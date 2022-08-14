Today's your last chance to eat at McDonald's first Tri-Cities store site (at least for a couple of months)

Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton BBQ, Blues and Brews takes place at covered Bridge Park this Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The biggest annual fundraiser for the nearly 100-year-old Bonnie Kate Theater takes place this weekend with the 6th Annual BBQ, Blues and Brews at the Covered Bridge Park from 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday. The proceeds will go to the Friends of the Bonnie Kate to continue the restoration...
Johnson City Press
Primo’s Unicoi combines comfort and quiet with remarkably good food
After an afternoon spent looking at electronics, my dining partner and my friend the Retiree both agreed that the three of us needed an early supper break. Fortunately, there was an oasis nearby where the three of us could relax in quiet comfort, have a bite of supper and let our conversation be about anything at all: except 720p, 1080p or any other series of numbers that end in “p.”
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This Month
Bristol will host its first city-wide public Pride Parade and Festival in the twin cities on August 27, 2022. Tri-Pride is making history as it holds a parade, presented by CITI, down State Street in Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. CITI has been the sponsor of the parade since 2018. The event will be the first Pride event in the U.S. to occur in two states at the same time. The parade begins at 11:00 a.m. The festival is scheduled to begin immediately after the parade - around 12:00 p.m. at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia.
Johnson City Press
Geese enjoying a lakefront snack at Winged Deer Park and a stroll in downtown Johnson City
Hundreds of Canada Geese were spotted recently feeding in the grass on the grounds fronting Boone Lake at Winged Deer Park in Johnson City. And a gaggle of geese was seen strolling down West King Street in downtown Johnson City Monday morning. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, many...
37604 zip code in Johnson City among top 10 hottest real estate markets
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Millie Pendola wasn’t surprised “at all” when she learned Tuesday that Johnson City’s 37604 zip code ranked seventh nationally in realtor.com’s “America’s Hottest ZIP codes” ranking — even with close to 30,000 competitors. “I love to tell all my buyers that Tennessee is sort of the trifecta of tax-friendly state, […]
993thex.com
Southwest Virginia Juvenile Injured In Foot With Small Caliber Rifle, Manhunt Ensues, Then Called Off
A juvenile was accidentally shot in the foot in an incident near Damascus, Virginia on Tuesday. The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Department says two juveniles had a small caliber rifle which was fired accidentally, striking one of the juveniles in the foot. However, the initial call to police stated that one of the juveniles had been shot by an unknown male who ran from the area near Jeb Stewart Highway. That situation led authorities to conduct a manhunt, which was later called off.
Johnson City Press
Pound Town Council moving on town business
POUND – With a current budget in place and on time, a new interim mayor and property tax collections back on track, Pound Town Council addressed a range of new town business Tuesday. With Mayor Brittany Carter presiding, council moved through routine business including:
993thex.com
UPDATE: Toddler that died in Bluff City after falling from vehicle identified
The name of a child who died after falling out of a vehicle Monday afternoon in Sullivan County, Tennessee has been released by the sheriff’s office. The death of 1-year-old Kyber Sines on Morrell Town Road in Bluff City is still being investigated by the agency’s fatal incident reconstruction team.
elizabethton.com
First Baptist Elizabethton to host free food bag distribution
First Baptist Church in Elizabethton will be hosting a free food bag distribution on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The distribution will be outside as a drive-through pick-up. First Baptist Elizabethton is located at 212 E. F St. For more information, please call 423-543-1931.
993thex.com
Scott County Tractor Trailer Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead, Investigation Ongoing
One person is dead after being struck by a tractor trailer early Tuesday morning in Scott County, Virginia. Virginia State Police responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Wadlow Gap Highway around 430 Tuesday morning. According to a report the tractor trailer struck the pedestrian in the roadway. The so far unidentified pedestrian was transported to Holston Valley Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The crash remains under active investigation by Virginia State Police.
WRAL
How a western North Carolina sheriff's plan to stock schools with AR-15s could impact your children
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. How a western North Carolina sheriff's plan to stock schools with AR-15s could impact your children. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood and county leaders have...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport city officials offer reminders about garbage pickup
KINGSPORT — City officials reminded Kingsport residents Monday on best practices for garbage collection every week. A press release offered these tips to ensure residents’ trash is collected every week.
Johnson City Press
Toddler killed in fall from vehicle in Bluff City
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a toddler that occurred Monday afternoon in Bluff City. According to a press release from SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt, a toddler fell from a vehicle on Morrell Town Road in Bluff City and was fatally injured.
heraldcourier.com
Pedestrian killed in Scott County
A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning in Scott County when they were struck by a tractor-trailer. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, the incident occurred at 4:34 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Wadlow Gap Highway. The pedestrian was transported to Houston Valley...
wcyb.com
1 dead following single-vehicle crash in Johnson City, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Officers responded to Interstate 26 near the Carroll Creek Road overpass at 3:32 a.m. Police said a 2007 Porsche 911 driven by Elijah Williamson, of Johnson City, was going westbound and went off the right side of the road. The vehicle then overturned several times and partially ejected Williamson, police said.
Johnson City Press
Scott County Rotary Club set for Malawi water project
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. — The Scott County Rotary Club is ready to continue improving the water situation throughout Malawi. Next month the Scott County Rotary Club will start its water project to address the water, sanitation and hygiene issues that plagues the landlocked African country, Malawi.
Kingsport Times-News
State, Johnson City at odds over family child care homes
JOHNSON CITY — Inside his home on the Tree Streets, Sam Pettyjohn laments the arduous process he’s gone through to try and secure a license for the child care center he operates inside his house. In between sips of his coffee, Pettyjohn recounts a long process that began...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 15
Aug. 15, 1897: A century and a quarter ago, The Chattanooga Sunday Times published news of interest to Johnson City area residents. With a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Aug. 14, readers learned that “During the storm last Thursday afternoon the lightning struck the trolley wire and burnt out the armature in the generator which furnishes the power, and owning to the fact that the burnt machine could not be replaced before Saturday the baseball games were discontinued and the Morristown club went home.”
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Police ask public for help in shooting investigation
Johnson City Police are asking the public for help following a shooting last week at Monarch Apartments that left one injured. According to a report, the JCPD responded to the shooting on Thursday night at around 11:30, where one person was shot in the leg in the hallway of the third floor.
Tri-Cities skate scene grows, new Bristol park in the works
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport unveiled their new skate park just over a month ago, and there’s one currently in the works for Bristol, Tennessee. Rooster Front Park in Bristol serves as a temporary skate park as the community awaits a bigger and better one. Founder of Skate Bristol, George Linke, has been spearheading efforts […]
