel gave word to its readers that “The base ball team from Johnson City isexpected (sic) here on the 29th to play ‘our boys’.”. The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Jackson moves out front at Tennessee Senior Amateur

JONESBOROUGH — Tim Jackson got off to a good start in his bid for a 27th Tennessee Golf Association championship. Jackson fired a six-under-par 66 Tuesday at Blackthorn Club to grab the first-round lead of the Tennessee Senior Amateur Championship.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Race Notes: Volunteer Speedway offering free grandstand admission for weekend

Volunteer Speedway is turning Fan Appreciation Night into a whole Fan Appreciation Weekend, meaning spectators gain free grandstand admission both Friday and Saturday nights. Five divisions — Crate Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive — are scheduled to race Friday night at the four-tenths-mile dirt track. All those classes are set for action again Saturday along with the Kajun Mini-Stock Association, which features 4-cylinder cars.
CHURCH HILL, TN
erwinrecord.net

Blooms enhance downtown Erwin’s small town atmosphere

Residents of Unicoi County may have noticed the lively red dragon wing begonias overflowing from hanging baskets and planters along North Main Avenue. According to Town of Erwin Public Works Director Tim Bailey, the potted flowers were donated by Unicoi County High School’s Career and Technical Education program, which housed and nurtured the plants before sending them out to add a bit more glamour to the downtown scene in lush plantings.
ERWIN, TN
Johnson City Press

Geese enjoying a lakefront snack at Winged Deer Park

Hundreds of Canadian Geese were spotted recently feeding in the grass on the grounds fronting Boone Lake at Winged Deer Park in Johnson City. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, many of the geese nesting in Tennessee are non-migratory.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Tri-Cities skate scene grows, new Bristol park in the works

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport unveiled their new skate park just over a month ago, and there’s one currently in the works for Bristol, Tennessee. Rooster Front Park in Bristol serves as a temporary skate park as the community awaits a bigger and better one. Founder of Skate Bristol, George Linke, has been spearheading efforts […]
BRISTOL, TN

