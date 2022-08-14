Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Poke Bros Opens Latest Hawaiian Cuisine Establishment in Langhorne
Poke Bros., a popular Hawaiian seafood chain, will be opening its latest location in Langhorne, allowing Bucks County residents to enjoy the tropical namesake dish. Jeff Werner wrote about the new eatery for the Newtown, PA Patch. The new seafood spot opened today at the Summit Square Shopping Center in...
Phillymag.com
A Tale of Two Flour-Obsessed Restaurants, Both Opening in South Philly This September
El Chingon and Taco Heart will soon open within walking distance of each other. An emphasis on flour unites them. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Like all good bakers, Juan Carlos Aparicio fusses endlessly over his buns. He’s constantly tweaking...
Only Pay A Nickel For Entry At The Philadelphia Museum of Art
Did you know that you can see some beautiful art pieces for an insanely cheap price?. I was looking into visiting the Philadelphia Museum of Art and saw that they have special offers on admission that can’t be beaten. Under the Admission tab on their website, there’s an option...
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware
Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
PhillyBite
The Twisted Tail Hosts 8th Annual Whiskey Bonanza
- If you're looking for a night of fine food and good drinks, The Twisted Tail in Society Hill is hosting its eighth annual Whiskey Bonanza on Thursday, September 15th, from 7 to 10 p.m., starting with a VIP hour from 6 to 7 p.m., featuring whiskeys from around the country. This year's Whiskey Bonanza features over 100 whiskeys, a cocktail competition, live music, and southern fare.
See 'Dreamgirls' at Malcolm X park for FREE
The hit movie "Dreamgirls" is being staged in a brand new way, with a West Philadelphia theater company putting on the musical production for free!
PhillyBite
Exploring Pennsylvania's Largest Cave Laurel Caverns
- If you want to experience the underground realm of a Pennsylvania cave, you've come to the right place. Laurel Caverns is the state's largest cave, filled with underground watercourses and dendritic passages. The upper cavern entrance consists of interconnected, grid-like passages. The lower cavern entrance features subterranean watercourses and a dendritic system of passages.
Main Line Today Restaurant Week Returns with 35+ Restaurants
Main Line Today and Today Media announce the 2022 Main Line Today Fall Restaurant Week, presented by Firstrust Bank, running August 22nd through September 4th, 2022. The 14-day culinary celebration will bring together and showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants, and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties.
Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters celebrating its critical role in evolution of roller coasters
HATFIELD, PA (CBS) - As the United States celebrates National Roller Coaster Day, a nearly 120-year-old Montgomery County-based business is celebrating its critical role in the evolution of roller coasters. Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters, which was first established in Germantown in 1904, is one of the oldest active roller coaster manufacturers in the world."It's the noise. It's the thrill, the bang, the wind in your ear," Tom Rebbie, President/CEO of Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters (PTC), said. "It feels like it's not safe, but it is safe."In its century of business, PTC has built hundreds of wooden roller coasters, including Dorney Park's Thunderhawk,...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Grocery Outlet's Opening Eliminates Food Desert in North Philadelphia
Grocery Outlet recently opened its newest location in Philadelphia’s Sharswood neighborhood, which up until this opening had been a food desert. Located at 2077 Ridge Ave. in North Philadelphia, the store is a welcome addition to the Sharswood Ridge shopping center, the extreme-value grocery retailer said in a statement.
Philly man becomes world traveler to build Black tourism community
Rahiem Johnson created "TrayTableSeatBack" to make once-in-a-lifetime trips accessible to everyday citizens.
phillyvoice.com
A look back at Le Dîner en Blanc in Philly ahead of its 10th anniversary
A whimsical, mysterious dining event returns to the city this week, and participants won't even know where it's being held until that day. Le Dîner en Blanc, a "chic picnic" held in a public space that requires all guests to wear white and bring their own food, celebrates its tenth anniversary in Philadelphia on Thursday, Aug. 18.
progressivegrocer.com
Wegmans Gets Ready to Welcome Guests in Delaware
Wegmans Food Markets is putting the finishing touches on its first location in the state of Delaware. The Wilmington store, situated at the intersection of Lancaster Pike and Barley Mill Road in New Castle County, is expected to open Oct. 26. This location, and two other small-format stores opening this...
delawaretoday.com
These Tried & True Delaware Restaurants Are Community Classics
We bit into some of Delaware’s iconic restaurants that have stood the test of time to remain favorites throughout the First State. New restaurants generate a buzz of excitement, but in Delaware, there is no shortage of establishments that have withstood the test of time—and trends—to become culinary landmarks. These restaurants have hosted generations of diners and witnessed countless marriages, christenings and birthday celebrations. Here are some favorites.
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in New England
- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
Geoffrey the Giraffe Resurrected! Toys R Us Bounces Back in Willow Grove
Toys R Us, and corporate mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe, are returning to the Willow Grove Mall's Macy's in time for the holiday season.Image via Toys R Us at YouTube. After going bankrupt in 2017, Toys R Us is back in Montgomery County as a store-within-a-store at Macy’s in Willow Grove Mall. Erin Arvedlund unwrapped the story in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
delcoculturevultures.com
Ray Didinger headlines special evening at Uptown!
Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to West Chester to talk about his latest book, “Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches.” The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at Uptown! at 6PM, and at 7PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow – his WIP radio partner for 21 years. The evening will close with an audience Q&A. VIP tickets including the reception and an autographed copy of the book are $120 and standard tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High Street. For more information and tickets to this exclusive Special Event visit https://uptownwestchester.org.
phillyvoice.com
The Cowtown Rodeo in South Jersey keeps warehouse developers at bay
The longest-standing weekly rodeo in the country isn't in Texas, Colorado or Wyoming – it's in a small South Jersey farm town less than an hour from Philadelphia. The Cowtown Rodeo in Pilesgrove, Salem County, has held a show almost every Saturday since 1955. But if developers had their...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland
- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
Farmers Markets to Beer Gardens, It’s a Delco Food Paradise
Big Top Favorites is one of many vendors at Booth's Corner in Garnet Valley.Image via Booth's Corner. Variety is king when it comes to the summer food choices in Delaware County, writes Cara Corridoni for County Lines Magazine.
