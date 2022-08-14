ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati CityBeat

34th Annual Black Family Reunion Includes Job Fair, Live Music, Cultural Festival and More This Weekend

Live entertainment, keynote speakers, health services and more take place this weekend as part of Cincinnati's annual Black Family Reunion event. Now in its 34th year, the widely attended event will be held Aug. 18-21. Events will take place throughout the city from Sawyer Point Park to Fountain Square to Avondale. All events are free and open to the public. The four-day event is presented by UC Health.
Cincinnati CityBeat

11 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Aug. 19-21)

The 34th-annual Black Family Reunion features a weekend-long event that "unites communities and highlights the strengths and values of the Black Family," per a description. Using this year's theme of "Bold & Beautiful," programming includes special speakers, live musical acts, a festival, a parade, a job fair and a Sunday morning prayer service. A bulk of the events — including the festival — take place at Sawyer Point, but Thursday's job fair takes place at the Hard Rock Casino; Friday's breakfast, featuring keynote speaker and local community advocate Iris Roley, takes place at Fountain Square; and the parade steps off from Avondale Town Center at 10 a.m. Saturday, featuring Grand Marshal Orlando Chapman. Saturday's festival at Sawyer Point includes food, fun, activities, health screenings, vendor booths and a concert from Raheem DeVaughn. Sunday's fest features a prayer service and music from Earnest Pugh and The Clark Sisters. Aug. 18-21. Free admission. Sawyer Point, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, Downtown, myblackfamilyreunion.org.
Fox 19

Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Amusement parks play an endless game of one-upmanship, always searching for the tallest and fastest new thrills. However, for every Orion (which opened in 2020), places like Kings Island lose a Vortex, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. And some of those retired rides are still fondly remembered.
linknky.com

Want to swim in the Ohio River? Here’s your chance

The only open water swim across the Ohio River returns later this month. The Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim is scheduled for August 28 as a fundraiser for Adventure Crew, a local nonprofit connecting city teenagers to nature and each other. Participants take the plunge at the Public...
Fox 19

Mother of Cincinnati murder victim struggling to move on

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local mother is trying to move away from the home where her son was shot and killed three years ago. “I feel like I’m stuck in in in a dream that I can’t wake up from,” said Marilyn Turner. Turner’s son, 29-year-old Benoit...
Fox 19

Semi truck strikes railroad overpass in Hartwell

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A semi truck hit a railroad overpass in Hartwell on Wednesday morning, according to District Four police. The driver rolled up on a curb, wedging his trailer underneath the overpass, police said. According to District Four police, the semi truck is stuck under the overpass near 8000...
spectrumnews1.com

Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati with new events

CINCINNATI — For more than three decades, the greater Cincinnati community has come together to celebrate Black culture and reinforce the values of the Black family. The 34th annual event of the Black Family Reunion is set to take place Aug. 18-21, but a kick-off event will precede the festivities in partnership with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year's theme is Bold and Beautiful and will include a job fair, speaker series, parade, concert and more.
