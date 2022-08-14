ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia renames part of Wyndale Avenue into Lady B. Way, honoring Philly hip-hop legend

 3 days ago

Lady B., hip-hop and radio pioneer, gets Philadelphia street named after her 00:29

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)  – A big honor for Philadelphia hip-hop and radio pioneer Lady B. Saturday. The city renamed the 5700 block of Wyndale Avenue into Lady B. Way.

Philadelphia renames part of Wyndale Avenue into Lady B. Way, honoring Philly hip-hop legend. CBS Philadelphia

This is the block where she grew up in Overbrook.

Fans and neighbors gathered for the celebration.

Philadelphia renames part of Wyndale Avenue into Lady B. Way, honoring Philly hip-hop legend. CBS Philadelphia

Lady B was the first female rapper to record a rap single, opening the doors for many other artists.

She also hosted the first hip-hop radio show in Philadelphia.

