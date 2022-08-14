Read full article on original website
Related
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Saudi woman given 34-year prison sentence for using Twitter
Salma al-Shehab, a Leeds University student, was charged with following and retweeting dissidents and activists
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mali accuses France of arming Islamist fighters in letter to U.N.
BAMAKO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Mali says France has violated its airspace and delivered arms to Islamist militants in an attempt to destabilise the West African country, the latest in a barrage of accusations that have marked the bitter end to their once close relations.
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
US could face its own winter energy crunch as gas production and storage lag while key export hub eyes restart
Natural gas stockpiles for winter are currently more than 10% below normal levels for this point in the year.
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0