ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
KSLTV

Utah man comes home from Idaho with tale of state record sturgeon catch

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A man went on a fishing trip to Idaho earlier this month and came home with a tale of a state record sturgeon catch. Greg Poulsen and his wife went on a guided fishing trip on Aug. 5 on the Snake River near C.J. Strike Reservoir when Poulsen had a massive tug on the line.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Southern Utah#Salt Lake City#Weather#Ksl
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Weekend storms bring color to Utah skies

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After the heavy rain and flood warnings, wet weather led to some beautiful rainbows and sunsets across Utah. Roads around the state were impacted as rain came down, with some temporarily closed due to debris. Transportation officials reminded drivers not to drive over flooded roadways.
UTAH STATE
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Big weather changes on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for mostly sunny skies with a Valley high of 104 degrees today. A High Pollution Advisory is in effect today in Maricopa County for ozone pollution. While today is expected to be an active day of storms in parts of the higher elevation areas of...
ARIZONA STATE
Magnolia State Live

That’s a big pipe: Retired engineer suggests aqueduct from Mississippi River to Arizona could solve West’s water woes, ease Mississippi flooding

A retired engineer suggested a rather outlandish-in-scope but logical-in-approach solution to the seemingly growing floods in the central U.S. and the water woes of the West Coast – build a nearly 1,500-mile aqueduct to connect the two. Flooding along the Mississippi River basin appears to have become more frequent...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Gephardt Daily

Flooding damages highway, delays travel in southern Utah

MONTICELLO, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Flooding caused by heavy rain Sunday damaged and closed State Route 211 and delayed travel on U.S. 191 in San Juan County. Photos tweeted by the Utah Highway Patrol at 6:30 p.m. show a section of SR-211 where the highway has been washed away.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Multiple power outages leave thousands of Utahns in the dark

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting thousands of customers Tuesday morning in the Salt Lake Valley, and just as crews had resolved one issue, another popped up in a separate county. At approximately 5 a.m., the lights went out for about 2,600 customers...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

In-N-Out opens in another Utah city

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Burger lovers, get ready as uber-popular fast food chain In-N-Out opens in another Utah city this week. Beloved burger franchise In-N-Out will be opening its newest location in Logan on Aug. 17. The new restaurant is located at 404 N. Main Street and will mark the 12th In-N-Out location in […]
LOGAN, UT
KXRM

Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
PUEBLO, CO
ABC4

Is Salt Lake City’s real estate market approaching normalcy?

UTAH (ABC4) – Despite the recent boom in Utah’s real estate market, new data now shows that home sales across the Wasatch Front are continuing to slow as new listings continue growing. The Salt Lake Board of Realtors reports home sales have fallen at least 10% across the five counties in the Wasatch Front compared […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah officials tour the Draper prison before its demolition

DRAPER, Utah — The Draper prison facility is officially closed. It’s the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of a new chapter in this area. While demolition will start soon on the closed Draper prison, there will be a piece of it that is saved. The persevered...
DRAPER, UT
kslsports.com

Joe Ingles Lists Salt Lake Home For $3.5 Million

SALT LAKE CITY – Joe Ingles and his family are officially saying goodbye to Utah after listing their Salt Lake City home for an eye-popping $3.5 million. The Utah Jazz guard’s house, located at 2828 E. Kennedy Drive near Emigration Canyon, was built in 1986 and was listed on Tuesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy