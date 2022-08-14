ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons Rookie Report: Desmond Ridder Rises, Drake London Hurt

By Jeremy Brener,Daniel Flick
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Wbvl_0hGv2VFh00

A lot to like from the Falcons rookie class, but there's a little concern there.

The Atlanta Falcons have high hopes from their rookie class this season, and a majority of them will see a considerable amount of playing time in the preseason.

That could lead to a heavy dosage of snaps in the regular season if they play well enough, but the tests for these rookies start before their career even begins.

Here's a look at every rookie from tonight ...

DRAKE LONDON

London looked strong on his first catch, a 24-yard catch to convert on 1st-and-20, but that was the end of the No. 8 overall pick's night. London suffered a knee injury and was held out for the remainder of the game. After the injury, London was seen on the sidelines catching balls, leaving people to believe that the injury isn't too serious.

ARNOLD EBIKETIE

Ebiketie recorded a quarterback hit in his preseason debut. He played 21 defensive snaps throughout the game.

TROY ANDERSEN

Andersen did not play in Friday's preseason opener, likely as a precaution to prevent the second-round linebacker from injuring himself.

DESMOND RIDDER

Ridder played the final three quarters, finishing 10 of 22 for 103 yards and two touchdowns while adding 59 yards on six carries, all off structure.

DEANGELO MALONE

Third-round outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone recorded a tackle for loss in 31 defensive snaps.

TYLER ALLGEIER

Allgeier had three carries for 25 yards, debuting in the second half. The fifth-round pick out of BYU ran hard and proved difficult to tackle.

JUSTIN SHAFFER

Shaffer saw action with the third-team offensive line alongside Ryan Neuzil, Jonotthan Harrison and Tyler Vrabel.

JOHN FITZPATRICK

FitzPatrick played in only four snaps in his NFL debut and seven tight ends played more snaps than he did.

UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS

Ferris State wide receiver Jared Bernhardt caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Ridder. The 21-yard reception was his only catch of the game.

Colorado linebacker Nate Landman had several sound reps filling inside gaps against the run, and played a team-high 87 percent of the team's defensive snaps.

Free agent nose tackle Timothy Horne collected a fumble that led to Ridder's game-winner, and punter Seth Vernon had three punts for 134 yards (44.7 yards per punt), including two inside the 20.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Falcons will get the weekend off before returning to practice Monday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta's next preseason game is the following Monday, August 22, against the New York Jets.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday

Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year

Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing

The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Racy Boat Photos

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and his girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, recently enjoyed a day in the ocean. Over the weekend, Culpo shared photos of them on a boat. In one of the pictures, it looks like McCaffrey is trying to bite her. Culpo, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, used...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season

Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Landman
Yardbarker

Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video

The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Made Big Appearance Change

Aaron Rodgers showed up to the Green Bay Packers' first preseason game this weekend with quite the facial hair look. The MVP quarterback was rocking a mustache and some long hair as he strutted into the locker room. Rodgers' look went viral:. The mustache is gone, though. According to reports...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Rookies#American Football#Falcons Rookie Report#The Atlanta Falcons
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Announces Significant 49ers Injury News

The 49ers have taken a significant injury hit heading into the 2022 regular season. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Monday that his defense will be without a key player moving forward. Shanahan announced that Jimmie Ward suffered a hamstring injury. He will be out for a while.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Makes His Opinion On Dolphins Very Clear

It's been a while since the Miami Dolphins were legitimate contenders in the AFC. Jimmy Johnson thinks that could change this year. The former Dolphins head coach believes this is the most-talented roster the AFC East franchise has had in a long time. “This may be be the most talented...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Prominent LSU Quarterback Reportedly 'Walking Away' From Football

We have breaking news out of Baton Rouge. According to a report, a prominent LSU quarterback is "walking away from football." That player is none other than Myles Brennan. Brennan has reportedly been informed he's lost the Tigers' starting quarterback competition. He had been competing against Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
Albany Herald

Dougherty's Kameron Davis picked as Class AAA's top player

ALBANY — Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis is just beginning his junior year, but the awards are already coming. Davis was named the top football player in the state of Georgia’s Class AAA classification last week by Georgia High School Football Daily.
ALBANY, GA
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy