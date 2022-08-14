Read full article on original website
Related
Before & after: Flash floods occurring all across southern Utah
Thunderstorms in recent days across southern Utah caused streams to overflow in locations hundreds of miles apart.
Glamping site in Southern Utah rebuilding from weekend flash flood
A ‘glamping’ site in Southeastern Utah is rebuilding after a flash flood damaged property on Sunday.
ksl.com
Monsoon's mark: Grand Canyon lifts water measure; Utah rain totals are going up
SALT LAKE CITY — Grand Canyon National Park officials announced Monday that they are lifting mandatory water conservation measures at the South Rim because water storage has finally returned to "acceptable" levels, as a result of rain over the past few weeks. It's the recent example of benefits from...
KSLTV
Utah man comes home from Idaho with tale of state record sturgeon catch
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A man went on a fishing trip to Idaho earlier this month and came home with a tale of a state record sturgeon catch. Greg Poulsen and his wife went on a guided fishing trip on Aug. 5 on the Snake River near C.J. Strike Reservoir when Poulsen had a massive tug on the line.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Weekend storms bring color to Utah skies
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After the heavy rain and flood warnings, wet weather led to some beautiful rainbows and sunsets across Utah. Roads around the state were impacted as rain came down, with some temporarily closed due to debris. Transportation officials reminded drivers not to drive over flooded roadways.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Big weather changes on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for mostly sunny skies with a Valley high of 104 degrees today. A High Pollution Advisory is in effect today in Maricopa County for ozone pollution. While today is expected to be an active day of storms in parts of the higher elevation areas of...
kuer.org
Utah Gov. Cox reiterates that upper Colorado River states aren’t using their full water share
On the same day that the federal government announced new Colorado River cuts aimed at Arizona and Nevada, Gov. Spencer Cox reiterated Utah’s stance that the Lower Basin states should shoulder the blame. In a live-streamed interview with The Washington Post, the governor said Arizona, California and Nevada are overusing the water allocated to them.
Summer of grim discoveries continues as more human remains are found at drought-stricken Lake Mead
More human remains have been found at Lake Mead, officials said Tuesday, another grim discovery as the country’s largest reservoir drops to historic lows. It's the third time since May that skeletal remains have been discovered. National Park Service rangers responded to a report around 8 p.m. Monday and...
ksl.com
9-plus essential facts you must know to pass Utah's official residency test
This story is sponsored by Brad Debry Law Firm. With tens of thousands of new move-ins settling in Utah each year, there are plenty who aren't familiar with the things that make Utah unique. There are 28 questions on the Utah residency test and you'll need to get at least 19 correct to pass.
Meteor striking atmosphere ‘likely’ cause of loud boom in Utah, says officials
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A loud boom heard by the governor of Utah and scores of others Saturday was “likely” caused by a meteor hitting the Earth’s atmosphere, officials said. “Heard this while out on a run in SLC (Salt Late City),” tweeted Utah Gov. Spencer...
That’s a big pipe: Retired engineer suggests aqueduct from Mississippi River to Arizona could solve West’s water woes, ease Mississippi flooding
A retired engineer suggested a rather outlandish-in-scope but logical-in-approach solution to the seemingly growing floods in the central U.S. and the water woes of the West Coast – build a nearly 1,500-mile aqueduct to connect the two. Flooding along the Mississippi River basin appears to have become more frequent...
LISTEN: Meteor Headed For Utah Creates Resounding BOOM Over WY
8:30 a.m. Saturday Morning. 8.13/22. Western Wyoming, somewhere over The Grand Tetons and around that area. A BOOM! was heard in the sky. Windows rattled. Something broke the sound barrier as it headed toward Utah. Residents across northern Utah reported hearing a loud boom moments later. That sucker was moving...
Gephardt Daily
Flooding damages highway, delays travel in southern Utah
MONTICELLO, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Flooding caused by heavy rain Sunday damaged and closed State Route 211 and delayed travel on U.S. 191 in San Juan County. Photos tweeted by the Utah Highway Patrol at 6:30 p.m. show a section of SR-211 where the highway has been washed away.
kjzz.com
Multiple power outages leave thousands of Utahns in the dark
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting thousands of customers Tuesday morning in the Salt Lake Valley, and just as crews had resolved one issue, another popped up in a separate county. At approximately 5 a.m., the lights went out for about 2,600 customers...
In-N-Out opens in another Utah city
CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Burger lovers, get ready as uber-popular fast food chain In-N-Out opens in another Utah city this week. Beloved burger franchise In-N-Out will be opening its newest location in Logan on Aug. 17. The new restaurant is located at 404 N. Main Street and will mark the 12th In-N-Out location in […]
Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
KSLTV
Utah player suffers tragic accident just days before Little League World Series
History is in the making for a Utah Little League team from St. George that becomes the very first team from Utah to get into the Little League World Series. But unfortunately, a tragic accident has put one of the players in the hospital in critical condition from a head injury.
Is Salt Lake City’s real estate market approaching normalcy?
UTAH (ABC4) – Despite the recent boom in Utah’s real estate market, new data now shows that home sales across the Wasatch Front are continuing to slow as new listings continue growing. The Salt Lake Board of Realtors reports home sales have fallen at least 10% across the five counties in the Wasatch Front compared […]
KSLTV
Utah officials tour the Draper prison before its demolition
DRAPER, Utah — The Draper prison facility is officially closed. It’s the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of a new chapter in this area. While demolition will start soon on the closed Draper prison, there will be a piece of it that is saved. The persevered...
kslsports.com
Joe Ingles Lists Salt Lake Home For $3.5 Million
SALT LAKE CITY – Joe Ingles and his family are officially saying goodbye to Utah after listing their Salt Lake City home for an eye-popping $3.5 million. The Utah Jazz guard’s house, located at 2828 E. Kennedy Drive near Emigration Canyon, was built in 1986 and was listed on Tuesday.
Comments / 2