Rockford teen shoots man after argument
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a teenager that they said shot a man after an argument. A 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital around 1:55 p.m. Sunday, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers were told that the victim was walking in the 200 block of […]
Rockford 15-year-old with loaded gun arrested
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old from Rockford is in Juvenile Detention after a loaded handgun was found on him. Rockford Police SCOPE officers responded to the 2700 block of Broadway around 8:55 p.m. Thursday for a report of suspicious persons near Broadway Food and Liquor, according to the department. Officers found two people matching […]
WATCH: Truck catches fire, explodes on interstate near Highway 51
BURKE, Wis. — A truck caught fire and exploded on the interstate near Highway 51 late Friday morning; it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash or fire. Dane County dispatchers said the call first came in just before 11 a.m. as a vehicle that was smoking after hitting the median on westbound I-39/90/94, between highways 51...
Loves Park man shot to death in backyard
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Dijoune Nelson, 30, was shot while outside of his residence, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office. Officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 11 p.m., according to the Loves Park Police Department. They found Nelson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in […]
