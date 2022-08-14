ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc45.com

SILVER Alert issued for 78-year-old Winston-Salem man

Winston-Salem, NC — The Winston-Salem Police Department is seeking the public's assistance locating James Douglas Maynard. Maynard walked away from the Novant Rehabilitation Facility around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. He was last seen exiting the facility wearing a blue and white plaid shirt, green pants, brown work boots, and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Unknown Man Breaks Into Greensboro Church

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Sunday, the subject pictured above allegedly trespassed at Westover Church in Greensboro. After breaking and entering into the building at 505 Muirs Chapel Road, the male suspect proceeded to take photographs of several rooms in the church. If you know this person's identity or have...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Two Arrested on Drug Charges in Randolph County

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to suspicious persons in the parking lot of an Asheboro church on Oakdale Ave. Upon arrival, a male and female subject were seen working on a bicycle. While speaking with the subjects, the male, later identified as Stephen Marcus Lopez, was uncooperative and became combative. While the male was being taken into custody the female fled on the bike before fleeing on foot. Deputies were able to locate the female inside of a crawl space of a nearby home. She was arrested without further incident, later identified as Amanda Nicole Barbour.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Alamance, NC
City
Burlington, NC
abc45.com

False Claims of Serial Killer on Loose in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriffs have received multiple tips about an alleged serial killer or abductor at large in Winston-Salem. After a careful investigation, including many social media posts, these threats have been determined to be false. If local law enforcement are ever aware of a credible threat,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Dr#Rockwood And Front St
abc45.com

Archdale Gas Leak Under Investigation, Evacuation Ordered

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Local law enforcement is looking into a gas leak in Archdale. The area in question surrounds the Circle K gas station near Bonnie Place, NC-62, and W. White Street. The leak was first reported today at 10:00 a.m., when a Circle K customer reported a suspicious odor. Businesses in the vicinity are being ordered to evacuate, as Guil-Rand Fire discovered a leak from an underground tank got into a nearby storm drain and creek.
ARCHDALE, NC
abc45.com

Forsyth County Drug Task Force Seizes $500,000 in Drugs, Money, Weapons

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) arrested one individual for numerous drug trafficking and weapon offenses. On July 8, FCDTF detectives obtained intelligence indicating that Deondre Pernell McConnell, from Winston-Salem, was distributing narcotics within Forsyth County. After further investigation, detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for 4043 Hilda Street, Winston-Salem. As a result of the warrant, they arrested and charged Mr. McConnell with the following:
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Reward Offered for Deputy Murderer Information

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. - — To show appreciation and support of all law enforcement officers, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is offering a reward of $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Carolina Cowboys and Cowboy Days recognized by City of Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem, NC — “If you’ve ever been to a PBR event, you know how exciting that is, just put that on steroids,” said Carolina Cowboys Head Coach Jerome Davis. Monday afternoon the City of Winston-Salem issued a proclamation declaring September 9 through 11 as Cowboy Days in Winston-Salem. Cowboy Days will be the inaugural homestand for Richard Childress’ Carolina Cowboys, one of eight teams in the new PBR Team Series.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy