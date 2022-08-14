ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-290 in Worcester; may have been hit by multiple vehicles

By Jeff A. Chamer, Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago
WORCESTER — A 27-year-old Worcester man was killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on Interstate 290 Saturday night.

State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said.

Troopers responded to a call about 11:30 p.m. of a pedestrian struck on the westbound side of the highway near the MLK Jr. Boulevard exit (Exit 20).

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had been struck by an unknown vehicle, possibly a tractor trailer. Evidence indicates that he was subsequently struck by other vehicles," state police said.

The victim was declared dead at the scene. Authorities have not publicly identified the victim.

The matter remains under investigation.

