SILVER Alert issued for 78-year-old Winston-Salem man
Winston-Salem, NC — The Winston-Salem Police Department is seeking the public's assistance locating James Douglas Maynard. Maynard walked away from the Novant Rehabilitation Facility around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. He was last seen exiting the facility wearing a blue and white plaid shirt, green pants, brown work boots, and...
Unknown Man Breaks Into Greensboro Church
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Sunday, the subject pictured above allegedly trespassed at Westover Church in Greensboro. After breaking and entering into the building at 505 Muirs Chapel Road, the male suspect proceeded to take photographs of several rooms in the church. If you know this person's identity or have...
Truck, camping trailer taken from slain NC deputy's home days after shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Note: The article has been updated to reflect updates to previously incorrect information. Just over 48 hours after a Wake County sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty, a truck and camping trailer were taken from the deputy's home in a "civil dispute."
Two Arrested on Drug Charges in Randolph County
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to suspicious persons in the parking lot of an Asheboro church on Oakdale Ave. Upon arrival, a male and female subject were seen working on a bicycle. While speaking with the subjects, the male, later identified as Stephen Marcus Lopez, was uncooperative and became combative. While the male was being taken into custody the female fled on the bike before fleeing on foot. Deputies were able to locate the female inside of a crawl space of a nearby home. She was arrested without further incident, later identified as Amanda Nicole Barbour.
Child's pet stolen from porch by FedEx delivery driver, tortoise still missing
SANFORD, Lee County — A package delivery driver has been arrested after North Carolina investigators said she stole a child’s pet from the porch of a home during a delivery route. The pet tortoise named Holly was snatched from her home in Lee County over the weekend. The...
Investigators release photo of pickup believed to have been driven by deputy's murderer
RALEIGH, Wake County — The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of a Wake County sheriff’s deputy last week. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has also released...
City of Winston-Salem settles lawsuit about blind man with service animal
Winston-Salem, NC — The City of Winston-Salem has a new policy in place on how officers handle people with service animals. “It’s a good day if you’re a service animal user," said Disability Rights North Carolina (DRNC) staff attorney Chris Hodgson. Nearly two years ago, Wilmer Oliva...
False Claims of Serial Killer on Loose in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriffs have received multiple tips about an alleged serial killer or abductor at large in Winston-Salem. After a careful investigation, including many social media posts, these threats have been determined to be false. If local law enforcement are ever aware of a credible threat,...
Archdale Gas Leak Under Investigation, Evacuation Ordered
ARCHDALE, N.C. — Local law enforcement is looking into a gas leak in Archdale. The area in question surrounds the Circle K gas station near Bonnie Place, NC-62, and W. White Street. The leak was first reported today at 10:00 a.m., when a Circle K customer reported a suspicious odor. Businesses in the vicinity are being ordered to evacuate, as Guil-Rand Fire discovered a leak from an underground tank got into a nearby storm drain and creek.
Forsyth County Drug Task Force Seizes $500,000 in Drugs, Money, Weapons
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) arrested one individual for numerous drug trafficking and weapon offenses. On July 8, FCDTF detectives obtained intelligence indicating that Deondre Pernell McConnell, from Winston-Salem, was distributing narcotics within Forsyth County. After further investigation, detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for 4043 Hilda Street, Winston-Salem. As a result of the warrant, they arrested and charged Mr. McConnell with the following:
Reward Offered for Deputy Murderer Information
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. - — To show appreciation and support of all law enforcement officers, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is offering a reward of $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd.
Carolina Cowboys and Cowboy Days recognized by City of Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem, NC — “If you’ve ever been to a PBR event, you know how exciting that is, just put that on steroids,” said Carolina Cowboys Head Coach Jerome Davis. Monday afternoon the City of Winston-Salem issued a proclamation declaring September 9 through 11 as Cowboy Days in Winston-Salem. Cowboy Days will be the inaugural homestand for Richard Childress’ Carolina Cowboys, one of eight teams in the new PBR Team Series.
