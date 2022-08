NEW YORK — The Rays are looking to make it a clean sweep of the Yankees tonight and will have Brandon Lowe at second base and veteran Corey Kluber on the mound. Lowe hasn’t played second in a week (since Aug. 10 in Milwaukee) due to a sore right shoulder. He has sat out two games, made a pinch-hit appearance in one and was the designated hitter in two others. Possibly related, he is 1-for-his-last-25 at the plate.

