'A chaotic scene': 1 dead, 5 hospitalized after Sunday morning shooting in Phoenix

By Lillian Boyd and Laura Daniella Sepulveda, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

At least one man is dead and five are hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday morning near North 46th Street and East McDowell Road in Phoenix.

Phoenix police said they responded to the shooting at 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found a "chaotic scene with multiple people with gunshot wounds," according to Sgt. Phil Krynsky, a spokesperson for Phoenix Police Department.

A man in his early 40s was pronounced dead at the scene by the Phoenix Fire Department. His identity was not released by authorities.

Three other people, including a woman, a teenager and a man were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The teenager had a life-threatening gunshot injury, police said.

According to police, another man from the party later arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said the shooting unfolded after a physical fight between several men at the party.

A man in his late teens pulled out a gun during the confrontation and started shooting at the crowd, according to police.

Authorities said the man tried to run away but was held down by witnesses at the party until police arrived.

The suspect remains at the hospital receiving treatment for a non-life-threatening laceration and it is unknown when he will be discharged, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officers currently have two men detained and detectives are actively investigating to determine what lead up to the shooting, he said.

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at lsepulveda@lavozarizona.com  or on Twitter @lauradNews.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 'A chaotic scene': 1 dead, 5 hospitalized after Sunday morning shooting in Phoenix

Comments / 49

Gwendolyn Hanan
3d ago

CLOSE THE BORDER DEPORT ANYONE NOT ABLE TO PRODUCE PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP. Arizona will miraculously rebound in short order. IT IS THAT SIMPLE.

Reply(17)
28
Jenny Trujillo
2d ago

I have family on that location. STOP making it about race. it's about the victims and their families!!

Reply(2)
11
Grow up or shut up
3d ago

East Phoenix is turning in to Los Angeles now !!

Reply(4)
12
