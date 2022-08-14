ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
60-year-old woman among three people killed in overnight shootings in Memphis, MPD says

By Daniel Connolly, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

A 60-year-old woman was among three people killed in separate shootings on Saturday night and Sunday morning, the Memphis Police Department reported. The situation illustrates the city's ongoing struggle with gun violence.

The death of the woman, later identified as Whitehaven community leader and activist Yvonne Nelson was discovered shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, when officers responded to a shooting in the 5100 block of Yale Road in Raleigh, the police department said in social media posts. Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

"Multiple callers advised 911 that the suspect fled the scene in a newer model black Infiniti sedan," the police department said in a Facebook post.

The police department released photos of a woman the department described as a person of interest in the shooting and asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xyuao_0hGuzgRj00

The shooting site is about a quarter-mile from Craigmont Middle School.

Another homicide was reported just after 9 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Chelsea Avenue in North Memphis. A vehicle struck a train and the driver was pronounced dead, the police department posted on Twitter. An investigation revealed the driver was shot before the crash, the police said. The victim was a 43-year-old man, MPD spokesperson Officer Theresa Carlson wrote in an email.

The police were asking for tips in this case, too.

Then at 1:16 a.m. Sunday, police responded to another shooting in the 4500 block of Millbranch Road in Whitehaven where a 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The police said the suspects were male, one in an orange and black hoodie and another in a gray hoodie.

Memphis set a grim record of homicides in 2021, with 346 killings, breaking the record set in 2020.

As of Sunday, the city of Memphis data web site listed 169 homicides in 2022 so far. It wasn't clear if this number included the most recent homicides.

Investigative reporter Daniel Connolly welcomes tips and comments from the public. Reach him at 529-5296, daniel.connolly@commercialappeal.com, or on Twitter at @danielconnolly.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: 60-year-old woman among three people killed in overnight shootings in Memphis, MPD says

#Mpd#Shooting#Memphis Police#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Infiniti#Craigmont Middle School#Chelsea Avenue
