Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati's Red Light Jazz Room Music Series Features Innovative Performances of Gospel, Jazz and R&B
Let the record show that when Lex Nycole gets an idea, she cannot be stopped. The freelance curator has been dreaming up event projects for years. And even as she takes on jobs curating and producing for various arts organizations around the city, she’s manifesting her vision. Recently that...
spectrumnews1.com
Influencer named grand marshal for Cincinnati's Black Family Reunion
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Black Family Reunion kicks off Aug. 18 — the last event of its kind in the nation. Orlando Chapman, who was named the grand marshal of the event, has a history with Cincinnati. He grew up on the city’s west end. “I pretty much...
WLWT 5
Grandma goes viral after karaoke performance inside Hamilton Goodwill store
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton, Ohio grandmother is in the spotlight after her karaoke performance in a local Goodwill store was posted online. Now, thousands of people are sharing in her joy. "I love music and I love people," Dee Garvin said. Recently, she made a trip to the...
Cincinnati: Serena Williams Will Retire In Cincinnati
WLWT 5
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant to temporarily close while undergoing transformation
CINCINNATI — One of downtown Cincinnati's newest restaurants is temporarily closing its doors so it can transform and reopen as a new concept. Rosie's Cocktails & Pies will close for indoor dining on Aug. 24 while the team works to transform the space, reopening in September as Rosie's Italian.
Cincinnati CityBeat
34th Annual Black Family Reunion Includes Job Fair, Live Music, Cultural Festival and More This Weekend
Live entertainment, keynote speakers, health services and more take place this weekend as part of Cincinnati’s annual Black Family Reunion event. Now in its 34th year, the widely attended event will be held Aug. 18-21. Events will take place throughout the city from Sawyer Point Park to Fountain Square to Avondale. All events are free and open to the public. The four-day event is presented by UC Health.
Cincinnati CityBeat
11 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Aug. 19-21)
The 34th-annual Black Family Reunion features a weekend-long event that "unites communities and highlights the strengths and values of the Black Family," per a description. Using this year's theme of "Bold & Beautiful," programming includes special speakers, live musical acts, a festival, a parade, a job fair and a Sunday morning prayer service. A bulk of the events — including the festival — take place at Sawyer Point, but Thursday's job fair takes place at the Hard Rock Casino; Friday's breakfast, featuring keynote speaker and local community advocate Iris Roley, takes place at Fountain Square; and the parade steps off from Avondale Town Center at 10 a.m. Saturday, featuring Grand Marshal Orlando Chapman. Saturday's festival at Sawyer Point includes food, fun, activities, health screenings, vendor booths and a concert from Raheem DeVaughn. Sunday's fest features a prayer service and music from Earnest Pugh and The Clark Sisters. Aug. 18-21. Free admission. Sawyer Point, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, Downtown, myblackfamilyreunion.org.
Watch: Fritz the hippo explores the outdoor habitat for the first time
Since he was born, Fritz has remained in the indoor habitat with his mother, Bibi, to bond. Monday marked his first appearance in the outdoor habitat.
WCPO
'Label:Less,' brainchild of Lea and Drew Lachey, tackles discrimination and uncomfortable conversations
CINCINNATI — A special set of performances are taking place this week only in an unexpected location. Inside the American Sign Museum in Cincinnati, a crowd watches "Label:Less," a production and brainchild of former 98 Degrees member Drew Lachey and his wife, Lea. "This is special," Lea Lachey said.
Fox 19
Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Amusement parks play an endless game of one-upmanship, always searching for the tallest and fastest new thrills. However, for every Orion (which opened in 2020), places like Kings Island lose a Vortex, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. And some of those retired rides are still fondly remembered.
linknky.com
Want to swim in the Ohio River? Here’s your chance
The only open water swim across the Ohio River returns later this month. The Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim is scheduled for August 28 as a fundraiser for Adventure Crew, a local nonprofit connecting city teenagers to nature and each other. Participants take the plunge at the Public...
Fox 19
Mother of Cincinnati murder victim struggling to move on
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local mother is trying to move away from the home where her son was shot and killed three years ago. “I feel like I’m stuck in in in a dream that I can’t wake up from,” said Marilyn Turner. Turner’s son, 29-year-old Benoit...
Carew Tower's last office tenant was also one of the first
In its final days as a Carew Tower tenant, the Wood, Herron & Evans law firm roots for the building it called home for 91 years, nine months.
Fox 19
Thomas More University’s Facebook page hacked, spammed with photos of woman
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Facebook page of Thomas More University’s official Facebook page is currently spammed with suggestive photos of a woman. The university’s page was hacked late last week, according to a university spokesperson. Posts with photos of the woman continue to show up as of this writing.
wvxu.org
Investment companies in Cincinnati's single-family home market crowd out families, some say
Is homeownership increasingly becoming the domain of large investment organizations? The issue has received increasing scrutiny in the past few months, especially in Greater Cincinnati. Earlier this month, The Port President and CEO Laura Brunner testified before Congress on the impact so-called real estate investment trusts are having here in...
A look at the new rules in place along Main Street after mass shooting in OTR
The restrictions impact a large portion of Main Street in OTR, stretching from Liberty Street south until Central Parkway, and some will last until the end of the year.
People across Tri-State blame Altafiber for major issues in their neighborhoods
After we reported last week about issues West Chester neighbors were facing, we heard from people in Liberty Township, Deerfield Township, Hebron and Florence.
cincinnatimagazine.com
According to Employers, It Seems Like No One Ever Wanted to Work in Cincinnati
You hear it all the time these days, “No one wants to work anymore.” You may notice that this complaint is usually voiced by employers who do not want to increase wages, offer better benefits or improve working conditions. Cincinnati employers have been complaining about an allegedly lazy...
Fox 19
Semi truck strikes railroad overpass in Hartwell
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A semi truck hit a railroad overpass in Hartwell on Wednesday morning, according to District Four police. The driver rolled up on a curb, wedging his trailer underneath the overpass, police said. According to District Four police, the semi truck is stuck under the overpass near 8000...
spectrumnews1.com
Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati with new events
CINCINNATI — For more than three decades, the greater Cincinnati community has come together to celebrate Black culture and reinforce the values of the Black family. The 34th annual event of the Black Family Reunion is set to take place Aug. 18-21, but a kick-off event will precede the festivities in partnership with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year's theme is Bold and Beautiful and will include a job fair, speaker series, parade, concert and more.
