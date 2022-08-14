ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Cincinnati wreck kills 1, injures 3

By Jeanne Houck, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
Cincinnati police say excessive speed may have been a factor in a crash that killed one man and seriously injured three people in the city’s central business district early Sunday.

Police said in a news release that 45-year-old Adam Sands was driving a 2020 Polaris Slingshot, a three-wheeled motorcycle, south on Walnut Street when he struck a westbound 2019 Ford Fusion in the 100 block of East 8th Street about 2:30 a.m.

Sands was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

Two passengers in the Slingshot also were taken to the medical center. Bradley Odegaard, 42, and Carrie Smith, 37, are in serious condition, police said.

Police said Robert Davis, 34, the driver of the Fusion, also is in serious condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Anyone who witnessed the wreck is asked to call police at 513-352-2514.

