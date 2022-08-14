RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to suspicious persons in the parking lot of an Asheboro church on Oakdale Ave. Upon arrival, a male and female subject were seen working on a bicycle. While speaking with the subjects, the male, later identified as Stephen Marcus Lopez, was uncooperative and became combative. While the male was being taken into custody the female fled on the bike before fleeing on foot. Deputies were able to locate the female inside of a crawl space of a nearby home. She was arrested without further incident, later identified as Amanda Nicole Barbour.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO