The 34th-annual Black Family Reunion features a weekend-long event that "unites communities and highlights the strengths and values of the Black Family," per a description. Using this year's theme of "Bold & Beautiful," programming includes special speakers, live musical acts, a festival, a parade, a job fair and a Sunday morning prayer service. A bulk of the events — including the festival — take place at Sawyer Point, but Thursday's job fair takes place at the Hard Rock Casino; Friday's breakfast, featuring keynote speaker and local community advocate Iris Roley, takes place at Fountain Square; and the parade steps off from Avondale Town Center at 10 a.m. Saturday, featuring Grand Marshal Orlando Chapman. Saturday's festival at Sawyer Point includes food, fun, activities, health screenings, vendor booths and a concert from Raheem DeVaughn. Sunday's fest features a prayer service and music from Earnest Pugh and The Clark Sisters. Aug. 18-21. Free admission. Sawyer Point, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, Downtown, myblackfamilyreunion.org.

