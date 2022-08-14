Read full article on original website
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Tenneva Hotel Design Problems Revealed in U.S. District Court FilingsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Johnson City Press
Things going smoothly for big September concerts in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — Things are on schedule and still going forward as planned for the first Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts, which will take place at Citizens Bank Stadium on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, just before the start of Covered Bridge Days on Sept. 23. The concerts feature some...
Black Olive fully opens in downtown JC
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After months of work, a brand-new Black Olive location has opened in downtown Johnson City. Starting on Tuesday, the business’s soft opening ended, and co-owners Kinsey Holliday and Moe Farrouki were happy to welcome in guests for some of their first regular hours. “It’s been really exciting just to finally […]
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton BBQ, Blues and Brews takes place at covered Bridge Park this Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The biggest annual fundraiser for the nearly 100-year-old Bonnie Kate Theater takes place this weekend with the 6th Annual BBQ, Blues and Brews at the Covered Bridge Park from 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday. The proceeds will go to the Friends of the Bonnie Kate to continue the restoration...
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Lee takes first F&M title in three decades
JONESVILLE, Va. — A major tournament win on its home course has been a long time coming for Lee High’s golf team. Actually, it had been a while since the Generals had won a major tournament anywhere. Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google...
Cherokee Heritage day to bring living tribal history to Sycamore Shoals
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is set to host multiple demonstrations and experiences surrounding Cherokee culture later in August, and the public is invited to attend. According to a release from the park, educational and artistic events will begin at 10 a.m. on August 27 and continue until 5 p.m. that […]
New to Town: The Crazy Daisies
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two friends are showcasing not only their work but also the work of other artisans across the region through their new storefront, ‘The Crazy Daisies’. The new shop brings unique T-shirt designs, jewelry, cups, and more to Blountville. The Crazy Daisies just opened on Highway 11-W. Co-Owners Megan Vittatoe and Chelsey […]
I visited Dolly Parton's hometown in Tennessee. Here are 16 photos that show her humble beginnings.
A short drive from Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park, the vibrant murals and boutiques like Jolene's make Sevierville worth a visit.
Johnson City Press
Bob Cable remembered for big things he did in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — The city of Elizabethton lost one of its biggest promoters and supporters with the death this past week of Bob Cable. He served on the Elizabethton City Council for four years, from 2012 to 2016, but he made his biggest and most lasting contributions as a downtown businessman and private citizen.
Johnson City Press
Get ready to JAM with the Tennessee Bluegrass Band
The Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) of Upper East Tennessee will be hosting a bluegrass concert on Wednesday to promote the opening of JAM registration for the upcoming year. On Aug. 17, JAM is sponsoring a series of assemblies in various Washington County Schools to promote registration for the program.
Johnson City Press
Primo’s Unicoi combines comfort and quiet with remarkably good food
After an afternoon spent looking at electronics, my dining partner and my friend the Retiree both agreed that the three of us needed an early supper break. Fortunately, there was an oasis nearby where the three of us could relax in quiet comfort, have a bite of supper and let our conversation be about anything at all: except 720p, 1080p or any other series of numbers that end in “p.”
Fairfield Sun Times
Memories of the 1899 five day meeting at the Grassy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
The following story is derived from journals written by a Rogersville resident in the 1960’s. “My name is Victoria McCurry Russell I was fifteen years old the summer they had the big Association meeting down at Grassy Creek. I remember it well. As a matter of fact, sometimes the past like a mist closes around me and it seems like lately I’ve been living on yesterdays.
Johnson City Press
Roy Lee Prater
JOHNSON CITY - Roy Lee Prater, age 69, Johnson City, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He passed away unexpectedly at his residence while he was surrounded by his loving family. Roy was born in Knoxville on January 26, 1953, to the late Lee Roy Prater and Ida Mae Corum Prater Flannigan.
Johnson City Press
ETSU senior from Kingsport wins $3,000 national small business scholarship
KINGSPORT — As students head off to college this month, the Houston-based National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE) has announced it awarded Kingsport resident Madison Vanderlind a $3,000 scholarship. The group is an advocate and resource for the self-employed and micro-business community.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 17
Aug. 17, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel gave word to its readers that “The base ball team from Johnson City isexpected (sic) here on the 29th to play ‘our boys’.”. The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson...
Johnson City Press
Jackson moves out front at Tennessee Senior Amateur
JONESBOROUGH — Tim Jackson got off to a good start in his bid for a 27th Tennessee Golf Association championship. Jackson fired a six-under-par 66 Tuesday at Blackthorn Club to grab the first-round lead of the Tennessee Senior Amateur Championship.
Kingsport Times-News
Race Notes: Volunteer Speedway offering free grandstand admission for weekend
Volunteer Speedway is turning Fan Appreciation Night into a whole Fan Appreciation Weekend, meaning spectators gain free grandstand admission both Friday and Saturday nights. Five divisions — Crate Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive — are scheduled to race Friday night at the four-tenths-mile dirt track. All those classes are set for action again Saturday along with the Kajun Mini-Stock Association, which features 4-cylinder cars.
erwinrecord.net
Blooms enhance downtown Erwin’s small town atmosphere
Residents of Unicoi County may have noticed the lively red dragon wing begonias overflowing from hanging baskets and planters along North Main Avenue. According to Town of Erwin Public Works Director Tim Bailey, the potted flowers were donated by Unicoi County High School’s Career and Technical Education program, which housed and nurtured the plants before sending them out to add a bit more glamour to the downtown scene in lush plantings.
Johnson City Press
Geese enjoying a lakefront snack at Winged Deer Park and a stroll in downtown Johnson City
Hundreds of Canada Geese were spotted recently feeding in the grass on the grounds fronting Boone Lake at Winged Deer Park in Johnson City. And a gaggle of geese was seen strolling down West King Street in downtown Johnson City Monday morning. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, many...
Johnson City Press
Geese enjoying a lakefront snack at Winged Deer Park
Hundreds of Canadian Geese were spotted recently feeding in the grass on the grounds fronting Boone Lake at Winged Deer Park in Johnson City. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, many of the geese nesting in Tennessee are non-migratory.
Tri-Cities skate scene grows, new Bristol park in the works
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport unveiled their new skate park just over a month ago, and there’s one currently in the works for Bristol, Tennessee. Rooster Front Park in Bristol serves as a temporary skate park as the community awaits a bigger and better one. Founder of Skate Bristol, George Linke, has been spearheading efforts […]
