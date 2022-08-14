ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Waste Pro's Dayna Miller named a Melvin Jones Fellow for her community involvement

By Aida Mallard, The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago

Dayna Miller, Waste Pro’s director of Government Affairs for the Northeast Florida Region, has been named a Melvin Jones Fellow as part of the Lions Club International Foundation.

The Melvin Jones Fellowship, named for the organization’s founder, is presented to those who make significant contributions to humanitarian efforts. Miller, who is a commissioner for the city of Alachua, is involved in several local organizations, including the Alachua Lions Club and Keep Alachua County Beautiful, where she serves as immediate past president and vice president, respectively.

First Baptist Church:Historic Gainesville church celebrates 150th anniversary following two-year COVID delay

Major development:One of the county's largest planned developments calls for densities like Haile Plantation

Miller was named Lion of the Year by the Alachua Lions Club in 2020, and is currently a board member of Recycle Florida Today.

Earlier this year, the Gainesville Elks Lodge honored Miller with a Distinguished Citizenship Award, presented to community members who contribute to improving the local community through leadership, service, and "being an all-around good citizen." The Alachua Business League this year named Miller a recipient of the Rosanne Morse “ABLe Award” that honors active community members who have great attitude and character.

“Dayna is extremely dedicated to her community in regard to both her role at Waste Pro and her role as an elected official,” said Northeast Florida Regional Vice President Brian Wintjen. “She lives and works in the Gainesville area and takes pride in doing her part to make it a beautiful community for residents and tourists alike. We are immensely proud to have her represent Waste Pro in our community.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Villages Daily Sun

UF's Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Clinic moves to The Villages

The UF Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine clinic's new, golf-cart accessible location is officially open. On Tuesday afternoon, local medical office providers and staff headed to the third floor of the East Campus building east of U.S. Highway 27/441 for the clinic's grand opening. "This is just our next step...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Farm Share will host a food distribution

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is distributing food in the Gainesville area. Recipients can receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. This event will run from 8 a.m. until supplies are no longer available. It will be held at CR 405 in Inglis. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
Local
Florida Society
Gainesville, FL
Society
Alachua, FL
Government
City
Gainesville, FL
Alachua, FL
Society
Gainesville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
alachuachronicle.com

Former Camp Crystal Director sues Prescott Cowles, Carlee Simon, and School Board for defamation and intentional interference with a contract

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Former Camp Crystal Director Scott Burton and his wife, Alachua Elementary School Principal Holly Burton (formerly Principal of Shell Elementary in Hawthorne), have filed a lawsuit against Alachua County School Board (ACSB), Former Alachua County Public School Superintendent Carlee Simon, and current School Board candidate Prescott Cowles for defamation, intentional interference with a contract, intentional interference in business relationships, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. All five current members of the school board–Leanetta McNealy, Tina Certain, Robert Hyatt, Mildred Russell, and Gunnar Paulson–are named in the lawsuit. Cowles is listed as “assistant to [Simon], support staff and her confidant.”
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville District 3: Three candidates compete for one seat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Patrick Ingle isn’t letting one strike take him out of the game. Last fall he was defeated when he ran for the at-large Gainesville City Commission seat, but now he’s giving it another go. “My platform issues are still the same, but they have...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haile#Government Affairs#The Alachua Lions Club#First Baptist Church#150th#Lion Of The Year#Recycle Florida#The Rosanne Morse
WCJB

Lake City Humane Society has seen an uptick in animals coming in

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County isn’t the only place struggling to cope with a massive surge of unwanted animals. Monday night, Lake City officials learned they have a similar problem. Lake City Humane Society President Keith Williams revealed their shelter, which normally takes in about 100 animals...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Ocala’s Fort King to host special historic event in October

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s Recreation and Parks Department is launching a new celebration and you can buy your tickets right now. The department’s first “Legends of the Fort” event will be held October eighth and ninth from four to eight p.m. at the site of Fort King.
OCALA, FL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of Community in Lady Lake, Florida

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of an assisted living community in Lady Lake, immediately adjacent to retirement mecca The Villages. The seller is a Northeast-based real estate private equity fund that purchased this asset as part of an extensive portfolio in...
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages’ Developer’s propaganda machine strikes again

The Daily Sun’s Front-Page Propaganda. Last Thursday, the Villages Developer (aka “the Developer”)-owned Daily Sun was at it again. In a front-page political advertisement thinly disguised as a news article, it lashed out against the Residents-First Candidates for the Sumter County Commission (Reed Panos, Andy Bilardello, Jeff Bogue, and Dan Myslakowski) and against the pro-resident’s political action committee called Fair Government for Sumter, Inc. (chaired by myself). The “article”, written by the Developer’s propagandists Dave Corter and Keith Pearlman, claimed to be making a “bombshell revelation.” That “bombshell revelation” was that Fair Government for Sumter and the Residents-First candidates had accepted political contributions from Ron Brown, a builder, who is responsible for bringing BJ’s wholesale Club to The Villages.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
WCJB

Ocala CEP focuses on Sonic Drive-In

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One nationwide fast food chain serves thousands in Ocala and Marion County. This episode of the weekly buzz features Sonic Drive-In. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Man sentenced for 2018 murder in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man has been sentenced to forty years in prison after he killed a man and tried to get rid of the evidence in 2018. 40-year-old Jake Napier was arrested on charges of second-degree murder as well as arson after he shot a man and then proceeded to burn the body using a can of gas.
MARION COUNTY, FL
tornadopix.com

Gainesville RTS must install green bus shelters

In Gainesville, issues with faulty storm drainage systems, urban development and diminishing green space have exacerbated existing environmental problems and prompted the need for innovative solutions. One such solution is the implementation of green roofs at all Regional Transit System (RTS) bus stations in Gainesville. Green roofs consist of living...
GAINESVILLE, FL
bvmsports.com

Top 10 Florida RBs for 2022 HS football season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (BVM) — In football, establishing a ground attack can be crucial for an offense. And because of that, the running back can prove to be one of the essential positions in football. One state that produces top-tier running back talent is Florida. Here are the Sunshine State’s top 10 high school running backs to keep an eye on in the 2022 season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, family mourns loss of 16-year-old explorer

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A member of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Program tragically died due to an unexpected medical issue. According to officials with the sheriff’s office, Laci Cheyanne Laycock, 16, died as a result of a sudden illness on Aug. 6. She died at UF Health Shands after suffering a spinal cord leak and an aneurism.
STARKE, FL
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy